EducationDynamics Recognized as a 2023 Google Premier Partner

LENEXA, Kan., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, a top provider of higher education marketing and enrollment services, has been named a 2023 Google Premier Partner. This exclusive partnership status is reserved for the top 3% of advertising agencies that have consistently delivered outstanding results for their clients. This recognition by Google reflects EducationDynamics' commitment to providing best-in-class marketing strategies and solutions to colleges and universities seeking to grow enrollment.

EducationDynamics named a 2023 Google Premier Partner, an honor reserved for the top 3% of Google Ad partners. (PRNewswire)

Google Premier partners like EducationDynamics must meet rigorous certification requirements and performance standards that take into consideration a multitude of factors including staff certification, strategic media mix, and performance.

"I am so proud of our team of passionate and talented marketing experts," said Bruce Douglas, CEO of EducationDynamics. "Our team continuously innovates to drive the best possible results for our higher education clients. Being recognized by Google as Premier Partners validates the great work that we do to connect colleges and prospective students."

The recognition as a Premier Partner further solidifies a longstanding relationship between EducationDynamics and Google, which has previously included collaborations such as the InsightsEDU Huddle. Furthermore, as a 2023 Premier Partner, EducationDynamics receives additional program benefits, including early access to new features, beta testing opportunities and industry insights, resulting in even more effective solutions for its higher education partners.

Are you ready to grow enrollment? Book a free consultation to learn how the award-winning team at EducationDynamics can improve your digital marketing performance. Schedule a free consultation.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the transformative marketing and enrollment management partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving today's student. With over 30 years of helping schools serve non-traditional students, EducationDynamics is the leading provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services focused on adult-focused and online programs. EducationDynamics helps colleges and universities achieve a shared mission of expanding opportunity through education by helping schools better understand, engage, and serve students in a rapidly changing higher education environment. For more information, please visit EducationDynamics.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Eric McGee

Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications

Phone: 561-912-1858

Email: emcgee@educationdynamics.com

EducationDynamics is committed to growing enrollments, creating graduates and transforming higher education with comprehensive marketing and enrollment management solutions. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EducationDynamics