The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Aging Wellness Expo Celebrates Healthy and Active Lifestyles at South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa

The region's largest one-day seniors event presented by Optum Care Network - Nevada to attract record crowds

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada's largest Aging Wellness Expo for active adults 50+ returns for the first seasonal event of the year. The Expo, powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and presented by Optum Care Network - Nevada, heads to South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aging Wellness (PRNewswire)

Access to health, financial, and home improvement companies and countless resources are free for attendees. Early bird arrivals can enjoy coffee sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare and Select Health, and in the afternoon, sample healthy snacks by Comprehensive Cancer Centers. Top experts and speakers will address topics including brain health, healthy living, preventative screenings, benefits of exercise for seniors, and Medicare basics.

The Expo welcomes supporting sponsors, which include Intermountain Healthcare, Comprehensive Cancer Centers, Humana, CenterWell Senior Primary Care, UMC, Johny Legends, and The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada. The YMCA of Southern Nevada features demonstrations at the Center Well Senior Primary Care Active Lounge. The caricature booth, sponsored by Johnny Legends Mitsubishi, offers complimentary sketches. This year's South Point Main Stage entertainment lineup includes singer Chadwick Johnson and the Melanie Spector Trio, plus a special appearance by legendary saxophonist Robbie Robinson who has performed with Aretha Franklin and Louis Armstrong.

This year's RJ Village will showcase many of your favorite Review-Journal print and digital products, including rjmagazine, vegasnation.com, and the Mobbed Up podcast series. You'll also meet award-winning journalists throughout the day, including two-time Pulitzer prize-winning political cartoonist Michael Ramirez, Executive Editor and Senior Vice President Glenn Cook, Managing Editor Anastasia Hendrix, Business/Gaming and Tourism reporter Rick Velotta, Opinion Page Columnist Victor Joecks, Assistant Managing Editor - Sports Bill Eichenberger, Crime Reporter Sabrina Schnur, Real Estate Reporter Eli Segall, and Health Reporter Mary Hynes. Review-Journal host and special assignment producer Carrie Roper will serve as emcee for the event.

Go to AgingwellnessExpo.com for updates and schedules. Also, follow the Review-Journal's Aging Wellness on Facebook for news and information about 50+ active lifestyles.

About Optum Care Nevada

Optum Care Nevada is the state's largest multispecialty medical group with over 350 local health care providers through Optum Care Specialty Care, Primary Care, and Southwest Medical, plus access to a vast network of contracted community providers through the Optum Care Network - Nevada for Medicare Advantage patients. To us, success means the health and happiness of our patients. That's how we're helping to create a health care system that works better for everyone. For more information: optumcare.com/Nevada

About the Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed from an award-winning newspaper that delivers local and community news and spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website Reviewjournal.com, which includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Media Contact:

Ana Quiquivix

702-383-4613, aquiquivix@reviewjournal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal