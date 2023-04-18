13 PRMG ORIGINATORS ARE RECOGNIZED FOR A THIRD TIME IN A ROW IN THE SCOTSMAN GUIDES 14TH ANNUAL TOP ORIGINATORS!

CORONA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 13 PRMG loan officers made the cut in the 14th annual Scotsman Guide's Top Originator rankings. These originators at PRMG are resilient! After coming off of a high in the previous two years, these Loan officers did not let the circumstances of the quickly shifting economy stop them from finishing the year strong.

13 PRMG Loan Officers are recognized once again for the third time in a row in the 14th annual Scotsman Guide’s Top Originator rankings (PRNewswire)

Bankers and brokers across 49 states were considered to compile this list of Top Originators, with 13 of PRMG's originators earning a spot. This is the industry's most-comprehensive, verified rankings of the nation's top-producing mortgage companies. To ensure that they publish the most accurate data possible, all submissions undergo an extensive verification process prior to being published and ranked.

There are many recognizable names on this distinguished list as they have been consistently honored as part of the Top Originator's by the Scotsman Guide year after year. Each one of them has put forth insurmountable effort, down to the smallest of details, making their success and growth that much more obtainable.

This award has been broken down into 10 categories with PRMG Loan Officer placing in three of them, Top Dollar Volume, Most Loans Closed, and Top FHA Volume. Congratulations to those who placed in the following categories in ranking order:

Top Dollar volume: Jordan Vreeland, Justice Roberts, Samantha Zumwalt, Corissa Dailey, Justin Margolis, Mauricio Viecco, Michael Mali, and Pamela Stephens.

Most Loans Closed: Samantha Zumwalt, Jordan Vreeland, J Scott Thompson, Pamela Stephens, Justice Roberts, Justin Margolis, Kathleen Halbing, Mauricio Viecco, Corissa Dailey, and Sandro Duardo.

Top FHA Volume: Samantha Zumwalt, Mauricio Viecco, Jordan Vreeland, J Scott Thompson, Sandro Duardo, Alejandro Otero, and Pamela Stephens.

Scotsman Guide's Top Originator's rankings is a highly anticipated list to make. This is the originators' chance to be recognized independently for their success in 2022. It explores the best of the best in the industry and highlights the growth of each individual.

"I can't think of a better way in starting the second quarter of 2023 other than celebrating our dedicated team of originators being ranked by the Scotsman Guide as Top Originators." – Chris Sorensen, PRMG SVP, Director of National Retail Production

Congratulations to those who were honored in the 2023 Scotsman Guide's Top Originator rankings. We thank you at PRMG for constantly being the example to strive for and doing it with such grace, keep up the fantastic work! To see the full list click here.

PRMG is a full-service mortgage lender with over 21 years in business. Its focus is on customer service and technology-driven efficiency. With a team of experienced loan officers and a commitment to transparency and communication, PRMG is dedicated to making the mortgage process simple and stress-free for homeowners and homebuyers alike.

For more information about PRMG please visit www.prmg.net

