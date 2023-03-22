Zylox-Tonbridge Assisted Turkish Hospitals in Post-earthquake Recovery

HANGZHOU, China, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (2190.HK, "the Company"), one of the leading players in the neuro- and peripheral-vascular interventional medical device market in China, announced its plans to provide free replacement services for products damaged in the recent earthquake that hit Turkey. The Company aims to meet the local patients' medical needs and support the recovery of hospitals in Turkey.

On February 6th, a devastating earthquake rocked southeast Turkey near the Syrian border. The Hatay Mustafa Kemal University Health Practice and Research Hospital, located in the earthquake zone, was completely destroyed. The hospital is one of the largest university hospitals in Hatay province and has established a long-term relationship with Zylox-Tonbridge. Recently, Zylox-Tonbridge offered to provide free replacement services for damaged products, mainly Thrombite™ clot retriever devices stored in the hospital that had all been destroyed due to the earthquake. With the help of supply chain and logistics partners, the Company arranged for corresponding medical devices to arrive as soon as possible to ensure that the medical needs of patients are met. Beyond that, Zylox-Tonbridge is also contacting more local hospitals and partners to assist them in post-earthquake recovery.

As an innovative medical device company in China, Zylox-Tonbridge always insists on providing high-quality and affordable medical devices and services for patients. To date, our products have been launched in dozens of overseas markets. The Company states that it will continue to support the recovery of local hospitals, and believes Turkish people will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes.

About Zylox-Tonbridge:

Zylox-Tonbridge is one of the leading players in the neuro- and peripheral-vascular interventional medical device market in China. The Company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

As an integrated medical device company supported by our in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, proprietary technological platforms, and commercialization capabilities, we strive to provide patients with high-quality and affordable medical devices and services, so that everyone has access to the high-quality life brought by advanced medical technology.

For more information, please visit our official website:www.zyloxtb.com

