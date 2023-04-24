Brings deep experience in Asia, the Americas, and other key global markets

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring International is expanding its capabilities focused on global health systems innovation and health financing with a team of three senior health policy professionals.

Global Health Financing Team joins Crowell & Moring International (photographed from left to right: Sejal Mistry, A. Vigneswari, and Adrienne Mendenhall) (PRNewswire)

Sejal Mistry and A. Vigneswari join C&M International's Singapore office as a director and a consultant, respectively, and Adrienne Mendenhall will serve as a director in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. The addition of this team strengthens C&M International's ability to advise corporations and organizations in key global markets. The team has significant experience providing strategic counsel to life science, technology, and financial services companies, as well as international policymaking organizations, on how to improve health systems in emerging markets, notably in Asia and Latin America. The group frequently works with development banks and foundations to link startups, private capital, and government innovation labs to create scalable and sustainable health financing and last mile care delivery models.

"Health systems around the globe are rapidly transforming," said Ambassador Robert Holleyman, president and CEO of C&M International and former deputy U.S. Trade Representative responsible for Asia. "This dynamic group deepens our ability to serve clients in the biomedical and fintech sectors, major insurers, and healthcare startups."

The trio bring nearly three decades of combined experience in Asia focused on health system reforms, sustainable and innovative health finance, and digital ecosystems.

Mendenhall has a decade of experience at community-based clinics and other social service organizations, followed by a decade leading business development and the design and launch of novel health innovation platforms in Southeast Asia . She has a master's degree from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

Mistry has 15 years of experience in global healthcare research, policy, and consulting work. She previously served as a senior policy advisor to the Korean government, as well as similar roles at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the State Department, and the National Institutes of Health. She has a master's degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a master's degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Vigneswari has experience in both policy making and consulting, and a record of developing and executing initiatives related to healthcare financing and healthy aging. She previously worked at the Singapore Ministry of Health. She earned a bachelor's degree from the National University of Singapore focused on life sciences and political science.

"This team brings a deep, nuanced understanding of health systems in global key commercial markets," said Clark Jennings, managing director of C&M International's Asia operations and regional headquarters based in Singapore. "They have a proven track record of creating cross-sectoral, innovative partnerships to drive health care reform, particularly in the area of health care financing."

The team's arrival is a sign of continued growth at C&M International. It comes on the heels of Kate M. Growley joining the firm to advise global businesses on cybersecurity and emerging technology policy matters from Hong Kong.

The global health team focuses on leveraging public sector leadership to improve access to quality health services, diagnostics, and medicines, while working with companies to promote health care for all. Global leaders are planning to focus commitments to universal health coverage and building resilient health systems in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when they gather at the UN High Level Meeting for Universal Health Coverage in September 2023 as well as in the G20, G7, and regional platforms.

C&M International is experienced in advising companies and leading multisectoral global health coalitions and regional cooperation initiatives, including at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation and Americas Business Council Health Working Group.

"Asia is a diverse and rapidly developing region that is on the fast track to leapfrog legacy systems. Urbanization, aging populations, digitalization, and a growing middle class are all converging to set the stage for innovation specific to the needs of emerging markets," Mistry said. "Latin America is similarly catapulting health systems reforms and is home to a dynamic startup environment."

"We are excited to join the incredible team at C&M International and, together with our partners, share innovation and policy best practices across the globe," Mendenhall said.

Media Contact:

Email: prteam@crowell.com

(PRNewsfoto/Crowell & Moring LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crowell & Moring International