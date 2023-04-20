LUMENDI KEY OPINION LEADER, DR. ROBERTA MASELLI, RECEIVES INNOVATION OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR THE BEST NEW DEVICE FROM THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF GASTROINTESTINAL ENDOSCOPY (ESGE)

Award for the Balloon Endo-Luminal Lumen Occluding (BELLO) Device Presented to Dr. Maselli at the ESGE Days 2023 Congress

Lumendi Congratulates Dr. Maselli on the Award for BELLO, Which is Based on the Design of DiLumen EIP

MAIDENHEAD, United Kingdom, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based medical device innovator Lumendi Ltd., today announced that the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) has awarded company consultant and key opinion leader, Dr. Roberta Maselli, Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology at Humanitas University in Milan, Italy, the 'Best New Device" award for the Balloon Endo-Luminal Lumen Occluding (BELLO) Device. The prestigious award was presented to Dr. Maselli earlier today, at the Society's ESGE Days 2023 congress, currently being held in Dublin, Ireland through April 22, 2023, and virtually.

The BELLO is a new, modified device designed to facilitate technically demanding endoscopic submucosal dissection procedures of the lower gastrointestinal tract, especially of rectal lesions. The device consists of a flexible guide rod and a manually inflatable balloon, based on the unique balloon design of Lumendi's DiLumen EZ Glide, and is anticipated for use with any standard and small-diameter endoscopes. When the balloon is inflated, it is able to prevent inflow of fecal material into the dissection zone and will maintain the insufflated gas during the procedure.

"The BELLO is an important innovation and upon approval, would allow safer, more efficient submucosal dissection procedures in the rectum. We extend our congratulations to Dr. Maselli, and our team members who have been working with her on development of this device," stated Dr. Peter Johann, Chief Executive Officer of Lumendi, Ltd.

"I am honored by this recognition from the ESGE, and I look forward to working with Lumendi to develop the BELLO device towards regulatory approval. In addition to its potential use in lower gastrointestinal procedures, in the future, the BELLO device may also be applied to upper GI (esophageal and gastric) endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) and advanced resections, and I am hopeful that clinical trials can be conducted in order to pursue such use. With its numerous potential benefits, including improved safety, accuracy, and patient comfort, it has the ability to revolutionize the way early gastrointestinal neoplasia are treated," stated Dr. Maselli.

About Lumendi, Ltd.

Lumendi, Ltd. a privately held, innovative medical device company based in Maidenhead, UK. Lumendi focuses on developing, marketing and distributing surgical tools and devices that provide safe, cost-effective solutions for minimally invasive gastrointestinal interventions.

