Warecorp Joins NVIDIA Partner Network as a Solution Advisor Partner for AI and Data Science Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warecorp, an engineering firm specializing in intelligent edge computing, software and hardware operations, and machine learning, today announced that it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) program as a Solution Advisor Partner. Warecorp has worked with NVIDIA for seven years, earning a reputation for creativity and technical excellence.

With its expertise in cloud-first solutions and intelligent edge computing — as well its global presence, especially in Europe — Warecorp is well-positioned to help customers compete in a rapidly evolving technology market.

"Since our initial engagement bringing NVIDIA technologies to enterprises , we are excited to be deepening our work as a Solution Advisor Partner in the NPN," said Chris Dykstra, CEO of Warecorp. "We have a deep understanding of the power of NVIDIA platforms, and with our expertise, we will be able to help customers do more, faster, with NVIDIA-powered solutions."

"AI and data science are helping enterprises tackle complex challenges and speed up innovation," said Craig Weinstein, vice president of the Americas partner organization at NVIDIA. "Warecorp's expertise and professional support will provide customers access to NVIDIA accelerated computing, software and solutions experts, enabling enterprises to accelerate their most important work."

As a Solution Advisor in the NPN, Warecorp will continue to support customer growth and innovation by leveraging leading NVIDIA technology and expertise in cloud-first and intelligent edge computing.

About Warecorp

Warecorp is a Minneapolis-based engineering firm with employees in the US and Europe. Since its founding in 2004, Warecorp has earned the loyalty of entrepreneurs and innovators working in advanced application development, cloud engineering, machine learning and software product development. Warecorp is known for combining creativity and innovation with a high degree of accountability and strong processes to produce consistently outstanding technical solutions for enterprises of all sizes. For more information, visit http://www.warecorp.com or email us at info@warecorp.com.

