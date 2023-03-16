Dutch payments startup continues impressive growth trajectory with US expansion

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsterdam-based fintech startup Silverflow, is expanding into the US market bringing its modern, omnichannel, cloud native acquiring processing platform to acquirers, PSPs, payment facilitators, and marketplaces.

Founded by some of the world's leading payments industry veterans, Silverflow believes that payments should be as frictionless as possible. Silverflow's goal is to upgrade the payments industry by providing value, efficiencies, and opportunities for all payment-providers – whether they are renowned incumbents or up-and-coming fintechs - giving them an alternative to the antiquated, legacy processing technology still in use today.

Silverflow has already made an impact on the European market by providing clients such as Unifiedpost Payments and others with a modern and easy-to-use proprietary cloud platform for global acquiring processing with a direct connection to the card networks. Thanks to this innovative use of technology, Silverflow gives its clients full and consistent data transparency leading to higher approval rates, uniform chargeback data, and valuable cardholder information.

"We are excited about this next step in our expansion into the US," said Anne Willem de Vries, Co-founder and CEO of Silverflow, " By establishing a local office in New York we have improved our ability to serve our existing European clients with their North American expansion as well as service local customers. We believe an overhaul of the US payment infrastructure is long overdue and you can expect to hear much more from us on this topic in the coming months."

Silverflow will be operating out of a new office in New York and is working to onboard several acquirers and PSPs. Due to the seamless infrastructure of the Silverflow technology, US businesses are able to get started and process payments through Silverflow in a matter of days - compared to the months or years it normally takes to set-up with a legacy processing solution.

About Silverflow

Silverflow is a global payments technology company, founded by online payments industry veterans, with the mission to accelerate technological innovation in the payments industry. Silverflow's cloud native platform provides a state-of-the-art upgrade and direct access to the card networks for payment services providers, merchants and acquirers. Its intuitive product and scalable technology provides value, creates efficiencies, and drives new opportunities for all. Based in Amsterdam, Silverflow is backed by Crane Venture Partners, INKEF Capital, Coatue, Global Paytech Ventures, along with notable angel investors from Marqeta, Square/Block, Pay.On, First Data, Booking.com, and Adyen.

