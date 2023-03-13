Fenix24 Earns Gold in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Team recognized in the Ransomware Recovery category for rapid growth and innovative approach to faster incident response and reduced down time

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24, an innovative ransomware disaster recovery service provider that significantly reduces breach-related business interruption, today announced that it has earned the gold award in the Ransomware Recovery category in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program.

With business interruption being the costliest component of cybersecurity breaches, Fenix24 has created an innovative incident response process that has shaved up to 50% of the downtime experienced by clients after an attack. The update of restoration protocols benefits organizations, breach coaches, cyber insurance carriers and Digital Forensic and Incident Response (DFIR) teams who need data to do their jobs.

"As a company that provides our customers with the fastest ransomware restoration strategy and service on the planet, we are honored to be recognized in this category," said Mark Grazman, CEO and co-founder of Fenix24. "Awards such as this reinforce the Fenix24 team's mission and sincere dedication to helping customers deal with one of the most catastrophic events their companies will ever face."

Traditionally, it has taken companies weeks to bring in restoration teams after a breach, ultimately delaying the resumption of business operations. Fenix24 is an active part of the initial response team, gaining remote access to client systems, triaging issues, deploying advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools and capturing the data DFIR teams need before they can begin to do their forensics work.

Fenix24's solution has seen tremendous success since its introduction in April 2022. The company has helped over 122 organizations, experienced 650% revenue growth and 400% growth in headcount, as well as introduced partnership solutions with Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, GuidePoint Security, Mandiant and Kivu Consulting.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The worldwide awards program is produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 600,000 cybersecurity professionals to honor and recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

About Fenix24

Fenix24, part of the Conversant Group family of companies, is raising the bar for post-incident disaster recovery and restoration with a fast, thorough and professional operation. Our battle-tested professionals execute the most intelligent and strategic recovery playbook for minimal cost of incident response and business interruption. Fenix24 is the army you need to push out the criminals that have compromised your environment and restore your company's IT operations. Learn more at fenix24.com.

