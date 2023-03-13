Infoscitex Restructures to Support Continued Growth

DAYTON, Ohio, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoscitex (IST) recently completed an organizational transition as part of its ongoing growth strategy. IST is a wholly owned subsidiary of DCS Corporation headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, providing research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) support to Government and commercial customers including the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Personnel Center, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Pictured (left to right): Tom Hughes, Mike Gilkey and Don Emerson (PRNewsfoto/DCS Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Mike Gilkey has led IST since 2017, serving as a Vice President and Division Operations Manager as part of the DCS operational structure. He was promoted this year to Executive Vice President and Sector Operations Manager. Mike brings over 37 years of experience supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) and other Government customers. He was recently named to Dayton Business Journal's Who's Who in Aerospace and Defense 2023, marking his second consecutive year on the list. Mike has reorganized his team into three organizations, focusing expertise and resources in key areas to facilitate and support sustained growth.

The Human Systems Division is led by Tom Hughes who was recently promoted to Vice President. Tom has provided the Air Force with Human Systems support for 40 years, most recently focused in Human Autonomy coordination and Man-Machine Teaming research. In addition to these disciplines, his portfolio includes machine learning, visualization, operator interface design and human performance research.

The Modeling, Simulation and Analysis (MS&A) Division is headed by Don Emerson, also recently promoted to Vice President. Don has been supporting AFRL since 2010 and provides engineering, management, operations, and MS&A support to a broad range of DoD and manufacturing domains. His portfolio consists of modeling of systems and synthetic environments, advanced simulation development and battlespace analytics.

IST's legacy Air and Space Operations Division, Sensors and Intelligence Department is now led by John Tate. John brings 34 years' experience in Air Force and contractor roles supporting avionics, flight test, systems engineering and program management. His portfolio consists of sensors and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance research as well as intelligence analysis and threat modeling support.

"The DoD is making big investments into RDT&E to develop advanced warfighting capability. This is a technically demanding market that brings tremendous opportunity, but significant competition as well," commented Mike Gilkey. "This reorganization strengthens our ability to pursue new business and sustain organizational growth."

About Infoscitex

Infoscitex and its parent company, DCS Corporation, offer advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the Department of Defense and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of our Nation. For more information, please visit http://www.infoscitex.com and https://www.dcscorp.com

Contact: DCS Media, dcsmedia@dcscorp.com, 571-227-6000

Infoscitex Logo (PRNewsfoto/DCS Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DCS Corporation