Universities and businesses cooperate to boost technological innovation

BEIJING, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily: Two platforms were set up to promote the innovative development of industries across Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi provinces at a conference held in Wuhan on Thursday.

The second Yangtze River Science and Technology Innovation Elements Conference is held in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, on Thursday. (PRNewswire)

The online Science and Technology Service Platform for the Middle Reaches of the Yangtze River and a university science park alliance of the three regions were announced at the second Yangtze River Science and Technology Innovation Elements Conference.

Several industry-university-research projects were also signed, worth 67 million yuan ($9.73 million), to activate resources such as technologies, professionals and capital at the event.

Fourteen teams from across the three provinces competed at a technical final, a main part of the conference. The competition aimed to integrate regional professionals and technologies and build a quality ecosystem for the commercialization of technological achievements.

Another activity at the conference focused on digitized transformation and intelligent manufacturing, which released more than 300 cutting-edge achievements.

It also organized a road show for eight of the achievements, including robots used in the construction industry, with experts in the fields of science, technology and finance to encourage organizations to invest.

Nearly 50 businesses from Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi attended an event during the conference to match up their technical needs. Among them were Hunan Valin Wire&Cable and Hubei Hangpeng Chemical Power Technology.

They spoke with expert teams from more than 10 universities and colleges, such as Wuhan University of Technology, Wuhan Institute of Technology and Hubei University of Technology, about technological hurdles.

The activity highlighted 100 innovative needs of companies from the three provinces. It also assisted cooperation among enterprises, higher learning institutions and scientific research organizations.

At the forum on high-quality development of collegiate science parks, Ge Lin, a senior inspector from the Hubei science and technology department, emphasized that the parks should serve and support the development of world-class universities.

Chang Xuewu, president at the alliance of China university science parks, presented the progress of such parks in 2022 and their development models, operations, incubation of companies and commercialization of technical results.

Representatives from national university science parks of Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi shared their stories on commercializing technological results and innovating incubation. They also discussed topics such as the future of industrial science parks and development of digitization platforms.

More than 300 people from scientific and technological authorities, institutes, companies and service providers, as well financial and investment institutions attended the conference.

It was hosted by Torch High Technology Industry Development Center at the Ministry of Science and Technology and the three provinces' science and technology departments.

