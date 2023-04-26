French Skincare Giant EviDenS de Beauté Hosts Grand Brand Ceremony in Changsha to Celebrate China Performance

CHANGSHA, China, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EviDenS de Beauté, a French luxury skin care brand, hosted a grand brand ceremony in Changsha, China, on April 18, showcasing its brand image and achievements in the Chinese market. The ceremony, supported by its partner S'Young International, aimed to showcase the brand's commitment in developing anti-aging products for sensitive skin and its ambitious expansion in China.

Changsha is one of the representative new Tier 1 cities in China, representing a high urban population share of new Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities (500 million), while Tier 1 cities like Beijing and Shanghai account only for 5% of the 1.4 billion population. Changsha, which has also been recognized as one of the new internet-famous cities in China, came as an ideal location for EviDenS de Beauté's grand brand ceremony, as it represents a new consumer demographic with distinct characteristics and various beauty demands, especially Gen Z. At the same time, EviDenS de Beauté is able to link more consumer groups with anti-aging skincare needs in China.

The ceremony, which gathered over 300 guests, began with the performance of a romantic and beautiful love story depicting the original love story journey from acquaintances to couple in France and Japan, where the brand originated 15 years ago. Founder Charles-Edouard Barthes then gave a keynote speech, sharing the brand's mission, development history and the team's commitment to high-quality products.

EviDenS de Beauté came as a gift of love inspired by the ultra-sensitive skin of the founder's Japanese wife. Barthes traveled throughout Japan to seek out exceptional biologists and successfully created gentle and efficient formulas for sensitive skin. He then founded EviDenS de Beauté with a touch of French art de vivre.

Charles-Edouard Barthes, founder of EviDenS de Beauté introducing the brand at the Ceremony (PRNewswire)

Also at the ceremony, Prof. Masaaki Ishibashi, the brand's biotechnology scientist, gave a speech that emphasized the brand's efforts in delivery quality products. EviDenS de Beauté, with over 1.98 million consumers globally, also presented product showcases "Evidens de Beauté SAHO" and "She's EviDenS" to feature consumers' feedback.

Meanwhile, Jessie Giraud, CEO of EviDenS de Beauté, presented on stage the "Evidens de Beauté Global Plan" for the next three years, pledging to continue partnering with S'Young International to achieve new heights in the Chinese market.

Specifically, for the Chinese market, the brand's focus is primarily on high-end female consumers. Estimates show that the Chinese market for sensitive skin is worth US$8 billion and is gradually increasing. With that in mind, EviDenS de Beauté has invested heavily in brand assets and communication to increase their luxury profile, with a differentiated positioning as an anti-aging skincare brand specially formulated for sensitive skin.

In a bid to better promote its products, EviDenS de Beauté has centered its marketing strategy around the precise understanding of its target audience's mindset and demands. The brand targets urban elites who value quality of life and taste, and have unique aesthetic preferences. With such approach, the brand has focused on the precise promotion of certain products, enabling the brand to exceed its sales targets in China.

Notably, EviDenS de Beauté maintained a 600% growth rate in 2022 on Douyin (Chinese Tiktok), the most popular short video and live-streaming platform. Its high-end mask has been ranked No. 1 in sales volume among high-spending customers. The brand's customer repurchase rate comes in over 40%, well above the industry average.

In addition, EviDenS de Beauté has adopted an all-rounded marketing strategy to boost its high-end market penetration. For its online campaign, the brand has strengthened its endorsement through its presence on major e-commerce platforms and has deployed strong social media marketing to establish a more dynamic brand image. EviDenS de Beauté has also invited Chinese influencers, such as Teacher Xu and Li Jiaqi, to evaluate the brand's products and services.

For its offline promotion, EviDenS de Beauté has built up its presence through high-end offline channels such as Rosewood, SKP SELECT, WANGFUJING, Joyce Beauty and niche channels like Little B.

To enhance consumer experience, EviDenS de Beauté has launched a variety of membership services, including one-on-one skin care consulting, VIP spas and customized afternoon tea, for its over 1 million high-end members.

