Glossier Announces C-Suite Appointment and Leadership Promotions

All women and diverse leadership team will lead Glossier through next stage of expansion

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glossier is advancing their mission to change how the world sees beauty. Over the past year, the brand has built and implemented a successful omnichannel strategy with the goal of bringing Glossier to more people. The products are now available in 600 Sephora stores and Sephora.com across the United States and Canada, as well as in 9 owned experiential retail locations and on Glossier.com. People and community building are at the heart of Glossier and in recognition of supporting the next phase of growth, the brand announces the expansion of their diverse and all women executive leadership team with several key appointments at the c-suite level.

2023 will be a transformational year for Glossier and these appointments position the brand for market opportunities. The following outlines the promotions and new hire:

Marie Suter has been promoted to Chief Creative Director. Since joining Glossier in 2018, Marie has made not only an incredible but also indelible impact on Glossier's brand, aesthetic, and the ways in which the products and experiences come to life. Marie's thoughtfulness and creativity is evident in many forms: from the recently opened SoHo flagship, to the iconically designed Sephora gondola, to each and every Glossier campaign. She has built an industry-defining and bar-raising creative team that inspires her and is inspired by her brilliance in return, as well as her authentic and caring leadership.

Kleo Mack has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. Over the past two years, Kleo has elevated the brand, product, influencer, omnichannel marketing and communications efforts with her focused leadership and the team she has built and championed. She and her team have increased brand awareness to 1 in 2 women in the US ages 18-34, launched Swiss Miss Glossier Balm Dotcom which went viral on TikTok, and successfully launched the brand into Sephora within 8 months. Kleo came to Glossier with a strong foundation of beauty expertise from her tenure at L'Oréal; this experience, combined with her unique ability to innovate and engage the Glossier community in culturally relevant ways, has made her an incredibly strong leader across the organization.

Chitra Balireddi will be joining Glossier as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for strategically driving Glossier's global business across all our channels of distribution: eCommerce, Retail and Wholesale. Chitra will lead our omnichannel integration, customer experience and strategy, and overall business execution. Chitra brings a wealth of experience at growing iconic consumer-focused brands across a breadth of categories, including Beauty. She previously held senior leadership roles at Chanel and The Boston Consulting Group.

"Glossier is a generation-defining brand on year 9 of a 100-year trajectory," said Kyle Leahy, CEO of Glossier. "The promotions of our talented leaders, like Marie Suter and Kleo Mack, are recognition of their immense impact on how our customers experience Glossier across our stores, in social media, online, and for the first time ever, in Sephora. I am also very excited that Chitra Balireddi is joining the team at this important juncture. Chitra brings the critical interplay of strategic and operational business skills necessary for Glossier's next chapter in the omnichannel environment. It's humbling to be at the helm of a company led by such talented women and I'm thrilled to see our team continue to elevate and grow."

About Glossier

Glossier is a beauty brand inspired by real life, whose vision is to change how the world sees beauty. The brand launched in 2014 with four essential products that emphasize "glowy, dewy, skin." Today, Glossier has over 46 everyday essential products spanning skin care, makeup, fragrance and body care, as well as a successful line of merch, a passionate dedicated following of more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram and 1.5B TikTok views on #Glossier . Glossier has 9 owned experiential retail locations and has just launched a wholesale partnership with Sephora in North America.

