TRUMP HOTELS OFFERS EXCLUSIVE "NEVER SETTLE SUMMER" GETAWAYS TO NINE LUXURY PROPERTIES ACROSS THE GLOBE

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trump Hotels – the five star luxury hotel brand that never settles – today launches "Never Settle Summer" offers spanning, tropical getaway destinations, sought after city escapes, and the most legendary golf resorts, each delivering a summer vacation like no other. Guests can take advantage of curated summer stays from May 1 – Sept. 4, 2023. This summer, settle for nothing less than extraordinary with luxurious upgrades, complimentary amenities, resort credits, and more.
"Never Settle Summer" offers are unique to each property and can be booked online at www.trumphotels.com/Never-Settle-Summer:
Trump International Hotel Waikiki
- One 60 minute Trump Customized Massage at The Spa at Trump (per reservation, per stay
- Keepsake Trump Waikiki beach bag
- Waived daily resort fee
- Complimentary parking
Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg
- Tickets to a tour of the iconic Loop Head Lighthouse and, from the top, take in the fantastic views of the Wild Atlantic Ocean and the rugged Kilkee Cliffs
- Bicycle use to travel around the area
- €50 Dining Credit per stay
Trump Turnberry
- Breakfast daily
- Dinner for two at 1906 on the first night (excluding beverages)
- Quad Biking Experience for two - spend an hour exploring the resort grounds with one of our professional instructors on our all terrain quad bikes
Albermale Estate at Trump Winery
- Summer Picnic for two featuring: a bottle of Rose, a selection of charcuterie and cheeses
- Two Trump Winery logo stemless shatterproof glasses - perfect for outdoor use!
- Logo insulated cooler bag
- Ultra soft logo jersey blanket
Trump International Hotel Las Vegas
- Poolside pitcher of margaritas
- Trump Logoed Sunglasses
- Coola® sunscreen and lip balm
- 4pm check-out
- Complimentary valet parking
Trump International Hotel & Tower New York
- Luxurious accommodation with a room with a City or Central Park view
- Upgrade to the next room category (based on availability)
- $75 food & beverage or spa service credit
- Complimentary, valet parking for one vehicle
Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago
- $100 Hotel Credit
- Summer-themed welcome amenity
- Complimentary overnight parking for one vehicle (valet or self-parking)
- Complimentary one-level room upgrade (based on availability)
Trump National Doral Miami
- Luxurious accommodations in a Deluxe Guest Room, Premier Guest Room, or Suite
- Complimentary fourth night (a minimum of four consecutive nights booking is required)
- $100 Resort Credit
- Complimentary self-parking for one vehicle
- Kids ages 6 and under eat free
- Kids ages 15 and under golf free
Trump MacLeod House & Lodge, Scotland
- Two nights bed & breakfast in a Superior Queen room
- In-room welcome amenity
- A personalized golf bag tag (one per person)
- 30 minute golf coaching lesson (per person)
One of the world's most recognized luxury hotel brands, Trump Hotels offers notable signature programs designed for the ultimate comfort of all guests - including Trump Attaché®, Trump Card® Privileges, Trump® Kids, and Trump® Pets.
To experience the best in class amenities and service of Trump Hotels, visit trumphotels.com.
About TRUMP HOTELS™
Trump Hotels™ is a brand of five-star luxury hotels and resorts with a mission of providing extraordinary customer experiences and luxury accommodations. Its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations put guests at the heart of each destination. Each property provides a variety of offerings including signature programs designed with the guest in mind, and every hotel has a distinct design that is culturally relevant, with iconic architecture that is contextual to the destination. The brand's "Never Settle" philosophy permeates its everyday work culture, with dedicated leaders and talented associates priding themselves on impacting the guest experience with exacting standards and keen attention to detail. Reservations can be made at www.trumphotels.com.
