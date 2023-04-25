Hawaiian Bros Signs Two New Multi-Unit Franchisees

DKPM Investments Corp and BraveHart Development LLC join the growing portfolio of franchise partners at Hawaiian Bros

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros , the island-inspired, award-winning, quick-service restaurant concept announced the signing of two new multi-unit franchise agreements with DKPM Investments Corp and BraveHart Development LLC. Both corporations have extensive experience in the restaurant industry and will ignite the rapid expansion and growth of Hawaiian Bros restaurants.

DKPM Investments Corp will open five Hawaiian Bros in the Omaha and Lincoln area in the coming years. Operating quick-service restaurants in the franchise space since 2005, DKPM Investments run high-volume Jimmy Johns in the Omaha, Las Vegas, Boise, Colorado Springs, and Rapid City regions. Between 2005-2008, six of the company's Jimmy Johns locations ranked in the top 10 highest revenues per store. Their organization has many tenured and talented people, including Justin Coogan, who will be the main Operator/Director of their Hawaiian Bros locations. Currently, Justin is an Area manager of five Jimmy John's locations in the Omaha market and was voted by Jimmy John's Corporation in 2019 as the Area manager of the Year.

BraveHart Development LLC will develop 10 Hawaiian Bros locations in Iowa - including gaining ownership of an existing Hawaiian Bros in Davenport. BraveHart Development LLC currently operates a variety of franchises in the Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin area including Scooters Coffee, Hotels; Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Choice Hotels, Verizon, Waxing Studio, and Anytime Fitness. BraveHart partners Brandon Vonnahme, David Pedelty, and Troy Hart, have a proven track record of developing and operating successful businesses in the Midwest.

"The franchise agreements with DKPM Investments Corp and BraveHart Development LLC allow Hawaiian Bros to expand into select markets throughout the upper Midwest region of the country," said Grant Kreutzer, Vice President of Franchise Development. "We are excited to bring positivity and the Aloha spirit to these new markets, aligning our unique culture with like-minded multi-unit operators to develop Hawaiian Bros in key markets."

Since its establishment in 2018, Hawaiian Bros has been acknowledged on several prestigious national lists. This includes being a notable new addition to Technomic Top 500 list , QSR's Best Brands to Work For , and securing a top spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 list . The fast-casual brand has attracted a growing list of multi-unit franchisees, all with over a decade of operational experience who can utilize their market understanding to propel rapid expansion. Hawaiian Bros is dedicated to upholding its brand culture and is careful in selecting franchisees who align with the 'ohana culture and Aloha Spirit, which emphasizes kindness and treating everyone like family in all their actions.

"The simplicity of the menu and the growing popularity of the Hawaiian Bros concept is what really drew us in," said Justin Coogan, Designated Operator at DKPM Investments Incorporated. We are looking forward to operating such a unique concept with the incredibly high-AUV, quick speed of service, and Island-inspired cuisine."

"We are looking forward to taking over the upcoming Davenport, IA Hawaiian Bros and developing a series of our own restaurants in a location in which we are highly familiar," said Brandon Vonnahme, Designated Principal at BraveHart Development LLC. "The Hawaiian Bros concept is one we've never seen before and are overjoyed to expand our portfolio with this distinctive concept."

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana, like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say, "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros has more than 35 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in six states across America and is expanding its franchise opportunities in selected states.

