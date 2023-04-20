Altair Launches Future Says Podcast

Podcast features leading experts discussing the convergence of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and more

TROY, Mich., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) has launched the Future Says podcast, which is now available on all leading podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music/Audible, and Podcast Addict. The podcast showcases the latest and greatest innovations within AI, HPC, data analytics, and more.

Altair Future Says podcast – now available on all leading podcast platforms – showcases the latest and greatest innovations within AI, HPC, data analytics, and more. (PRNewswire)

Future Says features renowned guests from some of the world's most prominent organizations, such as Google, Ford, King, Michelin, the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS), Capgemini, Johnson & Johnson, and more. In each episode, guests dive into the latest aspects of the digital transformation that's changing the way we live and work.

Episodes from season one are now available and episodes from seasons two and three will be released weekly. In addition to podcast platforms, audiences can also watch all Future Says interviews and get updates on upcoming seasons and episodes via the Future Says webpage and Altair's YouTube channel. Later this year, Altair will publish the brand-new season four of Future Says, which will shine a spotlight on the automotive industry specifically.

To learn more about Future Says, visit https://altair.com/future-says or click here to view all Future Says episodes on YouTube. Click the links below to listen and subscribe to the Future Says podcast on the following podcast platforms:

