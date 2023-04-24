SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AND TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION LOCAL 550 (TWU 550) REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT FOR METEOROLOGISTS

DALLAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the Transport Workers Union Local 550 (TWU 550) today announced that they reached a Tentative Agreement for the airline's Meteorology Employees.

"This agreement rewards our Meteorologists for their expertise and many contributions to our business," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "I appreciate the hard work from both Negotiating Teams to reach an agreement for Employees to vote on."

"The Board of TWU 550 would like to thank the Negotiating Committees of both parties for their hard work and diligence to provide our Meteorologists with this Tentative Agreement" said Brian Brown, President of the TWU 550. "Together, these Teams produced a Collective Bargaining Agreement that provides our Members with competitive wages, quality of life improvements, and vital job security measures that will benefit our professional Meteorologists for years to come."

This Tentative Agreement covers Southwest's Meteorologists. The TWU 550 will share details directly with its members about the agreement and the voting process.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.1 Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 66,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

# # #

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.