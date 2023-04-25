New Colonial Life Cloud Platform Simplifies Benefits for Busy HR Leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading voluntary benefits provider Colonial Life has launched Gathr, a cloud platform to transform the way small businesses deliver benefits and address common human resources needs. Gathr enhances and elevates benefits enrollment, administration, and HR experience so employers and their brokers can save time and focus on what matters most.

Colonial Life launches Gathr to transform the benefits and HR experience for small and medium-sized businesses

Gathr combines Colonial Life's proprietary and market proven technology to help workers sign up for medical, voluntary and group benefits, in a secure digital experience.

"Gathr provides an intuitive benefits and HR experience for small and medium-sized businesses," says Tim Arnold, president and chief executive officer of Colonial Life. "Leveraging Gathr eliminates the need to coordinate with each carrier, which saves time and simplifies open enrollment for companies, their employees and our broker partners."

Gathr provides these flexible, digital solutions:

Benefits Enrollment : Centralized portal for open enrollment; custom enrollment communications and easy-to-understand educational materials

Benefits Counseling : Delivers 1-to-1 benefits; available in person, virtually, over the phone, or with a hybrid approach

Digital Documents & Workflows : Digitally sign, complete, and track all benefits and HR documents

Compliance : Centralized recordkeeping helps businesses maintain compliance with the most recent ACA, ERISA, COBRA, HSA, and FSA regulations

Premium Add-on Features –Time tracking, paid time off, performance management, and custom workflows can be added to help businesses manage their HR needs as they scale up

See the Gathr's full announcement on ColonialLife.com.

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Unum Group, provides financial protection benefits to America's workers and their families when the unexpected happens. The company offers workplace benefits, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. Colonial Life's benefit services, education and innovative enrollment technology supports over 87,000 businesses and 4 million workers. In 2022, Colonial Life paid more than $700 million in benefits to policyholders.

Connect with Colonial Life on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Colonial Life logo (PRNewsfoto/Colonial Life) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colonial Life