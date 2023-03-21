New Kennametal Tool Library Available for Mastercam

Users can import data for Kennametal's most versatile, high performance cutting tools directly into toolpath operations

TOLLAND, Conn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNC Software, LLC, developers of Mastercam, the world's leading CAD/CAM software, has collaborated with Kennametal, a global technology leader and provider of metal cutting tools and solutions, to provide customers with the ability to access tooling data for Kennametal brand drills and solid carbide end mills directly in the Mastercam tool library on their Tech Exchange.

Mastercam developers worked closely with Kennametal to enable users to import data on their most versatile and high-performance cutting tools directly into Mastercam. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to offer these high-performance drills and endmills in a native Mastercam tool library format to users."

Mastercam developers worked closely with Kennametal to enable users to import data on their most versatile and high-performance cutting tools, including GOdrill™ and Kenna Universal™ solid carbide drills and a selection of HARVI™ and KOR™ end mills directly into Mastercam. The integration allows Mastercam customers to save significant time searching for desired tools and building tool assemblies.

"We are excited to offer these high-performance drills and endmills from Kennametal in a native Mastercam tool library format and make it available to our user base of over 300,000," said Stas Mylek, Partnership Program Manager, CNC Software, LLC. "The collaborative effort between both companies provides Mastercam users easy and integrated access to the latest cutting tools from Kennametal," Mylek continued.

Mastercam's Maintained users can download the cutting tool libraries from the Mastercam Tech Exchange portal on their website. The native Mastercam tool database is fully compatible with Mastercam 2022 and the latest Mastercam 2023 release.

"The integration of our tooling data within Mastercam's library digitizes Kennametal innovation and productivity, making it easier for customers to identify tooling requirements, build machining strategies, and ultimately purchase our tools," said Eddie McBarnet, Vice President Marketing, Kennametal. "Our digital tooling data, in combination with the powerful Mastercam software, will enable hundreds of thousands of customers to quickly find solutions to their toughest machining challenges and be more productive and efficient using Kennametal tooling."

For more information on Mastercam, please visit www.mastercam.com.

For more information on Kennametal, please visit https://www.kennametal.com/us/en/home.html.

About CNC Software

Founded in 1983, CNC Software, LLC is headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in China. The company develops Mastercam, a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 300,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com .

