OKX Launches Turkish Lira Deposits and Withdrawals

OKX makes it more convenient than ever to directly deposit and withdraw Turkish Lira (TRY), streamlining the trading experience for Turkish users

Full features now live on Android, iOS and web

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, the world's second largest crypto exchange by trading volume, today launched Turkish Lira (TRY) deposits and withdrawals on Android, iOS and web.

(PRNewswire)

The move comes as OKX deepens its focus on the fast-growing Turkish market and greatly expands its offerings for users around the world wanting to trade crypto with TRY.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: "Our goal is to become the leading crypto platform in Türkiye. This starts with listening to the community about their needs and investing in the market. We want to give the Turkish community a platform to explore, experiment and dream up the future with us. Perhaps we will see the next big thing come out of Türkiye with the support from us and other crypto companies."

OKX recently announced its name sponsorship of Istanbul Fintech Week , taking place on 13-14 April, 2023. Tim Byun, OKX's Global Government Relations Officer, will deliver a keynote at the event.

Trust and transparency are paramount to OKX, which publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis and enables users to self-verify reserves and liabilities using open source tools. OKX's reserves have been evaluated by third-parties to be the largest 100% clean asset reserves of any major exchange.

For more information on OKX, please visit OKX.com .

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

About OKX

OKX is the second largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. It is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OKX