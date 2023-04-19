Entergy to report first-quarter 2023 financial results on April 26

NEW ORLEANS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy will report its first-quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens Wednesday, April 26.

(PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Drew Marsh, chairman and chief executive officer, Kimberly Fontan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and company leaders invite you to listen to a live webcast discussion of Entergy's financial results at 10 a.m. Central time the same day. The webcast may be accessed by visiting Entergy's website at entergy.com or by dialing 888-440-4149, conference ID 9024832.

The presentation materials will be available on Entergy's website before the market opens on the day of the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at entergy.com/investors. From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media and anticipates doing so in connection with this event.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

