TAIPEI, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE AORUS invites gamers and fans to attend AORUSVERSE, a vast gaming universe packed with the latest AORUS gaming hardware and gears, at PAX EAST 2023. The triumphant return to Boston will also feature fun activities and exciting esports challenges throughout the booth, where visitors can get their hands on the latest tech and participate in various events to win prizes.

GIGABYTE AORUS Invites Gamers to Explore AORUSVERSE at PAX EAST 2023 (PRNewswire)

At AORUSVERSE, attendees can explore the 2023 gaming laptop lineup, featuring the flagship AORUS 17X and 15X. These laptops are powered by the latest Intel 13th gen CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 laptop GPU, delivering a giant leap in gaming performance. They also come with QHD displays with up to 240Hz refresh rates for a smooth and fluid gameplay. For those looking for a balance of performance and portability, the non-X variants, AORUS 17 and 15, will also be available onsite for attendees to test personally.

In addition to the gaming laptops, AORUS will also be showcasing powerful PC builds on the showfloor, featuring the Z790 AORUS motherboards and RTX™ 40 series graphics cards. These builds will be paired with GIGABYTE 4K gaming monitors in various sizes for delivering the ultimate 4K immersive experience. Attendees can also try out the newly launched action-role-playing game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on these setups and get early access to Street Fighter 6, which is set to be launched in June, all in the AORUSVERSE.

As part of the AORUSVERSE experience, attendees can participate in Four the Pin, an exciting onsite campaign, where completing designated tasks earns them limited edition PAX EAST 2023 exclusive pins. Attendees can also join AORUS Falcon Warriors Club on Discord to get an AORUS NFT and a free AORUS swag bag at the booth. For those who are unable to attend the event, AORUS will have an online giveaway , providing everyone else an opportunity to win a 2023 model AORUS 15X gaming laptop.

AORUSVERSE will take place at PAX EAST 2023 from March 23rd to 26th at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Attendees will have a chance to immerse themselves in thrilling challenges and win fantastic prizes. The official AORUS store will also be onsite, offering a wide range of hardware, gaming gears, and peripherals with PAX exclusive discounts. For more information, follow AORUS official Twitter , Facebook and Instagram to get the latest information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GIGABYTE