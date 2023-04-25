QinetiQ US Awarded Advanced Research, Technology, and Integration Support Contract with U.S. Army C5ISR Research and Technology Integration Directorate

LORTON, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ US, a leading defense company providing mission-critical solutions in robotics and autonomous systems, sensing, protection systems, and next-generation autonomous vehicles announced that it has been awarded a $12M contract to provide support to the U.S. Army C5ISR Center Research and Technology Integration Directorate (RTI).

Under this contract QinetiQ US will provide advanced research, technology, and integration support to identify, prototype, and test potential technical approaches to address Army challenges. This includes technical support for areas including Electro-Optic Infrared (EO/IR) modeling, tactical lasers, displays, optics, signal and image processing, and counter-explosive hazards. QinetiQ US will also provide a full range of support including mechanical, electrical, electronics, design, and system engineering to assist RTI in the integration of C5ISR hardware, software, firmware, equipment, and systems into both ground and airborne platforms and government facilities and sites.

"We have a long-standing history of supporting U.S. Army missions, and we are honored to work with the C5ISR Research Center and Technology Integration Directorate," said Shawn Purvis, President and CEO of QinetiQ US. "Under this task, we will facilitate interaction with critical Army stakeholders and provide support to some of its most high-visibility demonstrations."

Located at Fort Belvoir, the Army's C5ISR RTI Directorate is responsible for the advancement of science and technology across networking, cyber, electro-optic infrared, knowledge management, power and energy, and radio frequency.

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and security company in the United States providing mission-led innovation at pace. QinetiQ US is a provider of technologically advanced services and products to the US Department of Defense and national security agencies, positioned to deliver key aspects of the modernization required to address our customers' pivot to counter near peer adversaries.

QinetiQ US operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.LSE), an integrated global defense and security company focused on innovation for defense, security and civil customers. QinetiQ US employees are based predominantly in Virginia and Massachusetts and operate under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA).

