WHAT IF TODAY'S WASTE COULD BE TOMORROW'S RESOURCE?

GARNIER LAUNCHES FIRST MICELLAR BOTTLE MADE OF PREVIOUSLY UNRECYCLABLE PET PLASTIC WASTE1

THE BEAUTY BRAND HAS DEVELOPED A NEW 100% RECYCLED AND INFINITELY RECYCLABLE PET PLASTIC BOTTLE2 FOR THEIR BESTSELLING MICELLAR WATER USING LOOP INDUSTRIES' BREAKTHROUGH INFINITE LOOP TECHNOLOGY

CLICHY, France and TERREBONNE, Canada, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnier, one of the world's largest mass market beauty brands, will strengthen their commitment to fight plastic waste and help enter a more circular packaging model, by partnering with Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOOP), a technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic. Materials that used to be considered unrecyclable waste, or low value plastic such as colored or opaque plastic bottles, can now be transformed to create 100% recycled and infinitely recyclable virgin-quality PET plastic3. Garnier will pilot this technology in the brand's first Micellar Cleansing Water All-In-1 bottle made of plastic waste previously considered as an unrecyclable material1.

By revamping Garnier's bestselling Micellar Water bottles to be made of 100% recycled PET plastic2 from previously unrecyclable plastic1 by Loop Industries, the ambition of both companies is to accelerate the circular plastics economy. Plastic is a useful material because it is affordable and convenient, more so than glass and metal for example. However, its mechanical recycling process is limited by various technical constraints. The depolymerization technology uniquely developed by Loop Industries is a major step in tackling the low level of recyclability of plastic and opens new opportunities for industry players.

The Loop logo, featured on the front of this packaging innovation, serves as an anchor to highlight Loop's revolutionary technology, the quality of materials and the bottle's recyclability. The inclusion of Loop branding on the packaging strongly supports Garnier's sustainability goals by promoting the infinitely recyclable potential of the product and brings awareness to PET plastic circularity.

This packaging innovation will first hit the shelves in April 2023 in Garnier's largest market, the US and the brand's home market of France.

WHAT IS LOOP INDUSTRIES BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY?

Loop Industries, a Canadian-based technology company located in Terrebonne, Québec, has developed an innovative depolymerization technology that utilizes low heat and no added pressure to convert low value plastic and polyester fiber waste into 100% recycled virgin-quality Loop™ PET resin. Loop™ PET resin is suitable for both food-grade packaging and polyester fiber applications and, if sorted correctly, is infinitely recyclable.

This future-facing partnership and pioneering recycling process will help Garnier save PET plastic waste that cannot yet be recycled within conventional recycling processes. By combining its iconic Micellar Cleansing Water and Loop Industries' innovative technology, Garnier is taking another step forward in the brand's long-standing commitment to increasingly create more sustainable packaging for their products.

Together, Garnier and Loop Industries work to create value out of difficult to recycle PET plastic waste and will explore new avenues to develop innovative initiatives for both the people and the planet.

Adrien KOSKAS, Garnier's Global Brand President, said: "Garnier stands for Green Beauty For All Of Us, consistently working towards concrete actions to become a more sustainable beauty brand. We are proud to be working with Loop Industries to launch the first Garnier Micellar Water bottle made of previously unrecyclable PET plastic waste. This technology has the potential to change the game when it comes to recycling and our partnership demonstrates our continued efforts to bring to market more environmentally friendly packaging, as part of our bold commitment to encourage plastic circularity."

Daniel SOLOMITA, Founder and CEO of Loop Industries, added: "At Loop, our mission has centered around building a circular economy in which PET waste is not sent to landfills or incinerated but is infinitely recycled. This partnership with the Garnier brand is an important step towards making circularity the norm and showcasing that today's waste can be tomorrow's resource. We are proud to work with forward-thinking partners such as Garnier, who are determined to make a positive change."

About Garnier:

Garnier is an accessible global beauty brand, with a mission to bring Green Beauty to all of us. Since 1904, Garnier has been offering products inspired by nature and powered by Green Sciences, for maximum efficacy for the people and minimum impact on the planet. We believe beauty is a force for good. From empowering all of us to take #OneGreenStep to support communities at the forefront of the climate crisis. Committed to providing more transparency, Garnier was the first mass beauty brand to launch a pioneering Product Environmental and Social Impact Labelling scheme allowing consumers to make more sustainable choices. The Garnier brand is animated by its daughter brands: Fructis, Ultra Doux, Garnier Bio, SkinActive, Ambre Solaire, Olia, and Nutrisse. All Garnier products are globally approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme.

For more information: www.garnier.co.uk

Garnier key facts & figures:

Sold in 64 countries.

2 billion products produced each year.

Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme. All Garnier products, globally, are approved byunder the Leaping Bunny programme.

Garnier commits to Green Beauty a complete end-to-end approach to sustainability. The aim is to transform every stage of Garnier's value chain, reducing or eradicating environmental impact in the following areas:

More recycled & recyclable materials:

Greener sciences & formulas:

More renewable energy:

More solidarity sourcing and inclusivity:

In addition, to help fight against the impact of plastic pollution Garnier has partnered with two organizations:

About Loop Industries:

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop™ PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com

