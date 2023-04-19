MacuHealth Introduces LifeMeter to Measure Carotenoid Levels in Patients

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacuHealth, the leader in innovative eye supplements, is introducing LifeMeter, a portable, non-invasive device proven to measure the presence of vital antioxidants known as carotenoids. A device demonstration is being given at the 2023 Vision Source Exchange in San Antonio, Texas.

MacuHealth Logo (PRNewsfoto/MacuHealth, LP) (PRNewswire)

Science has established a connection between the level of carotenoids in the skin and the concentration of the patient's macular pigment, which protects the retina from damage caused by blue light and oxidative stress, as well as their general health. High carotenoid concentrations have been shown to lower the severity of arthritis, boost heart and brain health and reduce inflammation.

Eye care professionals have wanted a scientifically proven device that shows patients the role nutrition plays in vision and overall health. Within three minutes, LifeMeter's spectrophotometer determines the concentration of carotenoids in a patient's skin, empowering optometrists to assess a patient's dietary status and general health and confidently discuss treatments, including supplements that improve their overall health and visual performance.

"LifeMeter provides a clear indicator of the deficiencies that can lead to serious medical issues such as age-related macular degeneration and general health issues," says MacuHealth Founder and CEO Frederic Jouhet. "Early detection coupled with proper targeted nutritional supplementation will enhance the health of patients, including benefits to the heart and brain as well as reduced inflammation, and significantly improve visual health and performance outcomes."

Once a carotenoid supplement regimen has been initiated, improvement in carotenoid status can be seen within a month. LifeMeter provides eye care professionals with quick and accurate feedback, and patients get excited about their levels going up.

The science behind LifeMeter is supported by over 30 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating its validity, consistency and effectiveness in over 2,000 subjects of varying races, ethnicities, and ages. This advanced technology furthers MacuHealth's reputation as a company that embraces science and cares for the whole eye.

About MacuHealth

MacuHealth is a leader in the eye supplement industry that is focused on innovation and providing premium products formulated with the purest, most stable ingredients proven to nourish and care for the whole eye at every stage of life. MacuHealth's products must meet the highest standards in scientific research to ensure each supplement is safe and effective. For more information, visit MacuHealth.com.

For more information, contact:

Tedi Gershenson

Director of Marketing

tgershenson@macuhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MacuHealth, LP