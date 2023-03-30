Mutual of America Financial Group Names Lorilee Morsette as Vice President of National Accounts for Tribal Markets

New hire brings extensive experience working with tribal communities to further advance the Company's retirement plan offerings to tribal nations, native-owned businesses and nonprofits

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group, which specializes in providing retirement services and investments to organizations and individuals, is pleased to announce that Lorilee Morsette has been named Vice President of National Accounts for Tribal Markets.

Morsette is an enrolled member of the Suquamish Tribe of Washington and a Chippewa Cree, from Rocky Boy, Montana.

Morsette will oversee Mutual of America's nearly 90 tribal clients, working with tribal nations, native-owned businesses and nonprofits. She will collaborate with Regional Offices across the country to ensure the Company's tribal clients and partnerships continue to receive the tailored retirement solutions, personalized education and guidance they have come to expect from Mutual of America.

Morsette is an enrolled member of the Suquamish Tribe of Washington and a Chippewa Cree, born and raised in Rocky Boy, Montana. She leads her work with her traditional values at the forefront. On a national level, she will be able to identify tribal communities seeking to achieve greater financial security.

"Having worked for tribal organizations to help implement employee benefit policies for years, I've seen how important it is for a company to understand the needs of its clients," said Morsette. "In my previous role, I worked on our retirement plan offerings with Mutual of America representatives and experienced first-hand their commitment to providing hands-on customer service. I'm excited to join Mutual of America and to bring that level of service to help tribal communities nationwide work towards achieving brighter financial futures."

"We are thrilled to welcome Lorilee to Mutual of America. Her experience, passion and understanding of the needs of tribal communities will further strengthen the Company's relationships with our customers and ensure they have the direct support and resources needed to make confident, informed financial decisions," said Lisa Loughry, Executive Vice President, National Accounts.

Before joining Mutual of America, Morsette was the Human Resources Director and Tribal Employment Rights Officer for the Nisqually Indian Tribe in Olympia, Washington. In this role, she provided executive-level leadership by supporting tribal elected officials and the executive leadership team to advance and deliver all human resource activities and policies to nearly 600 employees in 20 departments. She has also served in human resources roles for the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission and Native American Youth and Family Center in Portland, Oregon. Morsette represents Mutual of America as an active member and partner with the National Native American Human Resources Association and the Native American Finance Officers Association. With her knowledge, passion and understanding of tribal communities, she is committed to strengthening our values and social responsibility.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

