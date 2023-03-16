Checkers® & Rally's® Welcomes Spring with Mushroom Mania Across Burgers and Sides

Celebrate New Menu Items and Everyday Wins with the new $5 Meal Deal (with Mushrooms on Top) at Participating Locations for a Limited Time

TAMPA, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, invites all burger fans to feel like winners with its expanded line-up of mushroom-infused burgers and sides along with a new $5 Meal Deal that's sure to satisfy any craving and the wallet, all for a limited time.

For the diehard mushroom lover, treat yourself to Checkers & Rally’s new Fried Mushroom Buford featuring two of its largest 100 percent hand-seasoned beef hamburger patties topped with Swiss cheese, crispy battered fried baby portobello mushrooms, savory mushroom sauce and caramelized onions on a toasted bakery-style bun. If that weren’t enough, grab your side of fried mushrooms to complete – and taste – the ultimate ‘mushroom in your mouth’ experience. (PRNewswire)

For the diehard mushroom lover, treat yourself to Checkers & Rally's new Fried Mushroom Buford featuring two of its largest 100 percent hand-seasoned beef hamburger patties topped with Swiss cheese, crispy battered fried baby portobello mushrooms, savory mushroom sauce and caramelized onions on a toasted bakery-style bun. If that weren't enough, grab your side of fried mushrooms to complete – and taste – the ultimate 'mushroom in your mouth' experience.

Checkers & Rally's also commemorates the season with a new $5 Meal Deal. Choose between a fully dressed Checkerburger (or Rallyburger) loaded with fresh toppings or, for a limited time, a Mushroom Swissburger, plus eight white meat Chicken Bites, a small order of its Famous Seasoned Fries – long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* – and a 16-ounce drink. The Mushroom Swissburger is part of the $5 Meal Deal for a limited time, and includes Checkers & Rally's hand-seasoned 100 percent beef hamburger patty topped with melty swiss and savory mushroom sauce on a sesame seed bun. It can also be ordered as part of a small, medium or large combo meal (including both fries and a drink).

"If you love a good bang for your buck with mushrooms on top, Checkers & Rally's $5 Meal Deal has you covered," said Ryan Joy, Senior Director of Menu Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "Our Fried Mushroom Buford is made with Baby Bella mushrooms, which is a juvenile version of the Portobello mushroom. Experience our latest burgers packed with the biggest punch (with or without a healthy dose of mushroom deliciousness) for just a few bucks; now is the time to satisfy your craving as these deals won't last long."

For more information, hours of operation or to find a Checkers or Rally's location, please visit Checkers.com.

*Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Eric Henry

Checkers & Rally's

henrye@checkers.com

Adam Belmont

ICR

checkers@icrinc.com

For the diehard mushroom lover, treat yourself to Checkers & Rally’s new Fried Mushroom Buford featuring two of its largest 100 percent hand-seasoned beef hamburger patties topped with Swiss cheese, crispy battered fried baby portobello mushrooms, savory mushroom sauce and caramelized onions on a toasted bakery-style bun. If that weren’t enough, grab your side of fried mushrooms to complete – and taste – the ultimate ‘mushroom in your mouth’ experience. (PRNewswire)

Checkers & Rally’s commemorates the season with a new $5 Meal Deal. Choose between a fully dressed Checkerburger (or Rallyburger) loaded with fresh toppings or, for a limited time, a Mushroom Swissburger, plus eight white meat Chicken Bites, a small order of its Famous Seasoned Fries and a 16-ounce drink. The Mushroom Swissburger is part of the $5 Meal Deal for a limited time, and includes Checkers & Rally’s hand-seasoned 100 percent beef hamburger patty topped with melty swiss and savory mushro (PRNewswire)

Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.