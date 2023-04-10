Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest Looking for Men Who Do Good, While Looking Good

Bearded men who give back can win $20,000 for themselves and $5,000 for a charity of their choice.

STERLING, Ill., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing the world for the better starts with the man in the mirror, and men's grooming leader Wahl is looking to reward guys who are doing just that. A recent study by Wahl found that men with beards are 13% more charitable than their clean-shaven counterparts, and the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest is looking to crown the most benevolent of them all. For the second year in a row, Wahl will present one Grand Prize winner with $20,000 for himself, and $5,000 for the charity of his choice. He'll also be crowned the new 'Wahl Man of the Year,' a moniker that boasts a bearded brotherhood spanning 16 years. Over the years, the contests to find these 'Wahl Men' have differed, but they all have one thing in common — they make the world a 'bearder' place to live.

Enter the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest by July 1, 2023, at https://bit.ly/WahlBenevolentBeards

"There are many reasons people choose to be generous with their time, talent and treasures – and the Benevolent Beards contest is a great way to find those men who spend theirs helping others," said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "Wahl is a family company committed to serving our communities and we are excited to reward men for doing the same in theirs."

How to Enter the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest

From now until July 1, 2023, men with beards can submit a video of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity on the contest entry page at https://bit.ly/WahlBenevolentBeards, they can also get to the page by visiting the @WahlGrooming Facebook or Instagram pages. What kind of charity? As long as it's a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities will be considered. So, whether you're an animal advocate or helping humans, you have the chance to put your good grooming toward goodwill. Interestingly, the research also revealed the top three causes important to bearded men were: #1 Homelessness or Food Insecurity, #2 Cancer Research (or other health-related causes) and #3 Children's Advocacy.

Following the entry period, 5 finalists will each win $500 for themselves, $500 for their charity and a Wahl Trimmer. Things get really exciting in August when public votes help determine which finalist wins the Grand Prize of $20,000 for himself, and a visit from Wahl's Mobile Barbershop to do a charity fundraising grooming event. At the event, barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims, and for every trim Wahl will donate $100 to the charity — up to $5,000.

The best part of this contest is the real-life impact it has, just ask last year's winner Ryan Baudhuin from Green Bay, Wis., who uses his charity 'High Point Adventures' to organize dream hunting trips for veterans struggling with return to civilian life. According to Baudhuin, the healing effects of the outdoors saved his life after his return home from war. He now feels it's his duty to serve other veterans who have sacrificed so much. "My charity is small, and budgets are tight, so this prize went far in helping to cover about seven hunting trips," he said.

For more information about the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest, or for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 104th anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

Editor's Note: The methodology of the research involved an online survey conducted within the United States by SurveyMonkey on behalf of Wahl Clipper Corporation from Feb. 28, 2023 – March 2, 2023. Survey results based on responses from 1,018 men ages 18+.

