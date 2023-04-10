Friday Collective™ Launches Collection Online and In-Stores at Target, including new exclusive fragrances

Launching with Scented Candles that Feature Uplifting and Experience-Driven Fragrances, as well as an exclusive fragrance in support of Pride and Rainbow Railroad

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday Collective™, a brand within the Newell Brands portfolio, launched its collection at Target online and in stores, including three new exclusive fragrances, 'Free To Be', 'Sunroof's Open', and 'Free Spirit'. The bold lifestyle brand carries a range of scented candles that channel optimism and joy with vibrant colors and unexpected fragrance combinations, to perfectly set a vibe, get a boost, or simply reset your mood.

"The launch of the Friday Collective core collection, along with the three exclusive fragrances from the Summer Feels collection at Target is exciting for the brand and timed perfect for warm weather," said Lisa McCarthy, President, Home Fragrance at Newell Brands. "These candles are energizing and uplifting and come in bold and vibrant colors that add a warm feel to every space. We hope our candles will set a different tone, and the anticipation of the weekend is the perfect way to capture that idea."

Featuring a premium soy wax blend, natural fiber wicks, and essential oils, the bold, iridescent candles from Friday Collective are perfect for creating weekend vibes 24/7. The fragrances available at Target come from the core collection of candles, split into four "vibes" grouped by their scent profile and fragrance stories as well as candles from a new collection, Summer Feels for when the warm weather calls as the season of long weekends hits and you want to soak up some sun and make plans to re-energize from social hibernation. Three of these fragrances are exclusive to Target, including:

Free Spirit: You feel free in the fresh air, surrounded by nature and good company. There's nothing better than being outside. A freeing elixir of soft peony petals, grassy fields, and refreshing honeydew.

Sunroof's Open: Sun touching your hair and the song of the summer comes on. Soon, everyone in the car is singing along and digging into some sweet snacks. An upbeat mix of peach gummies, creamy coconut milk, and sunny lily.

Free to Be: We embrace our unique energy and feel the glow of knowing we're free to be ourselves in our chosen families. An uplifting blend of dewy greens, glittering rain drops, soft rose petals, and grounding wood moss. This fragrance is also the limited-edition Pride fragrance, in support of Rainbow Railroad, a global non-profit based in the United States and Canada with a mission of helping LGBTQI+ individuals seek safety worldwide.

Friday Collective is now available in select fragrances in 8 oz. 1-wick (MSRP: $12.99) in stores and online at Target while supplies last. The product line is also available online at Fridaycollective.com.

For more information about the Friday Collective brand and the new fragrances, please visit FridayCollective.com and follow along on Instagram (@FridayCollective) and Facebook (facebook.com/FridayCollective).

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers' lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

