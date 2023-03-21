CapIntel to Equip Advisors with ESG Metrics

CapIntel ESG addresses the growing investor demands for advisors to align portfolios with environmental, social and governance values.

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that improves fund analysis, proposal generation, and day-to-day workflow efficiency for financial services wholesalers and investment advisors, announced the launch of CapIntel ESG.

CapIntel ESG enables advisors to help clients identify public companies' exposures to ESG risks

CapIntel ESG equips advisors with a new visual tool to provide comprehensive, ESG-inclusive metrics to clients. CapIntel ESG utilizes data from MSCI ESG Research, which provides in-depth research, ratings, and analysis of ESG-related business practices to companies worldwide.

Regulatory pressures, climate risks, social shifts, and data security concerns are increasing portfolio risks for investors. With 63% of global investors preferring ESG-driven portfolios to conventional portfolios, advisors need tools to compare both conventional portfolio metrics as well as ESG metrics. CapIntel ESG will enable advisors to provide more impactful and holistic advice to help clients identify public companies' exposures to ESG risks and gauge the related impact on their investment portfolios.

"We are excited to collaborate with MSCI, which has a long-standing reputation for transparent, consistent, robust and up-to-date data that provides meaningful insights beyond corporate disclosure," says James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel. "They have been leading transformative ESG conversations since 1999, and we are proud to offer our users valuable and relevant data from a leading source."

"MSCI is committed to helping advisors understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios for their clients. ESG risk is financial risk, and MSCI ESG Research insights available via CapIntel supports investors' efforts to build resilient portfolios," says Alex Kokolis, Managing Director, Global Head of Wealth Management Segment.

CapIntel ESG offers advisors the ability to conduct side-by-side graphical comparisons, enabling swift identification of differences between various products. Additionally, the data is complemented by educational content that is accessible to investors, fostering meaningful conversations and confident decision-making.

Users of the CapIntel platform that add the ESG module will have access to five ESG metrics: ESG Peer Ranking, ESG Global Ranking, ESG Ratings, Carbon Intensity, and Implied Temperature Rise. For additional metrics, clients can license with MSCI and access extra data points on the CapIntel platform.

CapIntel continues to grow and collect accolades, having recently been included in Business Insider's list of 60 Up and Coming FinTech Startups and Wealth Professional Canada Magazine's 5-Star Wealth Technology Providers 2022. Capintel is also an award recipient of the Canadian Innovation Exchange's (CIX) Top 10 Growth and ranked 5th in the Companies-to-Watch category of the Deloitte Canada 2022 Technology Fast 50™ program. The reputable program recognizes emerging companies based on their revenue growth percentage and innovation—CapIntel had a 2051 percent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Canada-based financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. CapIntel is on a mission to elevate personal finance, and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments. CapIntel's platform helps financial advisors provide better service to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. See www.capintel.com for more information.

