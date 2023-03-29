SCHWAZZE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 & YEAR-END 2022 RESULTS

OTCQX: SHWZ

Record 2022 Revenue Increases 47% to $159.4 Million Compared to $108.4 Million in 2021

Company Continues to Grow Positive Cash Flow from Operations in Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022

Expansion into New Mexico Market as well as Colorado Acquisitions Add 23 Retail Dispensaries, One Manufacturing and Four Operating Cultivation Facilities

Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for Today – 5:00 pm ET

DENVER, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Medicine Man Technologies Inc. operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2022") and for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("2022").

Full Year 2022 Financial Summary:

Revenues of $159.4 million , an increase of 47% compared to $108.4 million in 2021

Gross Profit of $85.0 million , an increase of 72% compared to $49.4 million in 2021

Net Loss of ($18.5) million compared to Net Income of $14.5 million for 2021, driven by an impairment charge of $8.0 million , interest expense of $30.1 million , and loss on disposition of assets of $4.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $52.0 million was 33% of revenue, compared to $32.2 million and 30% of revenue in 2021

Cash Flow from operations was $11.4 million compared to $8.4 million in 2021

Retail Sales of $141.3 million , an increase of 92% compared to $73.8 million in 2021

Two-year stacked identical retail sales ("Stacked IDs")(1) for Colorado and New Mexico were 7.9%

Q4 2022 Financial Summary:

Revenues of $40.1 million , an increase of 51% compared to $26.5 million in Q4 2021

Gross Profit of $23.0 million , an increase of 89% compared to Q4 2021

Net Loss of ($27.3) compared to Net Income of $12.8 million for Q4 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million was 33% of revenue, compared to $7.5 million and 28% of revenue for Q4 2021

Cash Flow from operations for the quarter was $5.4 compared to $3.6 million for Q4 2021

Retail sales of $36.9 million , an increase of 87% over $19.7 million for Q4 2021

Stacked IDs(1) for Colorado and New Mexico were 5.3%

Accomplishments for 2022 and Q1 2023

In 2022, the Company completed seven acquisitions and opened six new stores not related to acquisitions, which increased the Company's retail presence from 18 dispensaries as of December 31, 2021 to 41 dispensaries as of December 31, 2022. The Company now has five operating cultivation facilities and two manufacturing assets in Colorado and New Mexico. In Q1 2023, the Company subsequently announced the opening of two additional New Mexico retail locations and entry into a definitive agreement to acquire two retail dispensaries in Colorado from Smokey's Cannabis, which will bring the total dispensary count to 45.

Recent Developments

Rolled out enhanced custom eCommerce platform in New Mexico for R.Greenleaf

Opened two new R.Greenleaf locations in New Mexico – Paseo and Carlsbad

Signed definitive agreement to acquire two retail dispensaries in Garden City and Fort Collins, Colorado , two attractive markets currently not served

2022 Business Highlights and Significant Achievements

Entered the New Mexico market with the acquisition of ten retail locations, four indoor cultivation facilities and one manufacturing facility, establishing Schwazze as a regionally focused multi-state operator (MSO)

Opened six new stores in New Mexico under R.Greenleaf banner located in or near the University of New Mexico , Los Lunas , Clovis , Ruidoso , Sunland Park and Alamogordo

Acquired two retail dispensaries in Boulder, Colorado

Acquired an indoor cultivation facility in Denver, Colorado

Acquired two Emerald Field retail dispensaries in Glendale and Manitou Springs, Colorado

Acquired one retail dispensary and one indoor cultivation facility in Denver, Colorado

Acquired two retail dispensaries in Aurora and Denver, Colorado

Negotiated exclusive licensing, manufacturing and distribution agreement with Lowell Farms and launched premium pre-rolls in both Colorado and New Mexico

"In 2022, Schwazze continued to execute its strategy to "go deep" in our operating states and build customer loyalty and share," stated Justin Dye, CEO of Schwazze. "To date, we have opened, acquired, or announced pending acquisitions of 45 dispensaries with five operating cultivation and two manufacturing facilities across Colorado and New Mexico. We believe our retail brands are really connecting with customers. Schwazze is well-positioned to play offense in this challenging environment. As market forces become more favorable, we believe Schwazze will emerge with a much stronger position which will reward shareholders. For now, we will keep executing our strategy and playbook."

"While we had seasonally lower quarter over quarter revenues, we recorded a solid fourth quarter and outpaced retail sales in the state of Colorado by 11%, despite a challenging environment and continued price compression," said Nirup Krishnamurthy, President of Schwazze. "Along with our New Mexico operations, revenue for the year increased by 47%, with retail sales growing 92% over the prior year with solid execution. In addition, we are focused on building a high-quality house of product brands that deliver good value to our customers. These results could not be achieved without the hard work and dedication of the entire Schwazze team."

2022 Results of Operations

Consolidated revenues for 2022, totaled $159.4 million, increasing $51.0 million or 47% over 2021 revenues of $108.4 million. This increase was influenced by several factors, including consummation of identified acquisitions, new store openings, entrance into the New Mexico market, and adult-use legalization taking effect in New Mexico in 2022. Based on publicly available sales data, management estimates that overall cannabis sales in the New Mexico market increased approximately 75% as compared to 2021 sales because of increased adult-use recreational cannabis sales following its legalization in April 2022.

Cost of goods and services for 2022, totaled $74.3 million compared to cost of goods and services of $59.1 million in 2021, representing an increase of $15.2 million, or approximately 26%. This increase is primarily due to the New Mexico acquisition and subsequent opening of six new stores in 2022.

Gross profit increased to $85.0 million for the year compared to $49.4 million in 2021. Gross profit margin rose as a percentage of revenue from 46% to 53%, with improvements in our cost structure, buying power and retail playbook.

Operating expenses for 2022, totaled $72.2 million, compared to operating expenses of $38.9 million during 2021, representing an increase of $33.2 million or approximately 85%. This increase was largely due to increased selling, general and administrative expenses related to acquisition growth, the New Mexico market entry, and includes certain one-time impairment charges for 2022.

Other expense for 2022 was ($16.4) million, compared to other income of $8.5 million in 2021. This is largely driven by non-cash debt related interest obligations and a one-time disposition of assets.

As a result of the factors discussed above, Schwazze generated a net loss of ($18.5) million for 2022 compared to net income of $14.5 million for 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $52.0 million representing 33% of revenue, compared to $32.2 million and 30% in 2021. This is derived from Operating Income and adjusting one-time expenses, merger and acquisition and capital raising costs, non-cash related compensation costs, and depreciation and amortization. See the financial table for Adjusted EBITDA below for details and a reconciliation to net income (loss).

For 2022, the Company generated positive operating cash flow of $11.4 million compared to $8.4 million for 2021 and had $38.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022.

Forrest Hoffmaster, CFO for Schwazze commented, "Despite the challenging economic backdrop, we've delivered an excellent year resulting in the continued generation of operating cash flows from our acquired businesses. This allows us to not only meet our borrowing obligations but reinvest in infrastructure improvements and in our strategy to go deep in both Colorado and New Mexico."

(1) Stacked IDs are presented as a percentage that indicates the relative increase or decrease to revenue for certain retail stores from the previous two years. Stacked IDs are calculated by comparing revenue from sales for all dispensaries owned by the Company and open for operations for more than one year against the revenue from the sales for the same dispensaries for the previous two years. When the Company reports Stacked IDs for stores that it has not owned for more than one year, the comparison is made against validated sales data from prior owners of such stores provided to the Company upon acquisition and/or publicly available sales and revenue data. The Company did not own all the assets and entities in part of 2022, 2021 and 2020 and is using unaudited numbers for this comparison.



Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) from operations, as reported, before tax, adjusted to exclude non-recurring items, other non-cash items, including stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, and amortization, and further adjusted to remove acquisition and capital raise related costs, and other one-time expenses, such as severance, retention, and employee relocation. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as it believes it better explains the results of its core business.



About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ; NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intends," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "anticipate," "believe," "approximately," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future events or future operating or financial performance, although the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services and the uncertainty in the application of federal, state, and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws; (ii) our ability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) our ability to identify, consummate, and integrate anticipated acquisitions; (iv) general industry and economic conditions; (v) our ability to access adequate capital upon terms and conditions that are acceptable to us; (vi) our ability to pay interest and principal on outstanding debt when due; (vii) volatility in credit and market conditions; (viii) the loss of one or more key executives or other key employees; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties related to the cannabis market and our business strategy. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in U.S. Dollars





December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021



(Audited)

(Audited) ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38,949,253

$ 106,400,216 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



4,471,978



3,866,828 Inventory



22,554,182



11,121,997 Note receivable - current, net



11,944



— Note receivable - related party



—



— Marketable securities, net of unrealized loss of $39,270 and gain of $216,771, respectively



454,283



493,553 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,293,393



2,523,214 Total current assets



71,735,033



124,405,808 Non-current assets











Fixed assets, net accumulated depreciation of $4,899,977 and $1,988,973, respectively



27,089,026



10,253,226 Investments



2,000,000



— Goodwill



94,643,581



43,316,267 Intangible assets, net accumulated amortization of $16,290,862 and $7,652,750, respectively



107,726,718



97,582,330 Note receivable – noncurrent, net



—



143,333 Accounts receivable – litigation



—



303,086 Other noncurrent assets



1,527,256



514,962 Operating lease right of use assets



18,199,399



8,511,780 Total non-current assets



251,185,980



160,624,984 Total assets

$ 322,921,013

$ 285,030,792













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 7,886,893

$ 2,548,885 Accounts payable - related party



22,380



36,820 Accrued expenses



10,314,958



5,592,222 Derivative liabilities



16,508,253



34,923,013 Notes payable - related party



—



134,498 Lease liabilities - current



3,139,289



— Current portion of long term debt



2,250,000



— Income taxes payable



7,297,815



2,027,741 Total current liabilities



47,419,588



45,263,179 Long term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs



125,521,520



97,482,468 Lease liabilities



17,314,464



8,715,480 Deferred income taxes, net



502,070



— Total long-term liabilities



143,338,054



106,197,948 Total liabilities



190,757,642



151,461,127













Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)



—



—













Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. 10,000,000 shares authorized; 86,994 shares issued as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 86,050 outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 82,594 outstanding at December 31, 2021.



87



87 Common stock, $0.001 par value. 250,000,000 shares authorized; 56,069,212 shares issued and 54,741,506 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 45,455,490 shares issued and 45,484,314 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021.



56,353



45,485 Additional paid-in capital



180,381,640



162,815,097 Accumulated deficit



(46,241,582)



(27,773,968) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 920,149 shares held as of December 31, 2022 and 517,044 shares held as of December 31, 2021



(2,033,127)



(1,517,036) Total stockholders' equity



132,163,371



133,569,665 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 322,921,013

$ 285,030,792













See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements



MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) AND INCOME

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in U.S. Dollars





Qtr Ended

Qtr Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Un-audited)

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

(Audited) Operating revenues















Retail $ 36,868,429 $ 19,677,130 $ 141,254,893 $ 73,761,010 Wholesale

3,158,670

6,779,126

17,819,938

34,434,091 Other

120,188

59,722

304,388

225,138 Total revenue

40,147,287

26,515,978

159,379,219

108,420,239 Total cost of goods and services

17,176,229

14,373,780

74,349,421

59,066,545 Gross profit

22,971,058

12,142,198

85,029,798

49,353,694 Operating expenses















Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,152,587

3,035,837

29,398,324

16,616,306 Professional services

993,215

880,238

6,722,554

5,346,934 Loss on impairment

8,011,405

-

8,011,405

- Salaries

6,435,095

3,437,676

25,369,968

11,943,409 Stock based compensation

883,890

1,172,291

2,672,713

5,037,879 Total operating expenses

25,476,192

8,526,042

72,174,964

38,944,528 Income from operations

(2,505,134)

3,616,156

12,854,834

10,409,166 Other income (expense)















Interest expense, net

(6,827,557)

(2,487,533)

(30,139,645)

(7,014,279) Gain on forfeiture of contingent liabilities

-

-

-

- Unrealized gain on derivative liabilities

(9,690,200)

14,093,391

18,414,760

15,061,142 Other income

3,736

-

24,136

- Loss on business disposition

(4,684,366)

-

(4,684,366)

- Gain on sale of assets

-

-

-

242,494 Unrealized (loss) gain on investments

3,083

6,086

(39,270)

216,771 Total other (expense) income

(21,195,304)

11,611,944

(16,424,385)

8,506,128 Pre-tax net (loss) income $ (23,700,438) $ 15,228,100 $ (3,569,551) $ 18,915,294 Provision for income taxes

3,638,695

2,398,259

14,898,064

4,396,164 Net (loss) income $ (27,339,133) $ 12,829,841 $ (18,467,615) $ 14,519,130 Less: Accumulated preferred stock dividends for the period

(2,508,677)

(7,346,153)

(7,802,809)

(7,346,153) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ (29,847,810) $ 5,483,688 $ (26,270,424) $ 7,172,977 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders















Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.53) $ 0.12 $ (0.49) $ 0.17 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.53) $ (0.07) $ (0.49) $ (0.06) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic

56,377,351

44,145,709

54,154,047

43,339,092 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted

56,377,351

102,175,575

54,154,047

101,368,958 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (29,847,810) $ 5,483,688 $ (26,270,424) $ 7,172,977



See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Quarters & Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in U.S. Dollars





Qtr Ended

Qtr Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Un-audited)

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

(Audited) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss) for the period $ (27,339,133) $ 12,829,841 $ (18,467,615) $ 14,519,130 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash for operating activities















Depreciation and amortization

2,682,686

797,037

11,012,453

8,576,865 Non-cash interest expense

981,369

-

4,118,391

- Impairment of goodwill and intangibles

8,011,080

-

8,011,080

- Non-cash lease expense

481,779

-

975,561

- Deferred taxes

(2,712,010)

-

(2,712,010)

- Loss on disposition of business units

4,684,369

-

4,684,369

- Change in derivative liabilities

9,690,200

(14,093,391)

(18,414,760)

(15,061,142) Amortization of debt issuance costs

421,513

-

1,686,049

- Amortization of debt discount

1,979,193

-

7,484,613

- Loss (gain) on investment, net

(3,083)

(6,086)

39,270

(216,771) Loss on sale of asset

-

49,985

-

(242,494) Stock based compensation

(662,307)

1,172,291

812,073

5,037,879 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquired amounts):















Accounts receivable

1,567,747

2,424,575

467,692

244,929 Inventory

(2,039,758)

(1,674,942)

789,399

(4,703,186) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(14,880)

55,821

(2,631,612)

(1,909,014) Other assets

(69,610)

(60,900)

(1,009,794)

(457,083) Operating leases right of use assets and liabilities

999,798

23,010

1,075,093

137,139 Accounts payable and other liabilities

3,076,355

1,062,106

8,204,141

493,719 Deferred revenue

-

-

-

(50,000) Income taxes payable

3,709,444

998,259

5,270,074

2,027,741 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities $ 5,444,752 $ 3,577,606 $ 11,394,467 $ 8,397,712 Cash flows from investing activities:















Collection of notes receivable

-

-

-

181,911 Cash consideration for acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(2,785,997)

(3,750,929)

(62,371,226)

(75,678,000) Purchase of fixed assets

(2,300,191)

(1,768,427)

(14,811,580)

(5,638,085) Purchase of intangible assets

-

-

-

(29,580) Investment in private entity

-

-

(2,000,000)

- Net cash used in investing activities $ (5,086,188) $ (5,519,356) $ (79,182,806) $ (81,163,754) Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of debt

-

87,172,805

-

132,517,383 Repayment of notes payable

(134,498)

-

(134,498)

(4,865,502) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

-

345

471,874

50,283,142 Net cash provided by financing activities $ (134,498) $ 87,173,150 $ 337,376 $ 177,935,023 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

224,066

85,231,400

(67,450,963)

105,168,981 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

38,725,187

21,168,816

106,400,216

1,231,235 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 38,949,253 $ 106,400,216 $ 38,949,253 $ 106,400,216 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Cash paid for interest $ 2,184,305 $ 1,896,250 $ 15,423,990 $ 5,759,220 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,500,000 $ 2,100,000 $ 12,340,000 $ 2,100,000



See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Non-GAAP measurement

(UNAUDITED)





Qtr Ended

Qtr Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Un-audited)

(Un-audited)

(Un-audited)

(Un-audited) Net income (loss) $ (27,339,133) $ 12,829,841 $ (18,467,615) $ 14,519,130 Interest expense, net

6,827,558

2,487,533

30,139,645

7,014,279 Provision for income taxes

3,638,695

2,398,259

14,898,064

4,396,164 Other (income) expense, net of interest expense

14,367,746

(14,099,477)

(13,715,260)

(15,520,407) Depreciation and amortization

3,701,128

797,037

12,524,677

8,576,865 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (non-GAAP measure) $ 1,195,994 $ 4,413,193 $ 25,379,511 $ 18,986,031 Non-cash stock compensation

883,890

1,172,291

2,672,713

5,037,879 Deal related expenses

1,914,820

712,049

6,822,111

2,779,151 Capital raise related expenses

(257,271)

256,321

533,958

1,512,565 Inventory adjustment to fair market value for purchase accounting

-

-

6,541,651

2,164,686 One-time cultivation asset impairment

-

-

329,210

- One-time goodwill impairment

8,011,405

-

8,011,405

- Severance

263,374

5,053

334,910

166,557 Retention program expenses

-

1,188

-

90,250 Employee relocation expenses

(3,750)

2,428

15,360

40,819 Other non-recurring items

1,276,064

939,717

1,369,386

1,388,150 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 13,284,526 $ 7,502,240 $ 52,010,215 $ 32,166,088 Revenue $ 40,147,287 $ 26,515,978 $ 159,379,219 $ 108,420,239 Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Revenue

33.1 %

28.3 %

32.6 %

29.7 %



See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements

