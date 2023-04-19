Online Education Leaders, American College of Education and the National Virtual Teacher Association, Establish Partnership

NVTA certification completers can now apply up to three graduate hours toward an ACE master's degree

INDIANAPOLIS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE) is proud to announce a partnership with the National Virtual Teacher Association (NVTA) that makes its affordable, flexible and high-quality programs accessible to more educators. The agreement allows NVTA certification completers to transcribe and/or apply up to three graduate hours toward several of ACE's fully online master's programs in education.

Recently named the second-best online college in America in 2023 by Newsweek, ACE was founded by educators for educators and is committed to partnering with organizations aligned with its mission to provide accessible degree programs. Similarly, NVTA evolved from educational leaders seeking to meet the professional development needs of both K-12 and post-secondary educators through flexible, virtual course delivery.

"We are thrilled to partner with NVTA to provide transfer opportunities for their students," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "At ACE, we're always looking for ways to connect the dots between professional development and degree programs, and partnerships like this create a streamlined pathway for educators to develop and advance their careers."

Many of ACE's master's programs in education can be completed in as little as 12 months at industry-low costs. With NVTA's certification taking an average of three months to complete, the partnership allows educators to potentially finish continuing education programs from both organizations in less than two years.

"Partnering with ACE is a great opportunity for our students to expand their education and meet their career goals," Dr. April Willis, NVTA's Director of Operations and Business Development said. "We take pride in providing a world-class education to our students, and ACE has the same passion and mission. We're excited to see the great things that come from our agreement."

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

NVTA is an organization created specifically to help advance and define the standards of quality virtual teaching and learning. Established as the profession's medium for defining and validating excellence in a virtual teaching environment, the National Virtual Teacher Certification is a voluntary process to certify teachers to meet those virtual teaching standards.

