BrandSpark Again Names Eggland's Best the Most Trusted Egg in America

Eggland's Best Honored for Ninth Consecutive Year

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help consumers make smarter shopping decisions in the grocery aisle, BrandSpark International enlisted the help of nearly 20,000 consumers to determine the winners for its 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. The results are in, and Eggland's Best has been named the Most Trusted Egg in the U.S. for the ninth consecutive year*.

"Top brands like Eggland's Best are continuously recognized by the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program because they have established consumer trust by providing a high-quality product that shoppers can rely on," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark. "Consumers know they can always expect a superior egg from Eggland's Best, making them one of the Most Trusted brands in America."

The 2023 BrandSpark American Trust Study is the most extensive study of brand trust across consumer categories, examining 215 product and service categories.

"Our mission at Eggland's Best is to consistently provide American consumers with an egg that has superior nutrition, taste and freshness compared to ordinary eggs," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are honored that consumers have chosen Eggland's Best as their Most Trusted Egg for the ninth year in a row, as it speaks to our commitment to provide families across the country with a top-quality, nutritious product."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil, and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp, and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

"It's no surprise that Eggland's Best eggs are once again honored by BrandSpark as the Most Trusted Egg in America because they are consistently a consumer favorite at the grocery store," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. "Eggland's Best eggs are a great source of essential vitamins and nutrients, providing 6 times more Vitamin D and 25% less saturated fat compared to ordinary eggs, which is why they're the only egg I feed my family and recommend to my clients."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "the Most Trusted Egg Brand" in America by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

*Voted most trusted Egg brand by American shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, years 2015-2023.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is an independent marketing research firm that combines omni-channel consumer insights with competitive context, providing insights that are actionable in the real world. BrandSpark helps clients refine brand positioning, build trust, and improve success with new product launches. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, now in its 10th year in the USA, is a leading consumer-voted credentialling program that measures consumer trust and brand resilience within hundreds of CPG, retail, and services categories, as determined by American shoppers through their top-of-mind responses for categories which they shop and services they use.

