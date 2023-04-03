Encompass Health announces annual stockholder meeting date

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders at 11:00 a.m. CDT, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Company's Home Office located at 9001 Liberty Parkway in Birmingham, Alabama.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Stockholders planning to attend the meeting will be asked to present valid picture identification, such as a driver's license or passport, and proof of stock ownership. Reporters planning to attend are requested to pre-register with Casey Winger by calling 205-970-5912 or emailing casey.winger@encompasshealth.com no later than Friday, April 28, 2023.

For Encompass Health stockholders not able to attend the meeting and other interested parties, a live audio webcast can be accessed at https://investor.encompasshealth.com. Those interested may replay the audio webcast through an archived link on the same website following the meeting.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 156 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Casey Winger | 205-970-5912

casey.winger@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Miller | 205-970-5860

mark.miller@encompasshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.