Hyundai Tucson Awarded 2023 Best Plug-in Hybrid by U.S. News and World Report

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid has been named Best Plug-in Hybrid by U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row. U.S. News analyzed data for 107 luxury and mainstream hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars and named winners across nine categories. The Tucson Plug-in Hybrid was named a winner because of its outstanding combination of overall quality, starting price, Level 2 charging rate, and fuel economy and range data from the EPA.

Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America accepts the 2023 Best Plug-in Hybrid award from Jim Sharifi, managing editor, autos, U.S. News & World Report and John Vincent, senior automotive correspondent, autos, U.S. News & World Report at the 2023 New York International Auto Show on April 5, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"Receiving U.S. News & World Report's Best Plug-in Hybrid award for the second year in a row is a testament to the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid's efficient powertrain, innovative technology and stylish design," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Tucson Plug-In Hybrid is the right-sized SUV to power every lifestyle and meets the needs of drivers looking for a comfortable ride without compromising fuel efficiency."

"The Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is a top choice among PHEVs, offering a responsive powertrain and 33 miles electric driving range," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Great interior quality, ample passenger and cargo space, and one of the most competitive prices in the segment are just a few of the reasons why the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid was a shoo-in for our Best Plug-in Hybrid award."

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is photographed in Irvine, Calif., on August 16, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America