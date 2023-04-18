SAP NS2 announces DISA Provisional Authorization (PA) of SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) to manage U.S. Department of Defense's digital supply chain transformation

HERNDON, Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) announced the DISA (Defense Information and Systems Agency) authorization of their SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) cloud solution. The authorization allows SAP NS2 to deploy SAP IBP within their Department of Defense (DoD) FedRAMP®+Impact Level 4 (IL4) authorized secure cloud environment as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution.

SAP NS2 (PRNewswire)

The SAP NS2 DoD FedRAMP+IL4 environment ensures Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), Non-Critical Mission Information, and Non-National Security Systems (NSS) is securely stored, processed, and transmitted within cloud-based applications.

Starting today, Department of Defense agencies can adopt the supply chain capabilities of the SAP IBP applications in SAP NS2's secured DoD cloud environment. The SAP IBP offering provides DoD customers with best-in-class machine learning powered supply chain planning capabilities with the required compliance needed for Department of Defense customers.

"The DISA authorization of IBP allows us to accelerate how DoD agencies run their supply chain processes," said Lillian Chang, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy at SAP NS2. "It provides the ability to automate processes, tightly coordinate across with supply chain partners, leverage advanced machine learning algorithms, and create what-if scenario planning. We are excited for the new advancements this will provide to our DoD customer base."

The SAP NS2 offering of SAP IBP is a cloud-based solution that includes sales and operations planning (S&OP), forecasting and demand planning, response and supply planning, demand-driven replenishment, and inventory optimization with a priority on safeguarding mission critical operational data. The offering is designed to deliver a cloud-based supply chain planning secure solution paired with the required compliance for DoD agencies.

About SAP NS2

SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) is an independent U.S. subsidiary of SAP®, one of the world's leading producers of software for the management of business processes, developing solutions that facilitate effective data processing and information flow across organizations. SAP NS2 enables the secure adoption of U.S. based SAP cloud solutions with an enhanced deployment model that allows our customers to adhere to regulatory compliance requirements and protect their mission-critical workloads. With our secure cloud solutions, SAP NS2 powers SAP's intelligent enterprise for highly regulated customers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAP NS2