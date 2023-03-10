Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Hammerhead Energy Inc. Announces Release Date of 2022 Year End Results, Year End Reserve Report and 2023 Guidance

Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hammerhead Energy Inc. ("Hammerhead Energy" or the "Company") (TSX: HHRS) (TSX: HHRS.WT) (NASDAQ: HHRS) (NASDAQ: HHRSW) announces it will release 2022 year-end financial results, reserves information and 2023 guidance on March 28th, 2023 (previously scheduled for March 23rd, 2023).

Hammerhead Energy logo (CNW Group/Hammerhead Energy Inc.)
Hammerhead Energy logo (CNW Group/Hammerhead Energy Inc.)(PRNewswire)
About Hammerhead Energy Inc.

Hammerhead Energy is a Calgary, Canada-based energy company, with assets and operations in Alberta targeting the Montney formation. Hammerhead Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation, was formed in 2009.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sobie
President & CEO
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560

Mike Kohut
Senior Vice President & CFO
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560

Kurt Molnar
Vice President Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hammerhead-energy-inc-announces-release-date-of-2022-year-end-results-year-end-reserve-report-and-2023-guidance-301769389.html

SOURCE Hammerhead Energy Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.