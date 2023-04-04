CTA Launches "Technology's Golden Age" Film Series

New series produced for CTA by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions explores why accessible and inclusive technology matters, and how consumer technology can impact lives for the better.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today launched its first original film series, "Technology's Golden Age," produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. The series examines the power of consumer technology to enhance quality of life for the aging global population.

New CTA series by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions explores why accessible and inclusive technologies matter.

"Technology will improve the lives of billions," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We're thrilled to share the stories of global technology innovators who are helping older people enjoy rich, independent lives."

By 2050, more than two billion people will be over the age of 60 – twice as many as today. This film series asks how technology can support older populations in the age of the 100-year lifespan. Through 28 brand films spotlighting technology products and services from around the globe, "Technology's Golden Age" highlights innovations that are reshaping the technology industry and our future. Chapters focus on inclusion by design, expanding our world, independent living through care and wellness through a lifetime.

With each film from a different organization, Technology's Golden Age traverses the world through the United States, Kenya, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Singapore, India and beyond. The stories cover innovations from a musical technology app that helps older adults sing, to a program helping disabled students integrate at school, to an online platform enabling retirees to pursue lifelong learning.

The release of these films follows conversations on accessibility tech and age tech at CES 2023, developed in collaboration with the CTA Foundation. The Foundation funds programs and technologies that improve the lives of older adults and people with disabilities and facilitates dialogue among industry, consumers, government, advocacy groups and other key stakeholders.

To learn more about Technology's Golden Age, visit the dedicated hub site: www.technologysgoldenage.com

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About the CTA Foundation:

Launched in 2012, the CTA Foundation is a public, national foundation with the mission to link people with disabilities and older adults with technologies to enhance their lives. Find out how you can support at www.cta.tech/Who-We-Are/CTA-Foundation.

