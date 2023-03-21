The Most Powerful Muscle Car in the World: 1,025 Horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Sets New Performance Benchmarks

Dodge is introducing the quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car in the world, the 1,025 horsepower 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. The brand’s seventh and final “Last Call” special-edition model was unveiled this evening at the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas performance festival at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (PRNewswire)

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 reaches 60 miles per hour (mph) in just 1.66 seconds and delivers the highest g-force acceleration of any production car at 2.004 gs

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 delivers 1,025 total horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 945 Ib.-ft. of torque at 4,200 rpm on E85 ethanol blend

Demon 170 produces 900 horsepower and 810 lb.-ft. of torque on E10

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the seventh and final Dodge "Last Call" special-edition vehicle, is history's first-ever eight-second factory muscle car

Challenger SRT Demon 170 runs the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 8.91-seconds at 151.17 mph

Producing full performance at the drag strip results in the Challenger SRT Demon 170 receiving an NHRA violation letter "ban" for running a sub-nine-second quarter-mile without a safety cage and parachute

Red keys only for the Challenger SRT Demon 170 — horsepower output is determined by the percentage of ethanol detected in the fuel

Extensive component upgrades/features critical to harnessing the 1,025 horsepower include:

Primary engine power components are completely upgraded — camshaft is the only significant part untouched

High-flow fuel rail and injectors are capable of providing 164 gallons of fuel per hour, more than the average U.S. shower head

Features including optional Lacks Enterprises industry-exclusive two-piece lightweight carbon fiber wheels help Challenger SRT Demon 170 realize weight savings of 157 pounds in comparison to Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Removal of front flares generates a weight savings of 16 pounds

Air-Grabber™ hood and Air Catcher™ headlights maximize air intake flow; Air-Grabber hood bezel laser etched with "Alcohol Injected" logo

Innovative SRT Power Chiller™, a purpose-built production car first for the original Demon, diverts the air conditioning system to cool the supercharger intercooler for optimal air intake temperature

Drive Modes, including an updated Drag Mode, and performance pages provide customizable settings for transmission, suspension, steering and more

Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be available in 14 exterior color options and carries a unique reworking of the original Demon badge featuring a 170-neck tattoo and new E-85 representative yellow Demon's eye

Interior adds a yellow and red serialized Demon instrument panel badge, with four interior choices including standard lightweight cloth with driver seat only, optional full cloth interior, premium Black Nappa leather and Alcantara or Demonic Red Laguna leather

One-of-a-kind owner content includes a commemorative Demon decanter set with personalized and serialized owner information and an available customized Goodwool car shell

Challenger SRT Demon 170 personalization options through Direct Connection will include harness bar with coordinating lightweight carbon fiber rear seat delete inserts

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 production will be limited to at most 3,300 units, with 3,000 for the U.S. market and 300 for Canada , and with final total based on production capacity

Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be available at a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $96,666 (excluding destination and fees)

Owners of original 2018 Challenger SRT Demon who secure an allocation will be able to match the same vehicle identification number as their original Demon

March 27, 2023 Starting today, enthusiasts can view available dealer allocations for the new Challenger SRT Demon 170 via the Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage.com , with ordering beginning

Dealer orders at MSRP will receive priority scheduling

Challenger SRT Demon 170 opens latest "garage door" of Dodge brand's 24-month Never Lift campaign — more information on "Never Lift" available at DodgeGarage.com

A Dodge special-edition vehicle like none other, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the quickest vehicle ever produced in the brand's 100-plus-year history. The Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the first factory production car to run the quarter mile under 9 seconds with a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)-certified 8.91-second ET at 151.17 mph. On the drag strip, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 receives an NHRA violation letter for running a sub-nine-second quarter-mile without a safety cage or parachute, following in the footsteps of the original Demon, which was also banned from NHRA quarter miles.

Black keys are also banned from the Challenger SRT Demon 170, as the fastest Dodge Challenger ever will be delivered only with red key fobs. The 2018 Challenger SRT Demon featured a black key fob to limit horsepower and a red key fob to unlock full output; the new Demon unleashes horsepower levels determined not by a key but by sensing the percentage of ethanol fuel content.

"To celebrate the end of the HEMI muscle-car era, we pulled off all the governors to reach a new level, a new benchmark of 'factory-crazy' production car performance," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "In 2015, Dodge shocked the world with the 707 horsepower Hellcat. Then in 2018 we did it with the 840 horsepower Demon, and now we are doing it again with the 1,025 horsepower Demon 170, the world's first sustainable-energy, eight-second factory-production, street-legal muscle car."

