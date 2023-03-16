Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces New Research Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca

Groups Request Proposals for Research Grants Focused on Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) today announced a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca to fund up to three research grants focused on antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for people with lung cancer. Applications for these grants are being accepted through May 31, 2023.

(PRNewswire)

Lung cancer is currently the number one cause of cancer death both in the U.S. and globally among both men and women, with more than 652 new diagnoses per day in the United States. 1 In many cases, lung cancer is not detected until it is in advanced stages of the disease, when the disease is more aggressive, and patients' outcomes are significantly poorer than if the disease is treated early. Often, there is disease recurrence after initial treatment.

Unlike conventional chemotherapy treatments, ADCs are designed to specifically target cancer cells and selectively deliver a highly potent payload, which may limit damage to healthy cells. An ADC comprises a monoclonal antibody that recognizes a protein present on the cancer cells, and is bound to a cytotoxic agent, known as the payload. The use of ADCs is already common practice in several cancers, thanks to their efficacy and potentially more manageable toxicity profile, resulting from the release of the cytostatic payload directly in the tumors.2 Currently, early phase trials of ADCs in non-small cell lung cancer are rapidly gaining ground, with promising results.

This collaboration seeks to support research to study HER2 directed and TROP2 directed ADCs including mechanism of action, biomarkers, and resistance mechanisms.

"LCRF is honored to continue its long legacy of identifying and supporting outstanding lung cancer research projects over the years. We are excited to collaborate with these generous supporters of our mission," said Katerina Politi, PhD, Chair, LCRF Scientific Advisory Board. "The specific focus of this grant program is to further study ADCs and how they might be applied to lung cancer treatment. It is an exciting and promising area in lung cancer research."

The LCRF - Daiichi Sankyo - AstraZeneca Research Grant on Antibody Drug Conjugates will develop further understanding of the mechanism of action and biomarkers for TROP2 directed ADCs in lung cancer and HER2 directed ADCs in HER2 mutant NSCLC and primary and acquired resistance to TROP2 directed and HER2 directed ADCs. The deadline to submit proposals for this two-year $270,000 award is midnight on May 31, 2023, ET. More details about this Request for Proposal, along with eligibility, requirements, and deadlines can be found at LCRF.org/Funding.

To learn more about LCRF and its grants program, visit www.lcrf.org.

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 409 research grants, totaling more than $42 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

1 https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/about/key-statistics.html

2 Merle, Geoffrey MD∗; Friedlaender, Alex MD†; Desai, Aakash MD‡; Addeo, Alfredo MD∗. Antibody Drug Conjugates in Lung Cancer. The Cancer Journal 28(6):p 429-435, 11/12 2022. | DOI: 10.1097/PPO.0000000000000630

Contact:

Sheila Sullivan

Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications, LCRF

ssullivan@lcrf.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lung Cancer Research Foundation