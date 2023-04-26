Penske to Acquire Star Truck Rentals, Inc.

READING, Pa., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Star Truck Rentals, Inc., a transportation services company offering full-service leasing, commercial truck rental, contract maintenance, used truck sales and additional services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded over 150 years ago, Star Truck Rentals operates over 1,900 vehicles from 18 locations throughout Michigan and Indiana. The company serves a diverse customer base across the food and beverage, manufacturing and consumer goods and services industries.

"Star Truck Rentals has impressive scale in the region, an excellent reputation in the industry and a commitment to exceptional customer service," said Art Vallely, president, Penske Truck Leasing. "We look forward to integrating Star into the Penske brand and leveraging the best both companies have to offer to serve new and existing customers in the region."

"We are excited to join Penske," said Tom Bylenga, president, Star Truck Rentals. "Penske and Star share a similar culture and approach towards supporting customers and developing associates. Joining with Penske will offer new opportunities for growth across an expanded network."

This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals. The parties involved anticipate closing the transaction in the second quarter of 2023.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 418,000 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 930 maintenance facilities and more than 2,500 rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeTruckLeasing.com to learn more.

