COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

TACOMA, Wash., April 26, 2023 First Quarter 2023 Results

Net income of $(14) million , or $(0.09) per common share

Operating net income of $72 million , or $0.46 per common share1

Successfully closed merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation and completed core systems conversion

Consolidated asset balances increased $22 billion to $54 billion at quarter end

Loan balances of $37 billion and deposit balances of $42 billion at quarter end

CEO Commentary "Today marks a historic moment for our franchise as we report results for Columbia Banking System and its subsidiary Umpqua Bank together as one company," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Our first quarter results highlight a flexible balance sheet characterized by solid liquidity, a diversified loan portfolio, and a granular core deposit base. While purchase accounting adjustments such as the initial provision for credit losses and merger-related expenses impacted our reported results, I am pleased to announce we successfully completed our core systems conversion in March, keeping us on target to realize our cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter. It was a transformative quarter for our company, and I want to thank our associates for their tireless efforts helping customers and each other through the merger close and systems conversion." –Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 4Q22) Net Interest

Income and

NIM • Net interest income increased by $69 million or 23% on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to one month as a combined organization and the net favorable impact of higher interest rates. • Net interest margin was 4.08%, up 7 basis points from the prior quarter. Net interest margin for the month of March was 4.31%, which includes a 76-basis point net benefit from purchase accounting accretion and amortization. Non-Interest

Income and

Expense • Non-interest income increased by $20 million due primarily to a $16 million linked-quarter favorable change related to cumulative non-merger fair value accounting and hedges. • Non-interest expense increased by $148 million due to higher merger-related expenses and a higher expense run rate in March as a combined organization. Credit Quality • Net charge-offs were 0.23% of average loans and leases (annualized) and centered in the FinPac portfolio as activity was otherwise de minimis. • Provision expense of $106 million includes an $88 million initial provision related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loan balances. The remaining expense relates to changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models. • Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.14%. Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 11.0% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.9%. • We expect the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks through income to meaningfully and consistently build capital and enhance flexibility in the coming quarters. Notable items • Purchase accounting fair value adjustments related to credit of $130 million and interest rates of $1.6 billion at closing on historical Columbia loans and securities. • $116 million in merger-related expenses, including a $20 million charitable contribution to the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation.

1Q23 KEY FINANCIAL DATA PERFORMANCE METRICS 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Return on average assets (0.14) % 1.04 % 1.21 % Return on average tangible common equity1 (2.09) % 13.53 % 13.66 % Operating return on average assets1 0.74 % 1.24 % 1.03 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 10.64 % 16.18 % 11.62 % Net interest margin 4.08 % 4.01 % 3.14 % Efficiency ratio - consolidated 79.71 % 57.24 % 59.02 % Loan to deposit ratio 89.19 % 96.64 % 86.05 % INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Net interest income $374,698 $305,479 $228,763 Provision for credit losses $105,539 $32,948 $4,804 Non-interest income $54,735 $34,879 $79,969 Non-interest expense $342,818 $194,982 $182,430 Pre-provision net revenue 1 $86,615 $145,376 $126,302 Operating pre-provision net revenue1 $195,730 $167,094 $108,125 Earnings per common share - diluted 2 ($0.09) $0.64 $0.70 Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1,2 $0.46 $0.76 $0.60 Dividends paid per share 2 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 BALANCE SHEET 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Total assets $54.0B $31.8B $30.6B Loans and leases $37.1B $26.2B $23.0B Total deposits $41.6B $27.1B $26.7B Book value per common share 2 $23.44 $19.18 $20.17 Tangible book value per share[1][2] $15.12 $19.14 $20.11 Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI 1,2 $16.56 $22.44 $21.53

Organizational Update

On February 28, 2023, Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "our") completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West ("the merger"). Columbia completed its core systems conversion on March 20, 2023, and branch consolidations are scheduled to occur through the second quarter of 2023.

Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in capital, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Columbia have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the merger as the merger was treated as a reverse merger. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $375 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $69 million from the prior quarter. The increase, which includes $32 million of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, reflects one month of the combined company's larger balance sheet as well as the net favorable impact of higher interest rates.

Columbia's net interest margin was 4.08% for the first quarter of 2023, up 7 basis points from 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin for the month of March was 4.31%, which includes a 76-basis point net benefit from purchase accounting accretion and amortization and an approximate 10-basis point adverse impact from holding higher cash balances funded by borrowings beginning March 13, 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 55 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 1.32% for the first quarter of 2023, which compares to 1.33% for the month of March and 1.43% on March 31, 2023. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $55 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $20 million from the prior quarter. While results benefited from one month as a combined organization, the increase was primarily driven by a $16 million favorable change in cumulative fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity. A net fair value gain of $8.1 million in the first quarter compares to a net fair value loss of $8.1 million in the fourth quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $343 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $148 million from the prior quarter level. The increase reflects one month of the higher expense rate of the combined organization as well as a $104 million linked-quarter increase in merger-related expenses, which were $116 million in the first quarter, inclusive of a $20 million contribution to the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation that was outlined when the merger was announced in October 2021. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details, including an update on realized merger-related cost-savings through March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $54.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $22.2 billion compared to $31.8 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase was driven by the addition of historical Columbia balances at fair value on February 28, 2023, related intangible assets, and higher cash balances added in March that were funded by borrowings. Cash and cash equivalents was $3.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.3 billion relative to December 31, 2022. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $17.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, representing 33% of total assets, 43% of total deposits, and 121% of uninsured deposits. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our liquidity position.

Available for sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $9.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $6.1 billion relative to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the addition of $6.2 billion of historical Columbia balances, which were categorized as available for sale at quarter end. The net unrealized loss on historical Columbia securities was eliminated as of February 28, 2023, as part of the reverse merger method of accounting, and these securities had a pre-tax net unrealized gain of $84 million as of March 31, 2023. On a consolidated basis, our available for sale securities balance of $9.2 billion includes a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $397 million as historical UHC balances were not marked as part of the merger, and the net unrealized gain position associated with historical Columbia balances does not fully offset the net unrealized loss position related to the remainder of the consolidated portfolio. Held to maturity securities were $2.4 million at March 31, 2023, and represent investments in local community housing bonds; there is no unrealized loss associated with these balances.

Following the close of the merger, we restructured a portion of the historical Columbia securities portfolio during the first week of March by selling $1.2 billion of securities and purchasing $937 million of securities with the proceeds. The restructure transactions resulted in no gain or loss on the income statement. Purchases included agencies, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations with a projected average yield of 4.63%. The restructuring reduced the potential adverse impact to net interest income in a declining interest rate environment, which the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation reviews.

Gross loans and leases were $37.1 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $10.9 billion relative to December 31, 2022, due to the addition of $10.9 billion of historical Columbia balances at fair value. "On an organic basis, loans were up just slightly during the first quarter, as drawdowns related to single-family home construction offset slight declines in commercial portfolio balances," commented Tory Nixon, President of Umpqua Bank. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and enhanced disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $41.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $14.5 billion relative to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the addition of $15.2 billion of historical Columbia balances at fair value. "Our deposit balances continued to be affected by market liquidity tightening and the impact of inflation on customer spending," stated Mr. Nixon. "Declining balances with existing customers was the primary driver of the net reduction in deposits during the month of March and for the first quarter on an organic basis. We were pleased to see continued new account acquisition in March in both the consumer and commercial bank across all major product types." Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $436 million, or 1.18% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $315 million, or 1.21% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2022. The $121 million increase in the allowance includes the addition of $26 million related to historical Columbia purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $5.8 million related to historical Columbia off balance sheet commitments, which were booked at the merger's close and did not affect the income statement. The provision for credit losses was $106 million for the first quarter of 2023, which includes an initial provision of $88 million for historical Columbia non-PCD loans. Outside the initial provision, the quarter's expense was driven almost entirely by changes between the November 2022 and February 2023 economic forecasts used in credit models, with a modest expense associated with the change in mix. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses, including a breakout of the aforementioned impacts of the merger.

Net charge-offs were 0.23% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge-off activity continued to be centered in the FinPac portfolio as bank charge-off activity was de minimis. As of March 31, 2023, non-performing assets were $76 million, or 0.14% of total assets, compared to $59 million, or 0.18% as of December 31, 2022. The $17 million linked-quarter increase primarily reflects the addition of historical Columbia balances.

Capital

As of March 31, 2023, Columbia's book value per common share increased to $23.44, compared to $19.18 at December 31, 2022, which was retrospectively restated under the reverse merger method of accounting. The linked-quarter change in book value primarily reflects common shares issued and exchanged as a result of the merger and a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(300) million at March 31, 2023, compared to $(427) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a reduction in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $295 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $403 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share[3] decreased to $15.12, compared to $19.14 at December 31, 2023 as a result of $1.0 billion of goodwill and $710 million of core deposit intangible assets added through the merger.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 11.0% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 8.9% as of March 31, 2023. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. "While initial fair value marks drove the linked quarter decline in our regulatory capital ratios, we expect loan and investment securities discount accretion to contribute meaningfully to capital build over time," stated Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer of Columbia. The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information

Columbia's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

Columbia will host its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call on April 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3ca3e280dadd437cafdf87ba3e2fcb28

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jtad2627

Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at or news developments concerning other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger when expected or at all; the possibility that the integration following the merger may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

2 Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Seq. Quarter Year

over

Year Interest income: Loans and leases $ 413,525 $ 322,350 $ 278,830 $ 234,674 $ 214,404 28 % 93 % Interest and dividends on investments: Taxable 39,729 18,108 18,175 17,256 18,725 119 % 112 % Exempt from federal income tax 3,397 1,288 1,322 1,369 1,372 164 % 148 % Dividends 719 182 86 84 86 295 % nm Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 18,581 10,319 5,115 2,919 1,353 80 % nm Total interest income 475,951 352,247 303,528 256,302 235,940 35 % 102 % Interest expense: Deposits 63,613 31,174 9,090 4,015 3,916 104 % nm Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 406 323 545 66 63 26 % nm Borrowings 28,764 8,023 798 50 49 259 % nm Junior and other subordinated debentures 8,470 7,248 5,491 4,001 3,149 17 % 169 % Total interest expense 101,253 46,768 15,924 8,132 7,177 117 % nm Net interest income 374,698 305,479 287,604 248,170 228,763 23 % 64 % Provision for credit losses 105,539 32,948 27,572 18,692 4,804 220 % nm Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 14,312 12,139 12,632 12,011 11,583 18 % 24 % Card-based fees 11,561 9,017 9,115 10,530 8,708 28 % 33 % Financial services and trust revenue 1,297 25 27 27 11 nm nm Residential mortgage banking revenue (loss), net 7,816 (1,812) 17,341 30,544 60,786 nm (87) % Gain on sale of debt securities, net — — — — 2 nm (100) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 2,416 284 (2,647) (2,075) (2,661) nm nm Gain on loan and lease sales, net 940 1,531 1,525 1,303 2,337 (39) % (60) % BOLI income 2,790 2,033 2,023 2,110 2,087 37 % 34 % Other income (loss) 13,603 11,662 (10,571) 785 (2,884) 17 % nm Total non-interest income 54,735 34,879 29,445 55,235 79,969 57 % (32) % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 136,092 107,982 109,164 110,942 113,138 26 % 20 % Occupancy and equipment, net 41,700 34,021 35,042 34,559 34,829 23 % 20 % Intangible amortization 12,660 1,019 1,025 1,026 1,025 nm nm FDIC assessments 6,113 3,487 3,007 2,954 4,516 75 % 35 % Merger related expenses 115,898 11,637 769 2,672 2,278 nm nm Other expenses 30,355 36,836 28,957 27,421 26,644 (18) % 14 % Total non-interest expense 342,818 194,982 177,964 179,574 182,430 76 % 88 % (Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes (18,924) 112,428 111,513 105,139 121,498 (117) % (116) % (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,886) 29,464 27,473 26,548 30,341 (117) % (116) % Net (loss) income $ (14,038) $ 82,964 $ 84,040 $ 78,591 $ 91,157 (117) % (115) % Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1) 156,383 129,321 129,319 129,306 129,159 21 % 21 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1) 156,383 129,801 129,733 129,673 129,693 20 % 21 % (Loss) earnings per common share – basic (1) $ (0.09) $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.61 $ 0.71 (114) % (113) % (Loss) earnings per common share – diluted (1) $ (0.09) $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.61 $ 0.70 (114) % (113) %

nm = not meaningful

(1) Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Seq. Quarter Year

over

Year Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 555,919 $ 327,313 $ 321,447 $ 315,348 $ 307,144 70 % 81 % Interest bearing cash and temporary investments 3,079,266 967,330 1,232,412 687,233 2,358,292 218 % 31 % Investment securities: Equity and other, at fair value 76,532 72,959 72,277 75,347 78,966 5 % (3) % Available for sale, at fair value 9,249,600 3,196,166 3,136,391 3,416,707 3,638,080 189 % 154 % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,432 2,476 2,547 2,637 2,700 (2) % (10) % Loans held for sale 49,338 71,647 148,275 228,889 309,946 (31) % (84) % Loans and leases 37,091,280 26,155,981 25,507,951 24,432,678 22,975,761 42 % 61 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (417,464) (301,135) (283,065) (261,111) (248,564) 39 % 68 % Net loans and leases 36,673,816 25,854,846 25,224,886 24,171,567 22,727,197 42 % 61 % Restricted equity securities 246,525 47,144 40,993 10,867 10,889 423 % nm Premises and equipment, net 375,190 176,016 165,305 165,196 167,369 113 % 124 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 127,296 78,598 81,729 87,249 87,333 62 % 46 % Goodwill 1,030,142 — — — — nm nm Other intangible assets, net 702,315 4,745 5,764 6,789 7,815 nm nm Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 178,800 185,017 196,177 179,558 165,807 (3) % 8 % Bank owned life insurance 641,922 331,759 329,699 328,764 328,040 93 % 96 % Deferred tax asset, net 351,229 132,823 128,120 70,134 39,051 164 % nm Other assets 653,904 399,800 385,938 389,409 408,497 64 % 60 % Total assets $ 53,994,226 $ 31,848,639 $ 31,471,960 $ 30,135,694 $ 30,637,126 70 % 76 % Liabilities: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 17,215,781 $ 10,288,849 $ 11,246,358 $ 11,129,209 $ 11,058,251 67 % 56 % Interest bearing 24,370,566 16,776,763 15,570,749 15,003,214 15,641,336 45 % 56 % Total deposits 41,586,347 27,065,612 26,817,107 26,132,423 26,699,587 54 % 56 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 271,047 308,769 383,569 527,961 499,539 (12) % (46) % Borrowings 5,950,000 906,175 756,214 6,252 6,290 nm nm Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 297,721 323,639 325,744 321,268 305,719 (8) % (3) % Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost 108,066 87,813 87,870 87,927 87,984 23 % 23 % Operating lease liabilities 140,648 91,694 95,512 101,352 101,732 53 % 38 % Other liabilities 755,674 585,111 588,430 440,235 328,677 29 % 130 % Total liabilities 49,109,503 29,368,813 29,054,446 27,617,418 28,029,528 67 % 75 % Shareholders' equity: Common stock 5,788,553 3,450,493 3,448,007 3,445,531 3,443,266 68 % 68 % Accumulated deficit (603,696) (543,803) (580,933) (619,108) (651,912) 11 % (7) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (300,134) (426,864) (449,560) (308,147) (183,756) (30) % 63 % Total shareholders' equity 4,884,723 2,479,826 2,417,514 2,518,276 2,607,598 97 % 87 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,994,226 $ 31,848,639 $ 31,471,960 $ 30,135,694 $ 30,637,126 70 % 76 % Common shares outstanding at period end (2) 208,429 129,321 129,320 129,318 129,269 61 % 61 % Book value per common share (2) $ 23.44 $ 19.18 $ 18.69 $ 19.47 $ 20.17 22 % 16 % Tangible book value per common share (1),(2) $ 15.12 $ 19.14 $ 18.65 $ 19.42 $ 20.11 (21) % (25) % Tangible equity - common (1),(2) $ 3,152,266 $ 2,475,081 $ 2,411,750 $ 2,511,487 $ 2,599,783 27 % 21 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.03 % 7.77 % 7.66 % 8.34 % 8.49 % (1.74) (2.46)

(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Seq.

Quarter Year

over

Year Per Common Share Data: (5) Dividends (5) $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 0 % 0 % Book value (5) $ 23.44 $ 19.18 $ 18.69 $ 19.47 $ 20.17 22 % 16 % Tangible book value (1),(5) $ 15.12 $ 19.14 $ 18.65 $ 19.42 $ 20.11 (21) % (25) % Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1),(5) $ 16.56 $ 22.44 $ 22.13 $ 21.80 $ 21.53 (26) % (23) % Performance Ratios: Efficiency ratio 79.71 % 57.24 % 56.07 % 59.12 % 59.02 % 22.47 20.69 Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1) 0.89 % 1.82 % 1.80 % 1.64 % 1.67 % (0.93) (0.78) Return on average assets ("ROAA") (0.14) % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.04 % 1.21 % (1.18) (1.35) Return on average common equity (1.70) % 13.50 % 12.99 % 12.20 % 13.62 % (15.20) (15.32) Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2.09) % 13.53 % 13.02 % 12.23 % 13.66 % (15.62) (15.75) Performance Ratios - Operating: (1) Operating efficiency ratio (1) 53.46 % 52.01 % 51.72 % 58.27 % 62.02 % 1.45 (8.56) Operating PPNR return on average assets (1) 2.01 % 2.10 % 2.12 % 1.66 % 1.43 % (0.09) 0.58 Operating return on average assets (1) 0.74 % 1.24 % 1.33 % 1.06 % 1.03 % (0.50) (0.29) Operating return on average common equity (1) 8.66 % 16.14 % 15.86 % 12.46 % 11.58 % (7.48) (2.92) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1) 10.64 % 16.18 % 15.90 % 12.49 % 11.62 % (5.54) (0.98) Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios: Yield on loans and leases 5.55 % 4.92 % 4.41 % 3.94 % 3.79 % 0.63 1.76 Yield on earning assets (2) 5.19 % 4.62 % 4.10 % 3.53 % 3.24 % 0.57 1.95 Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.32 % 0.77 % 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.55 1.22 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.82 % 1.05 % 0.39 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.77 1.64 Cost of total deposits 0.80 % 0.46 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.34 0.74 Cost of total funding (3) 1.16 % 0.65 % 0.23 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.51 1.05 Net interest margin (2) 4.08 % 4.01 % 3.88 % 3.41 % 3.14 % 0.07 0.94 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets 4.33 % 3.62 % 3.04 % 5.71 % 8.92 % 0.71 (4.59) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets 80.96 % 85.32 % 84.54 % 80.91 % 76.85 % (4.36) 4.11 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits 93.01 % 95.85 % 93.55 % 89.23 % 84.77 % (2.84) 8.24 Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits 39.55 % 40.30 % 42.29 % 42.00 % 41.35 % (0.75) (1.80) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3) 91.36 % 94.52 % 96.34 % 96.66 % 96.82 % (3.16) (5.46) Select Credit & Capital Ratios: Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.18 % (0.02) 0.02 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.14 % (0.04) — Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.16 % 1.12 % 1.14 % (0.03) 0.04 Total risk-based capital ratio (4) 11.0 % 13.7 % 13.2 % 13.5 % 14.0 % (2.70) (3.00) Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4) 8.9 % 11.0 % 10.7 % 11.0 % 11.4 % (2.10) (2.50)

(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios. (5) Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 % Change ($ in thousands) Amount Amount Amount Amount Amount Seq. Quarter Year

over

Year Loans and leases: Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied term, net $ 6,353,550 $ 3,894,840 $ 3,846,426 $ 3,798,242 $ 3,884,784 63 % 64 % Owner occupied term, net 5,156,848 2,567,761 2,549,761 2,497,553 2,327,899 101 % 122 % Multifamily, net 5,590,587 5,285,791 5,090,661 4,768,273 4,323,633 6 % 29 % Construction & development, net 1,467,561 1,077,346 1,036,931 1,017,297 940,286 36 % 56 % Residential development, net 440,667 200,838 205,935 194,909 195,308 119 % 126 % Commercial: Term, net 5,906,774 3,029,547 3,003,424 2,904,861 2,772,206 95 % 113 % Lines of credit & other, net 2,184,762 960,054 914,507 920,604 871,483 128 % 151 % Leases & equipment finance, net 1,746,267 1,706,172 1,669,817 1,576,144 1,484,252 2 % 18 % Residential: Mortgage, net 6,187,964 5,647,035 5,470,624 5,168,457 4,748,266 10 % 30 % Home equity loans & lines, net 1,870,002 1,631,965 1,565,094 1,415,722 1,250,702 15 % 50 % Consumer & other, net 186,298 154,632 154,771 170,616 176,942 20 % 5 % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs $ 37,091,280 $ 26,155,981 $ 25,507,951 $ 24,432,678 $ 22,975,761 42 % 61 % Loans and leases mix: Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied term, net 16 % 15 % 15 % 15 % 17 % Owner occupied term, net 14 % 10 % 10 % 10 % 10 % Multifamily, net 15 % 20 % 20 % 20 % 19 % Construction & development, net 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Residential development, net 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Commercial: Term, net 16 % 12 % 12 % 12 % 12 % Lines of credit & other, net 6 % 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Leases & equipment finance, net 5 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Residential: Mortgage, net 17 % 21 % 21 % 21 % 21 % Home equity loans & lines, net 5 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 5 % Consumer & other, net 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 % Change ($ in thousands) Amount Amount Amount Amount Amount Seq.

Quarter Year

over

Year Deposits: Demand, non-interest bearing $ 17,215,781 $ 10,288,849 $ 11,246,358 $ 11,129,209 $ 11,058,251 67 % 56 % Demand, interest bearing 5,900,462 4,080,469 3,903,746 3,723,650 3,955,329 45 % 49 % Money market 10,681,422 7,721,011 7,601,506 7,284,641 7,572,581 38 % 41 % Savings 3,469,112 2,265,052 2,455,917 2,446,876 2,429,073 53 % 43 % Time 4,319,570 2,710,231 1,609,580 1,548,047 1,684,353 59 % 156 % Total $ 41,586,347 $ 27,065,612 $ 26,817,107 $ 26,132,423 $ 26,699,587 54 % 56 % Total core deposits (1) $ 39,155,298 $ 25,616,010 $ 26,292,548 $ 25,619,500 $ 26,140,993 53 % 50 % Deposit mix: Demand, non-interest bearing 41 % 38 % 42 % 43 % 42 % Demand, interest bearing 14 % 15 % 15 % 14 % 15 % Money market 26 % 29 % 28 % 28 % 28 % Savings 9 % 8 % 9 % 9 % 9 % Time 10 % 10 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets (Unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Seq.

Quarter Year

over

Year Non-performing assets: Loans and leases on non-accrual status: Commercial real estate, net $ 15,612 $ 5,011 $ 5,403 $ 5,514 $ 5,950 212 % 162 % Commercial, net 42,301 25,691 18,652 12,645 12,415 65 % 241 % Residential, net — — — — — nm nm Consumer & other, net — — — — — nm nm Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 57,913 30,702 24,055 18,159 18,365 89 % 215 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1): Commercial real estate, net 1 1 1 23 1 0 % 0 % Commercial, net 151 7,909 5,143 3,311 8 (98) % nm Residential, net (1) 17,423 19,894 21,411 22,340 23,162 (12) % (25) % Consumer & other, net 140 134 152 196 111 4 % 26 % Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1) 17,715 27,938 26,707 25,870 23,282 (37) % (24) % Total non-performing loans and leases 75,628 58,640 50,762 44,029 41,647 29 % 82 % Other real estate owned 409 203 — 1,868 1,868 101 % (78) % Total non-performing assets $ 76,037 $ 58,843 $ 50,762 $ 45,897 $ 43,515 29 % 75 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 78,641 $ 64,893 $ 53,538 $ 34,659 $ 42,409 21 % 85 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.21 % 0.14 % 0.18 % (0.04) 0.03 Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1) 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.18 % (0.02) 0.02 Non-performing assets to total assets (1) 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.14 % (0.04) —

(1) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $5.4 million, $6.6 million, $1.0 million, and $356,000 at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Seq.

Quarter Year

over

Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL) Balance, beginning of period $ 301,135 $ 283,065 $ 261,111 $ 248,564 $ 248,412 6 % 21 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period 26,492 — — — — nm nm Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1) 106,498 30,580 28,542 18,787 5,696 248 % nm Charge-offs Commercial real estate, net — (128) — (8) — nm nm Commercial, net (19,248) (14,721) (9,459) (9,035) (7,858) 31 % 145 % Residential, net (248) (53) (4) — (167) 368 % 49 % Consumer & other, net (774) (906) (929) (836) (885) (15) % (13) % Total charge-offs (20,270) (15,808) (10,392) (9,879) (8,910) 28 % 127 % Recoveries Commercial real estate, net 58 163 123 73 25 (64) % 132 % Commercial, net 3,058 2,708 2,842 2,934 2,545 13 % 20 % Residential, net 124 24 249 216 173 417 % (28) % Consumer & other, net 369 403 590 416 623 (8) % (41) % Total recoveries 3,609 3,298 3,804 3,639 3,366 9 % 7 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries Commercial real estate, net 58 35 123 65 25 66 % 132 % Commercial, net (16,190) (12,013) (6,617) (6,101) (5,313) 35 % 205 % Residential, net (124) (29) 245 216 6 328 % nm Consumer & other, net (405) (503) (339) (420) (262) (19) % 55 % Total net charge-offs (16,661) (12,510) (6,588) (6,240) (5,544) 33 % 201 % Balance, end of period $ 417,464 $ 301,135 $ 283,065 $ 261,111 $ 248,564 39 % 68 % Reserve for unfunded commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 14,221 $ 11,853 $ 12,823 $ 12,918 $ 12,767 20 % 11 % Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period 5,767 — — — — nm nm (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (959) 2,368 (970) (95) 151 (140) % nm Balance, end of period 19,029 14,221 11,853 12,823 12,918 34 % 47 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 436,493 $ 315,356 $ 294,918 $ 273,934 $ 261,482 38 % 67 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.04 0.13 Recoveries to gross charge-offs 17.80 % 20.86 % 36.61 % 36.84 % 37.78 % (3.06) (19.98) ACLLL to loans and leases 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.11 % 1.07 % 1.08 % (0.02) 0.05 ACL to loans and leases 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.16 % 1.12 % 1.14 % (0.03) 0.04

(1) Includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yields or

Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yields

or Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS: Loans held for sale $ 54,008 $ 799 5.92 % $ 110,850 $ 1,603 5.79 % $ 286,307 $ 2,262 3.16 % Loans and leases (1) 29,998,630 412,726 5.55 % 25,855,556 320,747 4.92 % 22,566,109 212,142 3.79 % Taxable securities 4,960,966 40,448 3.26 % 3,042,044 18,290 2.40 % 3,659,145 18,811 2.06 % Non-taxable securities (2) 437,020 4,068 3.72 % 200,825 1,571 3.13 % 234,186 1,726 2.95 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,605,081 18,581 4.69 % 1,095,854 10,319 3.74 % 2,618,528 1,353 0.21 % Total interest-earning assets 37,055,705 $ 476,622 5.19 % 30,305,129 $ 352,530 4.62 % 29,364,275 $ 236,294 3.24 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 623,042 5,298 8,407 Other assets 1,747,228 1,327,063 1,224,731 Total assets $ 39,425,975 $ 31,637,490 $ 30,597,413 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,759,251 $ 9,815 0.84 % $ 4,005,643 $ 5,372 0.53 % $ 3,812,173 $ 498 0.05 % Money market deposits 8,845,784 32,238 1.48 % 7,651,974 17,473 0.91 % 7,640,810 1,408 0.07 % Savings deposits 2,686,388 556 0.08 % 2,345,564 226 0.04 % 2,405,958 205 0.03 % Time deposits 3,205,128 21,004 2.66 % 2,100,803 8,103 1.53 % 1,753,880 1,805 0.42 % Total interest-bearing deposits 19,496,551 63,613 1.32 % 16,103,984 31,174 0.77 % 15,612,821 3,916 0.10 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 281,032 406 0.59 % 354,624 323 0.36 % 486,542 63 0.05 % Borrowings 2,352,715 28,764 4.96 % 796,414 8,023 4.00 % 6,313 49 3.16 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 417,966 8,470 8.22 % 413,708 7,248 6.95 % 380,985 3,149 3.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 22,548,264 $ 101,253 1.82 % 17,668,730 $ 46,768 1.05 % 16,486,661 $ 7,177 0.18 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 12,755,080 10,870,842 11,007,034 Other liabilities 772,870 659,279 388,659 Total liabilities 36,076,214 29,198,851 27,882,354 Common equity 3,349,761 2,438,639 2,715,059 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 39,425,975 $ 31,637,490 $ 30,597,413 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 375,369 $ 305,762 $ 229,117 NET INTEREST SPREAD 3.37 % 3.57 % 3.06 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2) 4.08 % 4.01 % 3.14 %

(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $671,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $283,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $354,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Seq.

Quarter Year

over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue: Origination and sale $ 3,587 $ 4,252 $ 10,515 $ 15,101 $ 16,844 (16) % (79) % Servicing 9,397 9,184 9,529 9,505 9,140 2 % 3 % Change in fair value of MSR asset: Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (4,881) (4,986) (4,978) (4,961) (5,347) (2) % (9) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (2,937) (9,914) 16,403 10,899 40,149 (70) % (107) % MSR hedge gain (loss) (1) 2,650 (348) (14,128) — — nm nm Total $ 7,816 $ (1,812) $ 17,341 $ 30,544 $ 60,786 nm (87) % Closed loan volume for-sale $ 131,726 $ 216,833 $ 396,979 $ 576,532 $ 649,122 (39) % (80) % Gain on sale margin 2.72 % 1.96 % 2.65 % 2.62 % 2.59 % 0.76 0.13 Residential mortgage servicing rights: Balance, beginning of period $ 185,017 $ 196,177 $ 179,558 $ 165,807 $ 123,615 (6) % 50 % Additions for new MSR capitalized 1,601 3,740 5,194 7,813 7,390 (57) % (78) % Change in fair value of MSR asset: Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (4,881) (4,986) (4,978) (4,961) (5,347) (2) % (9) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (2,937) (9,914) 16,403 10,899 40,149 (70) % (107) % Balance, end of period $ 178,800 $ 185,017 $ 196,177 $ 179,558 $ 165,807 (3) % 8 % Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 12,911,341 $ 13,020,189 $ 12,997,911 $ 12,932,747 $ 12,810,574 (1) % 1 % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.38 % 1.42 % 1.51 % 1.39 % 1.29 % (0.04) 0.09

(1) MSR hedges were put in place during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Purchase Price Allocation(1) (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) February 28, 2023 Purchase price consideration Total merger consideration $ 2,337,632 Fair value of assets acquired: Cash and due from banks $ 274,587 Equity and other 1,288 Available for sale 4,516,574 Held to maturity 1,707,409 Loans held for sale 2,358 Loans and leases 10,884,106 Restricted equity securities 101,760 Premises and equipment 203,270 Other intangible assets 710,230 Deferred tax assets 253,481 Other assets 571,753 Total assets acquired $ 19,226,816 Fair value of liabilities assumed: Deposits $ 15,193,474 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 70,025 Borrowings 2,294,360 Junior and other subordinated debentures 20,310 Other liabilities 341,157 Total liabilities assumed $ 17,919,326 Net assets acquired $ 1,307,490 Goodwill $ 1,030,142

(1) The estimates of fair value were recorded based on initial valuations available at February 28, 2023 (the "Merger Date") and these estimates, including initial accounting for deferred taxes, were considered preliminary as of March 31, 2023 and subject to adjustment for up to one year after the Merger Date.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Seq.

Quarter Year

over

Year Total shareholders' equity a $ 4,884,723 $ 2,479,826 $ 2,417,514 $ 2,518,276 $ 2,607,598 97 % 87 % Less: Goodwill 1,030,142 — — — — nm nm Less: Other intangible assets, net 702,315 4,745 5,764 6,789 7,815 nm nm Tangible common shareholders' equity b $ 3,152,266 $ 2,475,081 $ 2,411,750 $ 2,511,487 $ 2,599,783 27 % 21 % Less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (AOCI) $ (300,134) (426,864) (449,560) (308,147) (183,756) (30) % 63 % Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI c $ 3,452,400 $ 2,901,945 $ 2,861,310 $ 2,819,634 $ 2,783,539 19 % 24 % Total assets d $ 53,994,226 $ 31,848,639 $ 31,471,960 $ 30,135,694 $ 30,637,126 70 % 76 % Less: Goodwill 1,030,142 — — — — nm nm Less: Other intangible assets, net 702,315 4,745 5,764 6,789 7,815 nm nm Tangible assets e $ 52,261,769 $ 31,843,894 $ 31,466,196 $ 30,128,905 $ 30,629,311 64 % 71 % Common shares outstanding at period end (1) f 208,429 129,321 129,320 129,318 129,269 61 % 61 % Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / d 9.05 % 7.79 % 7.68 % 8.36 % 8.51 % 1.26 0.54 Tangible common equity ratio b / e 6.03 % 7.77 % 7.66 % 8.34 % 8.49 % (1.74) (2.46) Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI c / e 6.61 % 9.11 % 9.09 % 9.36 % 9.09 % (2.50) (2.48) Book value per common share (1) a / f $ 23.44 $ 19.18 $ 18.69 $ 19.47 $ 20.17 22 % 16 % Tangible book value per common share (1) b / f $ 15.12 $ 19.14 $ 18.65 $ 19.42 $ 20.11 (21) % (25) % Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI (1) c / f $ 16.56 $ 22.44 $ 22.13 $ 21.80 $ 21.53 (26) % (23) %

(1) Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Seq.

Quarter Year

over

Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments Gain on sale of debt securities, net $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2 nm (100) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 2,416 284 (2,647) (2,075) (2,661) nm nm (Loss) gain on swap derivatives (3,543) (2,329) 4,194 7,337 7,047 52 % (150) % Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment 9,488 4,192 (26,397) (15,210) (21,049) 126 % nm Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions (2,937) (9,914) 16,403 10,899 40,149 (70) % (107) % MSR hedge gain (loss) 2,650 (348) (14,128) — — nm nm Total non-interest income adjustments a $ 8,074 $ (8,115) $ (22,575) $ 951 $ 23,488 nm (66) % Non-Interest Expense Adjustments Merger related expenses $ 115,898 $ 11,637 $ 769 $ 2,672 $ 2,278 nm nm Exit and disposal costs 1,291 1,966 1,364 442 3,033 (34) % (57) % Total non-interest expense adjustments b $ 117,189 $ 13,603 $ 2,133 $ 3,114 $ 5,311 nm nm Net interest income (1) c $ 375,369 $ 305,762 $ 287,933 $ 248,522 $ 229,117 23 % 64 % Non-interest income (GAAP) d $ 54,735 $ 34,879 $ 29,445 $ 55,235 $ 79,969 57 % (32) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a (8,074) 8,115 22,575 (951) (23,488) (199) % (66) % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e $ 46,661 $ 42,994 $ 52,020 $ 54,284 $ 56,481 9 % (17) % Revenue (GAAP) (1) f=c+d $ 430,104 $ 340,641 $ 317,378 $ 303,757 $ 309,086 26 % 39 % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1) g=c+e $ 422,030 $ 348,756 $ 339,953 $ 302,806 $ 285,598 21 % 48 % Non-interest expense (GAAP) h $ 342,818 $ 194,982 $ 177,964 $ 179,574 $ 182,430 76 % 88 % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b (117,189) (13,603) (2,133) (3,114) (5,311) nm nm Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i $ 225,629 $ 181,379 $ 175,831 $ 176,460 $ 177,119 24 % 27 % Net (loss) income (GAAP) j $ (14,038) $ 82,964 $ 84,040 $ 78,591 $ 91,157 (117) % (115) % (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,886) 29,464 27,473 26,548 30,341 (117) % (116) % (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (18,924) 112,428 111,513 105,139 121,498 (117) % (116) % Provision for credit losses 105,539 32,948 27,572 18,692 4,804 220 % nm Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k 86,615 145,376 139,085 123,831 126,302 (40) % (31) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a (8,074) 8,115 22,575 (951) (23,488) (199) % (66) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b 117,189 13,603 2,133 3,114 5,311 nm nm Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l $ 195,730 $ 167,094 $ 163,793 $ 125,994 $ 108,125 17 % 81 % Net (loss) income (GAAP) j $ (14,038) $ 82,964 $ 84,040 $ 78,591 $ 91,157 (117) % (115) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a (8,074) 8,115 22,575 (951) (23,488) (199) % (66) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b 117,189 13,603 2,133 3,114 5,311 nm nm Tax effect of adjustments (23,565) (5,459) (6,116) (480) 4,576 332 % nm Operating net income (non-GAAP) m $ 71,512 $ 99,223 $ 102,632 $ 80,274 $ 77,556 (28) % (8) %

(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Seq.

Quarter Year

over

Year Average assets n $ 39,425,975 $ 31,637,490 $ 30,668,177 $ 30,356,903 $ 30,597,413 25 % 29 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 623,042 5,298 6,343 7,379 8,407 nm nm Average tangible assets o $ 38,802,933 $ 31,632,192 $ 30,661,834 $ 30,349,524 $ 30,589,006 23 % 27 % Average common shareholders' equity p $ 3,349,761 $ 2,438,639 $ 2,567,266 $ 2,584,836 $ 2,715,059 37 % 23 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 623,042 5,298 6,343 7,379 8,407 nm nm Average tangible common equity q $ 2,726,719 $ 2,433,341 $ 2,560,923 $ 2,577,457 $ 2,706,652 12 % 1 % Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1) r 156,383 129,321 129,319 129,306 129,159 21 % 21 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1) s 156,383 129,801 129,733 129,673 129,693 20 % 21 % Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics Earnings-per-share - basic (1) j / r $ (0.09) $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.61 $ 0.71 (114) % (113) % Earnings-per-share - diluted (1) j / s $ (0.09) $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.61 $ 0.70 (114) % (113) % Efficiency ratio h / f 79.71 % 57.24 % 56.07 % 59.12 % 59.02 % 22.47 20.69 PPNR return on average assets k / n 0.89 % 1.82 % 1.80 % 1.64 % 1.67 % (0.93) (0.78) Return on average assets j / n (0.14) % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.04 % 1.21 % (1.18) (1.35) Return on average tangible assets j / o (0.15) % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.04 % 1.21 % (1.19) (1.36) Return on average common equity j / p (1.70) % 13.50 % 12.99 % 12.20 % 13.62 % (15.20) (15.32) Return on average tangible common equity j / q (2.09) % 13.53 % 13.02 % 12.23 % 13.66 % (15.62) (15.75) Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1) m / r $ 0.46 $ 0.77 $ 0.79 $ 0.62 $ 0.60 (40) % (23) % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1) m / s $ 0.46 $ 0.76 $ 0.79 $ 0.62 $ 0.60 (39) % (23) % Operating efficiency ratio i / g 53.46 % 52.01 % 51.72 % 58.27 % 62.02 % 1.45 (8.56) Operating PPNR return on average assets l / n 2.01 % 2.10 % 2.12 % 1.66 % 1.43 % (0.09) 0.58 Operating return on average assets m / n 0.74 % 1.24 % 1.33 % 1.06 % 1.03 % (0.50) (0.29) Operating return on average tangible assets m / o 0.75 % 1.24 % 1.33 % 1.06 % 1.03 % (0.49) (0.28) Operating return on average common equity m / p 8.66 % 16.14 % 15.86 % 12.46 % 11.58 % (7.48) (2.92) Operating return on average tangible common equity m / q 10.64 % 16.18 % 15.90 % 12.49 % 11.62 % (5.54) (0.98)

(1) Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Seq.

Quarter Year

over

Year Loans and leases interest income a $ 412,726 $ 320,747 $ 276,625 $ 231,932 $ 212,142 29 % 95 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3) b 11,832 387 789 1,069 1,432 nm nm Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c 3,806 — — — — nm nm Adjusted loans and leases interest income d=a-b-c $ 397,088 $ 320,360 $ 275,836 $ 230,863 $ 210,710 24 % 88 % Taxable securities interest income e 40,448 18,290 18,261 17,340 18,811 121 % 115 % Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f 15,356 — — — — nm nm Adjusted Taxable securities interest income g=e-f $ 25,092 $ 18,290 $ 18,261 $ 17,340 $ 18,811 37 % 33 % Non-taxable securities interest income (1) h 4,068 1,571 1,651 1,721 1,726 159 % 136 % Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i 901 — — — — nm nm Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1) j=h-i $ 3,167 $ 1,571 $ 1,651 $ 1,721 $ 1,726 102 % 83 % Interest income (1) k $ 476,622 $ 352,530 $ 303,857 $ 256,654 $ 236,294 35 % 102 % Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related l=b+f+i 28,089 387 789 1,069 1,432 nm nm Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c 3,806 — — — — nm nm Adjusted interest income (1) m=k-l-c $ 444,727 $ 352,143 $ 303,068 $ 255,585 $ 234,862 26 % 89 % Interest-bearing deposits interest expense n 63,613 31,174 9,090 4,015 3,916 104 % nm Less: Acquired deposit accretion o (93) — — — — nm nm Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense p=n-o $ 63,706 $ 31,174 $ 9,090 $ 4,015 $ 3,916 104 % nm Interest expense q 101,253 46,768 15,924 8,132 7,177 117 % nm Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r (150) (57) (57) (57) (57) 163 % 163 % Adjusted interest expense s=q-r $ 101,403 $ 46,825 $ 15,981 $ 8,189 $ 7,234 117 % nm Net Interest Income (1) t $ 375,369 $ 305,762 $ 287,933 $ 248,522 $ 229,117 23 % 64 % Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related u=l-r 27,939 330 732 1,012 1,375 nm nm Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c 3,806 — — — — nm nm Adjusted interest income (1) v=t-u-c $ 343,624 $ 305,432 $ 287,201 $ 247,510 $ 227,742 13 % 51 % Average loans and leases aa 29,998,630 25,855,556 24,886,203 23,550,796 22,566,109 16 % 33 % Average taxable securities ab 4,960,966 3,042,044 3,271,185 3,410,091 3,659,145 63 % 36 % Average non-taxable securities ac 437,020 200,825 212,847 220,327 234,186 118 % 87 % Average interest-earning assets ad 37,055,705 30,305,129 29,437,103 29,108,988 29,364,275 22 % 26 % Average interest-bearing deposits ae 19,496,551 16,103,984 15,350,390 15,308,058 15,612,821 21 % 25 % Average interest-bearing liabilities af 22,548,264 17,668,730 16,359,575 16,220,936 16,486,661 28 % 37 %

(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Seq.

Quarter Year

over

Year Average yield on loans and leases a / aa 5.55 % 4.92 % 4.41 % 3.94 % 3.79 % 0.63 1.76 Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3) b / aa 0.16 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.15 0.13 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / aa 0.05 % — % — % — % — % 0.05 0.05 Adjusted average yield on loans and leases d / aa 5.34 % 4.91 % 4.40 % 3.92 % 3.76 % 0.43 1.58 Average yield on taxable securities e / ab 3.26 % 2.40 % 2.23 % 2.03 % 2.06 % 0.86 1.20 Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f / ab 1.26 % — % — % — % — % 1.26 1.26 Adjusted average yield on taxable securities g / ab 2.00 % 2.40 % 2.23 % 2.03 % 2.06 % (0.40) (0.06) Average yield on non-taxable securities (1) h / ac 3.72 % 3.13 % 3.10 % 3.13 % 2.95 % 0.59 0.77 Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i / ac 0.84 % — % — % — % — % 0.84 0.84 Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1) j / ac 2.88 % 3.13 % 3.10 % 3.13 % 2.95 % (0.25) (0.07) Average yield on interest-earning assets (1) k / ad 5.19 % 4.62 % 4.10 % 3.53 % 3.24 % 0.57 1.95 Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related l / ad 0.31 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.30 0.29 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c / ad 0.04 % — % — % — % — % 0.04 0.04 Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1) m / ad 4.84 % 4.61 % 4.09 % 3.52 % 3.22 % 0.23 1.62 Average rate on interest-bearing deposits n / ae 1.32 % 0.77 % 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.55 1.22 Less: Acquired deposit accretion o / ae — % — % — % — % — % — — Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits p / ae 1.33 % 0.77 % 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.56 1.23 Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities q / af 1.82 % 1.05 % 0.39 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.77 1.64 Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r / af — % — % — % — % — % — — Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities s / af 1.82 % 1.05 % 0.39 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.77 1.64 Net interest margin (1) t / ad 4.08 % 4.01 % 3.88 % 3.41 % 3.14 % 0.07 0.94 Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related u / ad 0.31 % — % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.31 0.29 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c / ad 0.04 % — % — % — % — % 0.04 0.04 Adjusted net interest margin (1) v / ad 3.73 % 4.01 % 3.87 % 3.40 % 3.12 % (0.28) 0.61

(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

