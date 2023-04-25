Aurora Introduces Fresh Innovation for Spring

New additions to lineup include two original cultivars from Aurora's breeding program, strain-specific gummies, aromatic vapes and terpy diamonds & sauce

EDMONTON, AB, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced a fresh lineup of innovative products. Coming soon to patients at Aurora Medical and to consumers at retail stores across the country, the company's expanded portfolio includes newly developed cultivars, strain-specific gummies and aromatic vapes. Flower products include two original strains from Occo, Aurora's esteemed breeding program: Pink Diesel '71 and Moon Berry.

San Rafael '71, Pink Diesel '71 cannabis flower (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We're delighted to unveil the latest additions to our ever-evolving portfolio of products," says Lana Culley, Vice President of Product Development at Aurora Cannabis. "Our R&D team is focused on developing new products that capture the essence of what our patients and consumers value most – high quality and consistent cannabis in a wide variety of formats. Our spring lineup delivers on that and builds upon our total portfolio of Aurora products."

Through Aurora's best-in-class genetics breeding program, backed by extensive consumer research and development, Aurora continues to focus on expanding its portfolio of product offerings, while developing unique cultivars and formats that appeal to a wide variety of patients and consumers.

New products launching this April include:

San Rafael '71:

Pink Diesel '71 (3.5g & 14g flower, 3 x 0.5g pre-rolls) – A premium strain crossbred from two of San Rafael '71's most popular cultivars, Pink Kush and Driftwood Diesel. The result is a pungent, powerful and 100% original indica with notes of gas, lavender and spice, delivering 24-30% THC. Hang-dried, hand-finished and hand-bottled for an excellent final product.

Moon Berry (3.5g & 14g flower, 3 x 0.5g pre-rolls) – A premium strain with a balanced 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD, Moon Berry has a delightful aroma of berries, cream and lemon. Bred from Aurora Medical's Vespera and Equiposa cultivars, Moon Berry is a great choice for those looking for a full-flavoured experience with moderate THC and balanced CBD.

Tangerine Dream Cured Resin Gummies (4 x 2.5mg) – Made with strain-specific cured resin from premium dried flower extracted using Aurora's state-of-the-art hydrocarbon process. These sativa gummies have a sweet citrus, tangerine flavour inspired by the character of the flower.

Greybeard:

DJ Melon Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce (1g) – Named after a unique formulation that combines KISH and AFD live resins, resulting in a melon-y aroma, DJ Melon is 99.9% THCa Diamonds smothered in a sweet terp sauce that evokes light citrus notes with subtle hints of pine.

Pineapple M Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce (1g) – Boasted a rich fuel and pineapple aroma, Pineapple M is 99.9% THCa Diamonds smothered in a sweet and gassy terp sauce. This limited time offer is made with our award-winning hydrocarbon extract process.

Slymer Live Resin Vape (510 - 1g) – Made from 100% pure live resin, Slymer is named for its abundant trichome production and exceptional pine and lemon aroma for a fresh and invigorating true-to-strain experience.

Trufflez Live Resin Vape (510 – 1g) – With an ultra-gassy, savoury and earthy aroma profile, Trufflez is made from 100% pure live resin.

Whistler Cannabis Co.:

Organic BC Rockstar (28g flower) – One of our best-selling strains of all time is now available in a 28g format, for a limited time only. Bred from a cross of Rockstar and Bubba Kush cultivars, BC Rockstar is a hard-hitting indica with earthy and piney notes. Delivering 20-27% THC, this flower is grown in living soil with a small-batch approach.

Daily Special

Mondo Grape XL Vape (510 - 1g) - Delivering big grape flavour, this vape is made with a proprietary resin blend, enhanced with botanical terpenes for a broad-spectrum, full-flavour experience.

The spring product release is set to roll out to patients on Aurora Medical and in adult-use retailers starting in April. Select products are available in certain regions.

About Aurora:

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

San Rafael '71 Moon Berry cannabis flower (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Greybeard Slymer Live Resin Vape (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

