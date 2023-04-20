STEPHEN MARLEY ANNOUNCES NEW SINGLE "OLD SOUL" AVAILABLE NOW - 4/20!

'BABYLON BY BUS' US SUMMER TOUR JUST ANNOUNCED

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stephen Marley releases his highly anticipated single "Old Soul," now available on all streaming platforms via Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International. The award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer chronicles his growth and innocence as a youth Marley kid, the second son of Bob Marley, and his personal rites of passage through the family legacy. The warm acoustic track takes the listener on a coming-of-age journey through allusions to personal legends and eras of musical influences that "made it all possible." Listen to "Old Soul" HERE .

The song release will accompany a well-crafted retrospective lyric video, revealing never-before-seen old family photos, vintage vinyl album covers, and a collage of Jamaican music history, released the following week on Stephen Marley's Official YouTube Channel. Subscribe to Stephen Marley's Official YouTube Channel and never miss an update.

"April 1972, my mom and poppa brought me through," Stephen sings on the moving new track. "Back then, I was the favorite, so they say." The song arrives simultaneously as Bob Marley's second oldest son celebrates his 51st year of life. "I'm an old soul, living in the body of a 9-year-old," Stephen sings, sharing glimpses of his past. "Guess I've been here before." The song was co-written with Jamaican pop star Omi, whose manager, renowned producer Specialist, brought it to Stephen, saying it fit him. "I had to change up the years to place my life in it," Stephen says, "but really, Omi gave me the first inspiration."

To celebrate the single release and Stephen's birthday on 4/20, Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio (SiriusXM channel 19) plans to air "Old Soul" all day, every hour on the hour, beginning at 12am ET and appropriately on both coasts at 4:20. Tune in to catch the premiere live on Tuff Gong Radio and the SXM App on April 20.

Stephen's 51st Earthstrong becomes the ultimate 'Soul Shakedown Party' as the Marley Brothers make their first-ever appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, presented by Kaya Fest. The performance on 4/19 includes opening sets from Sean Paul and Protoje. On 4/20, the Marley Brothers bring night 2 of their Soul Shakedown Party to the iconic venue and welcome opening sets by Steel Pulse and a special Lee "Scratch" Perry Memorial Set by the Subatomic Sound System and Mykal Rose.

Before the pandemic, Stephen "Ragga" Marley and his band toured incessantly, sharpening their live show while tackling material from Stephen's dense catalog of Grammy-winning albums and the coveted Bob Marley songbook. During the COVID lockdown, Stephen set up a new make-shift studio on a remote family farm in the Florida countryside, holding nightly jam sessions in a converted garage studio. With a stripped-down ensemble of binghi drums, bass, acoustic guitar, and flute, he played whatever he felt like—original compositions, old favorites, and both soul and reggae rarities.

"Irie vibration," Stephen says of the sounds he and his friends made together on the farm. "Old Soul" was recorded during these unplugged jam sessions, the spirit of which will permeate the vibe of his upcoming tour dates and his forthcoming solo album. "You have to be true to yourself," he says. "I refuse to be put into any category. I am inspired by everything. So, if I feel like I want to play some jazz music, I will play some jazz music. Who dig it, dig it."

"Old Soul" showcases Marley's versatility, and the message within his music remains consistent. "We come to free the people's minds," says the multi-Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Stephen Marley. "Only way you can free your soul is to free your mind. My father said, 'No chains on my feet, but I'm not free,' and then he come to say, 'Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery.' Anywhere the music calls us, we are going to be there to spread the message of love and unity."

Summer 2023 marks the triumphant return of Stephen's "Babylon By Bus Summer Tour," which includes a cavalcade of hand-picked support artists appearing at various venues across the country including Fortunate Youth, Skip Marley, Jesse Royal, Hirie, Arise Roots and Roots of Creation. The tour will begin in San Diego, CA in June with multiple stops in California before heading to Colorado, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Chicago, Cape Cod, Brooklyn, NY and more - and ending in Florida in August. Tickets are on sale this Friday, April 21, at 10am local time, HERE .

BABYLON BY BUS SUMMER TOUR DATES

Sat 6/24 Del Mar, CA - San Diego County Fair

Sun 6/25 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sat 7/1 Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair

Sun 7/2 Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

Mon 7/3 San Rafael, CA - Marin County Fair

Sat 7/8 Buena Vista, CO - The LAWN

Sun 7/9 Gunnison, CO - I Bar Ranch

Thu 7/13 Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Theatre

Fri 7/14 Tempe, AZ - Marquee

Sat 7/15 Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

Mon 7/17 Wichita, KS - Wave Outdoors

Tue 7/18 Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

Thu 7/20 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Music Series

Fri 7/21 St. Louis, MO - The Big Top

Sat 7/22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live Outdoors

Sun 7/23 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Outdoors

Wed 7/26 Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

Thu 7/27 Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

Fri 7/28 Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus

Sat 7/29 East Hampton, NY - The Clubhouse

Sun 7/30 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Tue 8/1 Nantucket, MA - Nantucket Dreamland

Wed 8/2 Nantucket, MA - Nantucket Dreamland

Fri 8/4 Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

Sun 8/6 Charleston, SC - The Refinery

Thu 8/10 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

Fri 8/11 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater Backyard

Sat 8/12 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Visit http://stephenmarleymusic.com for all upcoming tour dates. More announcements will be coming soon!

ABOUT STEPHEN MARLEY

Stephen "Ragga" Marley is a world-renowned singer, songwriter, and producer whose work has earned no fewer than eight Grammy Awards. Born into a musical family, Stephen is the child of reggae legends Bob Marley and Rita Marley. He began singing professionally at the age of 6, touring the world with his elder siblings Ziggy, Sharon, and Cedella in The Melody Makers. In 2008 he released his first solo album, Mind Control, which won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. His subsequent solo albums include Mind Control Acoustic, Revelation Part I: The Root of Life, and Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life. Stephen is currently putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming full-length album, slated to be released later this year via Tuff Gong Worldwide/UMe/Ghetto Youths International. The upcoming album is a departure from his previous Reggae repertoire, showcasing more of his bluesy, acoustic soul side, as evidenced by the newly released single, "Old Soul." Stephen is also an acclaimed producer, working closely with his brother Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley on the massive crossover hit Welcome To Jamrock. In addition, Stephen continues to champion charitable endeavors centered in Jamaica as a co-founder of the Ghetto Youths Foundation, along with his brothers Damian and Julian Marley. In 2017, Stephen established Kaya Fest, the annual music festival, which features special guests and rare family performances, all with the larger purpose of raising awareness around the benefits of cannabis, guided by the mantra "Education Before Recreation." In addition, this summer Stephen embarks on his annual "Babylon By Bus" tour across the US.

