Contract Electronics Manufacturer Promotes Leader to Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Tech SMT, a contract electronics manufacturer in Houston, Texas, is excited to announce Brian Laney's promotion to the role of chief operating officer. The announcement comes as the company gears up to expand into a new 35,000-square-foot production facility.

In this new role, Laney will be responsible for leading day-to-day operations, coaching team members and scaling the company to meet growing demands. He will balance both long- and short-term planning, strategically leading the company toward stable growth.

"My goal is to remove hurdles so everybody on the team can do what they do efficiently," he said. "I'm dealing with the day-to-day, but always looking ahead to the future."

Laney joined Alert Tech in 2008 and worked his way up through the ranks, most recently serving as vice president of sales and product. As vice president, he played an integral role in helping the company pivot from retail technology to full-service electronics manufacturing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His combined technical expertise, empathy and ability to excel under pressure helped steer the company through one of the most challenging experiences of its 30-year history, Alert Tech SMT Founder and CEO Marge Laney said.

"Brian is very hands-on. He got in there and really did the work," she said. "It served us well and continues to serve us well."

Today, fewer than three years after launching the surface mount technology (SMT) division, Alert Tech SMT is experiencing exponential growth as a U.S.-based manufacturer. The company boasts an impressive lineup of industry veterans and is in the process of expanding to a new facility to support increased production.

Brian Laney said the rapid growth is made possible by the company's commitment to quality and customer service, two things that go hand in hand under his leadership.

"We believe in a disarming level of transparency with our customers," he explained. "We are aligned with them as absolute partners."

As he transitions into the role of chief operating officer, Brian Laney will continue to build on the ethos of partnership and service. He said he's excited to help usher in this new chapter for the company and is working to ensure that as the company grows, the team is supported and the customer's voice is always heard.

"Brian's leadership skills are innate," Marge Laney said. "He's not only thoughtful and driven, but he brings a technical understanding to the role and has always served as the voice of the customer. He's earned this, and I trust him without reservation."

About Alert Tech SMT

Alert Tech is a one-stop shop for printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and surface mount technology (SMT) electronics manufacturing in Houston, Texas. As a full-service electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider with a team of in-house engineers, they specialize in prototyping, low- to mid-volume production, sourcing and reshoring. For more information, visit alerttechsmt.com.

