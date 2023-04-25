Unit4 Announces General Availability of App Studio, a Low-Code Platform to Develop Business Apps and Automate Processes

LONDON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced the General Availability of App Studio, a new feature within the Unit4 Extension Kit that will help customers to streamline both their development and automation efforts.

Leveraging the Unit4 People Platform, App Studio supports new ways of customizing Unit4 ERPx, enabling customers to build new business apps that increase productivity. It also supports task automation, and customers will be able to design, develop and deploy their custom solutions in a low-code environment.

Unit4's Extension Kit has already helped over 200 customers to automate essential business tasks and create data integration flows that extend the capabilities of their Unit4 applications. Last year, Unit4 introduced Industry Mesh which utilizes the Extension Kit's platform to develop more than 100 industry-specific data flows, and which seamlessly connects ERPx with the most widely used business applications.

With App Studio, ERPx customers will be able to:

Easily extend Unit4 ERP implementations for an organization's unique needs

Build custom apps that run across all devices

Automate data validation and business processes

Avoid coding - configuration is made easy through a drag-and-drop and low-code interface

React to business process changes quickly, giving a competitive advantage

Address localization needs

Create new processes and capabilities and enable innovation

Partners using the Extension Kit will also now be able to use App Studio to develop apps to meet localization and customization needs. Partner developed apps will be available in the recently launched Unit4 Marketplace.

Dan Andre Nylaender, Head of Development at Unit4 partner, Tellit Solutions AS, said "App Studio is a great addition to the Extension Kit and makes it easy to develop fit-for-purpose screens in Unit4 ERPx. Tellit Solutions has a long history of developing vertical specific solutions, especially for the construction industry, and App Studio can support us on delivering our development strategy."

"App Studio is an eagerly awaited feature for us," said Mark Taimre, Business Optimization Manager, Acor Group Services, a Unit4 customer. "It allows us to customize and modernize the User Experience and adapt Unit4 ERPx to the individual needs of our business. Combined with Unit4's powerful API capabilities, App Studio will enable us to make Unit4 a platform for our people."

Claus Jepsen, Chief Technology Officer, Unit4, said, "We are very excited to be launching App Studio, a new feature that extends the value our customers can extract from ERPx. It is well-suited for businesses that need to quickly create custom applications that can scale as their needs change. By reducing the need for extensive coding, the platform can help businesses save time and money while empowering them to quickly build the applications they need to succeed."

Unit4 App Studio will be available to new and existing ERPx customers from April 13th.

