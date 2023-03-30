White Castle® and Evil Genius Beer Company Are Back With Another Unique Brew

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company and iconic food brand, White Castle®, have joined forces once again to create another limited edition, craveably sophisticated collaboration that's bold, tasty and best served with Sliders.

Evil Genius has become a household beer staple with their witty names and playful attitude, along with their creative joint-projects with some of the country's biggest food and beverage brands. Last year, their partnership with White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and category leader in frozen sliders, became one of their most celebrated projects to date. The two renowned brands partnered to produce It Hits Different, a Tangerine IPA that was met with instant applause from both casual beer drinkers and aficionados alike. Now, the two are building off of the success of this previous partnership with a brand new craveable brew dubbed, Main Character Energy.

Main Character Energy is a 6% ABV Hazy Kiwi Dragon Fruit IPA, a unique twist on the popular India Pale Ale beer style. The beer features both Simcoe and Strata hops that add a tropical fruit and zesty citrus character to the beer.

"Both Evil Genius and White Castle have long been innovators in their respective spaces. With the success of the first beer we knew we had to lean into our shared talent for creativity to up the ante and deliver a truly special product," said Trevor Hayward, co-founder of Evil Genius.

"We are excited to celebrate another round of collaborating with our friends from Evil Genius - this bold, new and craveable brew will inspire the raising of glasses wherever it's enjoyed," said Lynn Blashford, White Castle chief marketing officer.

Main Character Energy will be available starting April 3rd in stores throughout Evil Genius' distribution footprint which includes CT, DE, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, VA, and RI. The beer will come packaged in both cans for retail stores and kegs for bars and restaurants. The price for a six-pack may vary depending on the market but will be around $11.99.

To kick off the release, Cravers can also look forward to a launch party at Evil Genius in Philadelphia on Thursday, March 30th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. The first 200 attendees will receive a complimentary can of the new collaboration beer. This free event will feature Main Character Energy-branded swag, raffle prizes and more.

Brandgenuity, the licensing agency for White Castle, brokered the partnership and is supporting the program rollout.

For more information on Evil Genius Beer Company visit www.evilgeniusbeer.com or follow @evilgeniusbeer. To keep up to date with all things White Castle, visit https://www.whitecastle.com or follow them online @whitecastle.

About Evil Genius

Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 11 years, and a motto of "Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers", Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 10 states (CT, DE, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, VA and RI) and pumps out a variety of different core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers. For more information, visit www.evilgeniusbeer.com and connect on social @evilgeniusbeer.

About White Castle®



White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

