ARCO Design/Build Launches New Sustainability Initiative to Deliver Sustainable Building Solutions for Clients

ARCO Design-Build an award-winning national design-builder of light industrial and commercial projects announces the launch of their sustainability initiative focused on delivering environmentally conscious building solutions for projects.

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO Design/Build, a leading design-build industrial construction company, is proud to announce the launch of its new sustainability initiative that delivers practical and cost-effective sustainable building solutions for clients. With a focus on reducing embodied and operational carbon, ARCO Design/Build is committed to providing sustainable building options that align with ESG objectives and meet the evolving demands of the industrial real estate market.

"We are excited to launch our new sustainability initiative and offer our clients a more sustainable way to achieve their environmental goals," said David Crist, Director of Sustainability for ARCO Design/Build. "Our new initiative reflects our commitment to creating a more sustainable future, and we believe our ability to deliver practical, cost-effective sustainable building solutions is an exceptional value proposition for our clients."

ARCO has been named the nation's largest design-build construction firm by Building Design+Construction's 2022 Giants 400 Report and named the #1 Builder of Distribution Centers and Warehouses by ENR Magazine. The company's commitment to sustainability further strengthens its position as a leader in the construction industry.

"At ARCO Design/Build, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our clients through innovative design-build solutions," said Rob Steigerwald, CEO of ARCO DB Companies, Inc., the parent company of ARCO Design/Build. "Our new sustainability initiative aligns with our clients' priorities, delivers front-end value, and helps mitigate risk by providing sustainable building options that meet the evolving demands of the industrial real estate market."

ARCO Design/Build's new sustainability initiative is a testament to the company's commitment to providing innovative design-build solutions that deliver value to clients. The company's focus on front-end value and sustainable building solutions that align with ESG objectives will enable clients to meet their environmental goals while also achieving bottom-line results.

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build (ARCO) is widely recognized as a construction industry leader for various industrial project types, including cold storage warehouse, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing. As a national design-build firm, ARCO offers turn-key design-build services that provide a direct relationship with a single point of contact, resulting in cost savings and clear lines of communication. ARCO's capabilities span from project feasibility studies, site selection, and complete design to value engineering, code consulting, and full general contracting. Additionally, ARCO is 100% associate owned as an ESOP. With architectural services and structural engineering in-house, ARCO provides clients with a streamlined and efficient process, ensuring exceptional results.

