Restaurant Ta Vie awarded Three MICHELIN Stars in the 15th anniversary edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau

- 15 restaurants are awarded or promoted to One, Two, or Three MICHELIN Stars
- A total of 95 restaurants are recognised with MICHELIN Stars, with 78 in Hong Kong and 17 in Macau
- The sustainable commitment of one new restaurant is also highlighted with the MICHELIN Green Star
- A total of 72 food establishments are awarded a Bib Gourmand, with 65 in Hong Kong and 7 in Macau
HONG KONG, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin is pleased to present the full restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023.
Including the Starred, Bib Gourmand, and Selected food establishments, the 2023 selection of the MICHELIN Guide features a total of 206 eateries in Hong Kong and 44 in Macau. Four restaurants, including one new, are also awarded the MICHELIN Green Star.
"Accompanied with the lift of travel restrictions, the culinary scene in Hong Kong remains vibrant and passionate, while the hospitality industry is also picking up its pace. In fact, it has not been a quiet year in Hong Kong, with lots of new projects in town, catering to diners of different nationalities and taste buds," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.
"Our inspection team is delighted to see that many veterans in Hong Kong continuously go the extra mile to strive for betterment, showing a level of refinement that does not restrict to any cuisine type; but rather, a demonstration of determination on both quality of ingredients and execution. Macau, on the other hand, flaunts the uniqueness of regional cuisine delicately presented in skilful hands with outstanding ingredients. In this 15th edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong and Macau, our inspectors were also thrilled to award the unique cuisine of restaurant Ta Vie Three MICHELIN Stars."
Restaurant Ta Vie Promoted to Three MICHELIN Stars in Hong Kong
Ta Vie, which serves innovative cuisine, is promoted to three MICHELIN Stars in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023. The mantra of Chef Hideaki Sato — "pure, simple, and seasonal" — shines in his cuisine. His passion for cooking and his experimental approach on food combinations and preparation are evidenced by his original and extraordinary creations such as the Charcoal-Grilled "Akamutsu" with Rice Crackers and Aonori Seaweed Sauce, made with top-notch ingredients mostly from his native Japan.
With this new addition to the Three MICHELIN Stars category, the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau recommends 10 restaurants worth a special journey.
2 Restaurants Newly Awarded, and 1 Restaurant Promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars in Hong Kong
Bo Innovation is a highly acclaimed restaurant that moved to a new spot in 2022. Just like art that exudes local flavours, Chef-owner Alvin Leung's playful creations are a nod to the Hong Kong food culture. The menu is inspired by Chinese elements and famous paintings like Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans.
Lai Ching Heen is renamed from the legendary Yan Toh Heen in 2022. Expansive harbour views and Hong Kong's skyline with its electric glow remain a joy to behold. All-time favourites like stuffed crab shell with crabmeat and crispy Lung Kong chicken are still offered on the menu, while their dim sum lunch is not to be missed.
Rùn is promoted from one MICHELIN Star to two MICHELIN Stars this year. With more than 20 years of experience, Chef Hung values food quality and shrewd techniques more than anything else. Seasonal ingredients from around the world are painstakingly prepared the traditional way, and then plated with modern refinement.
In total, 18 restaurants are awarded Two MICHELIN Stars in the 2023 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau.
6 Restaurants Newly Awarded, and 3 Restaurants Promoted to One MICHELIN Star in Hong Kong
6 Hong Kong restaurants are newly awarded One MICHELIN Star in this year's selection. D.H.K's owner-manager worked in some top-tier Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong, and his presence alone attracts plenty of gastronomes. The kitchen team also lives up to expectations with shrewdly executed Cantonese classics. The classic dim sum menu is worth checking out.
Godenya may be in a narrow dark alley with a discreet entrance, but this tiny self-proclaimed "sake pairing restaurant" is fully booked months ahead. There is only one omakase menu featuring kappo dishes, made with seasonal produce mostly flown in from Japan. Sake pairing is a vital part of the experience, as the chef/sake master serves each drink at a different temperature to bring out the best in each course.
Nagamoto is a Japanese restaurant helmed by Chef Teruhiko Nagamoto, with only counter seats, where all diners can watch his well-honed skills in action. Only one omakase menu is offered, with kaiseiki courses crafted out of "shun" ingredients in peak condition, embodying the chef's deep knowledge in the beauty of subtleness.
Noi's tasting menu prominently features top-notch seafood in contemporary cooking with Italian soul. Dishes are highly detailed, artfully plated, and show shrewd techniques, while a wide selection of beverages is carefully prepared.
The Chairman moved to a new address in 2022, and the elegant room comes with a generous display of lush greens. Despite the new location, the culinary vision stays the same — ingredients are mostly sourced from small suppliers and local fishermen, and signatures like steamed crab with Huadiao are still on the menu.
The Demon Celebrity is a crossover between chef Alvin Leung, also known as the "Demon Chef", and Master Fu of the now-defunct Celebrity Cuisine. The two chefs put a new spin on familiar Cantonese flavours, with collaborative efforts such as fried pork intestine stuffed with minced cuttlefish and black truffle.
3 Other Restaurants are Promoted Within the Selection and Receive One MICHELIN Star
Estro has impressed diners with authentic Neapolitan cooking by the native head chef since its opening, especially his homemade pastas such as buttoni filled with parmesan, tomato jus, and basil. Diners have a choice between the 6- and 8-course prix-fixe menu for the chef's ingenious creations.
Kappo Rin, helmed by the Japanese head chef from Sendai, specialises in multi-course omakase menus with both cooked and raw dishes, designed to bring out the natural flavours of fresh Japanese ingredients, with a unique touch of seasoning. Diners get to interact closely with the experienced chefs at the 8-seater counter.
Neighborhood is the brainchild of chef-owner Lai, a Hongkonger who was trained in the U.S. An intimate spot tucked away in an alley, the minimalistic and tasteful décor matches the short but sweet menu, with 20 tapas-style items that rotate regularly, many featuring local seafood in a no-framed unique presentation.
1 Restaurant Newly Awarded, and 1 Restaurant Promoted to One MICHELIN Star in Macau
The Huaiyang Garden is the only restaurant newly awarded with One MICHELIN Star in Macau this year. Helmed by the renowned culinary master chef Zhou, the kitchen team excels in sophisticated Huaiyang fare, incorporating fresh river fish shipped from the region twice a week, such as stir-fried shrimps with roe and tomalley, or Liangxi-style crispy eel.
Five Foot Road is promoted from a MICHELIN Selected to One MICHELIN Star restaurant. With more than 30 years of experience, the chef from Sichuan excels in presenting traditional Sichuan flavours and aromas with various seafood.
With these new additions and promotions, a total of 67 restaurants are recommended by the MICHELIN Guide's inspectors with One MICHELIN Star. 58 restaurants are in Hong Kong and 9 in Macau.
The MICHELIN Green Star Newly Awarded to Restaurant Mora in Hong Kong
Within the MICHELIN Guide restaurant selection, the MICHELIN Green Star highlights establishments at the forefront of the industry for their sustainable practices and dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments.
In addition to the two restaurants in Hong Kong (Amber, Two MICHELIN Stars and Roganic, One MICHELIN Star) and one restaurant in Macau (IFTM Educational Restaurant, Bib Gourmand) which have been awarded the MICHELIN Green Star in the previous years, 2023 sees one new Hong Kong restaurant being recognised with the MICHELIN Green Star — Mora (MICHELIN Selected).
Mora features soya beans as the core of the menu, with red meat and seafood in rather small portions. Dishes are served in tasteful portion sizes, with consciously selected local and sustainable ingredients. Working with many long-standing and reputable local produce shops, the team aims to promote local ingredients, flavours, and culture. Being a board member of a Hong Kong food bank, chef Vicky Lau is dedicated to rescuing surplus food from retailers, distributors, and manufacturers, and redistributing them to people in need.
Three New MICHELIN Guide Special Awards
This year, the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau adds three Special Awards to highlight talented professionals from the restaurant industry, shining the light on the diversity of jobs and know-hows, which, together, contribute to create exceptional gastronomic experiences.
MICHELIN Guide Service Award
The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Service Award aims to highlight and encourage skilled and talented professionals who dramatically add to the customer experience. This award goes to Kit Li from two MICHELIN Starred restaurant Sichuan Moon in Macau. Kit Li, who has been working in Sichuan Moon since its opening, is smart and passionate. Equipped with excellent product knowledge and a thorough understanding in the culinary concept that André Chiang holds, she anticipates the needs of guests and interacts with them at the right time with good serving pace.
MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award
The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award, presented by Perrier-Joüet, recognises the skills, knowledge, and passion of talented sommeliers of the industry, and is given to Jacky Luk from three MICHELIN Starred restaurant Forum in Hong Kong.
Jacky Luk has been with Forum for many years and has always been humble and helpful. He is not only dedicated to an exclusive wine list with some small labels included, but also has extensive knowledge and a unique understanding on wine.
MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award
The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award, presented by AIA, recognises a young chef working in a restaurant of the selection and whose exceptional talent and great potential have impressed the inspectors. This year's award is given to Steve Lee from one MICHELIN Starred restaurant Hansik Goo in Hong Kong.
Born in 1991, Steve Lee gained years of experience in Australia, and his home country Korea, showing good talent in execution of the new menu, with Korean flavours expressively presented.
6 new establishments awarded a Bib Gourmand in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023
With the entry of 6 new Bib Gourmand food establishments in Hong Kong, the total number of restaurants and street food offering exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences in Hong Kong has reached 65; while Macau has 7.
The Bib Gourmand distinction is annually given to restaurants that offer the best value-for-money gourmet experiences. This means three courses meal (drinks not included) for a maximum price of 400 Hong Kong dollars (in Hong Kong) or 400 Pataca de Macau (in Macau).
"Since the launch of the first edition of the MICHELIN Guide in Hong Kong & Macau in 2008, we have seen tremendous growth and evolution of the local culinary scene. The total number of Bib Gourmand food establishments have almost tripled, from 26 to 72," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. "Hong Kong is a destination that is never short of talents with creativity in the industry, and we are pleased to add 6 locally-owned neighborhood stalls offering casual yet tasty bites to the Bib Gourmand selection."
6 new Bib Gourmand establishments in Hong Kong
Fisholic (North Point) is awarded a Bib Gourmand for it's famous snacks and noodles made with fish. This street food stall sells playful items like deep-fried minced fish in the guise of French fries, or fish skin nachos.
Sai Kwan Lo Jo is a takeout-only shop that carries both traditional and novelty snacks. The hand-made lai fun noodles in Sai Kwan style or deep-fried sticky rice dumpling with Iberico pork is worth its recognition of a Bib Gourmand.
Saya is a newly added Thai cuisine establishment awarded a Bib Gourmand in Hong Kong, bringing the total number of Bib Gourmand eateries serving Thai cuisine to 3 in the selection. Saya presents a menu dominated by Isan cuisine from Northeast Thailand, prepared by a Thai kitchen team. Khao Soy bursts with aromas from the coconut milk curry and chargrilled chicken. Pla Phao, salt-crusted grilled fish seasoned with lemongrass and pandan, is also good.
Ship Kee opened its doors in 2021 and prides itself on Cantonese classics from the old days. The barbecue chef honed his skills for over 40 years; his Master Woo's honey glazed BBQ pork is seasoned perfectly, tender but springy. While the dim sum chef has over 30 years of experience; presenting steamed rice rolls with shrimps and Chinese chives that look like gems under a velvety, translucent skin.
Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward) gets the Bib Gourmand distinction for its icy cold glass noodles dressed in a secret blend of chilli vinegar, topped with shredded cucumber, coriander, peas and ground peanuts.
Yi Jia serves Shanghainese and Sichuanese classics like Qili Zhuang drunken chicken in wine lees, and Sichuan boiled fish. Novelty creations such as deep-fried soufflé meringue with mango custard filling are also worth trying.
The full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023 is attached to this press release. It is also available on the MICHELIN Guide's official website and the MICHELIN Guide mobile app (available on iOS and Android). The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay locally and throughout the world.
Every hotel in the Guide is chosen for its extraordinary style, service, and personality — with options for all budgets — and each hotel can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selections for Hong Kong and Macau feature those destinations' most spectacular hotels, including sustainability pioneers like Cordis; standouts from our "Plus" collection like The Upper House and The Jervois; reliable international names like Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental; and unique, luxury boutiques like One96 and The Fleming.
The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now, it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.
The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023 at a glance:
Total
New
Promoted
TOTAL ESTABLISHMENTS
250
40
6
Total 3 MICHELIN Stars
10
1
Total 2 MICHELIN Stars
18
2
1
Total 1 MICHELIN Star
67
7
4
Total Bib Gourmand
72
6
Total MICHELIN Selected
83
25
Total Green Star
4
1
HONG KONG
206
37
5
3 MICHELIN Stars
7
1
2 MICHELIN Stars
13
2
1
1 MICHELIN Star
58
6
3
Bib Gourmand
65
6
MICHELIN Selected
63
23
Green Star
3
1
MACAU
44
3
1
3 MICHELIN Stars
3
2 MICHELIN Stars
5
1 MICHELIN Star
9
1
1
Bib Gourmand
7
MICHELIN Selected
20
2
Green Star
1
THE MICHELIN GUIDE HONG KONG & MACAU 2023
FULL SELECTION
HONG KONG
Three MICHELIN Stars
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana
Italian / 意大利菜
Caprice
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Forum
富臨飯店
Cantonese / 粵菜
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Sushi Shikon
志魂
Sushi / 壽司
T'ang Court
唐閣
Cantonese / 粵菜
Ta Vie PROMOTION
旅
Innovative / 創新菜
Two MICHELIN Stars
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
Amber
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Arbor
Innovative / 創新菜
Bo Innovation NEW
廚魔
Innovative / 創新菜
Écriture
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
L'Envol
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Lai Ching Heen NEW
麗晶軒
Cantonese / 粵菜
Lung King Heen
龍景軒
Cantonese / 粵菜
Octavium
Italian / 意大利菜
Rùn PROMOTION
潤
Cantonese / 粵菜
Sun Tung Lok
新同樂
Cantonese / 粵菜
Tate
Innovative / 創新菜
Tin Lung Heen
天龍軒
Cantonese / 粵菜
Ying Jee Club
營致會館
Cantonese / 粵菜
One MICHELIN Star
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
Andō
Innovative / 創新菜
Arcane
European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜
Beefbar
Steakhouse / 扒房
Belon
French / 法國菜
Chaat
Indian / 印度菜
D.H.K. NEW
疊囍居
Cantonese / 粵菜
Duddell's
都爹利會館
Cantonese / 粵菜
Épure
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Estro PROMOTION
Italian / 意大利菜
Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)
福臨門 (灣仔)
Cantonese / 粵菜
Fu Ho
富豪
Cantonese / 粵菜
Gaddi's
吉地士
French / 法國菜
Godenya NEW
Japanese / 日本菜
Hansik Goo
Korean / 韓國菜
Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)
何洪記（銅鑼灣）
Noodles and Congee / 粥麵
I M Teppanyaki & Wine
鑄·鐵板燒
Teppanyaki / 鐵板燒
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)
御寶軒 (尖沙咀)
Cantonese / 粵菜
Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)
蘇浙滙 (灣仔)
Shanghainese / 滬菜
Kam's Roast Goose
甘牌燒鵝
Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味
Kappo Rin PROMOTION
割烹凜
Japanese / 日本菜
Liu Yuan Pavilion
留園雅敘
Shanghainese / 滬菜
Loaf On
六福菜館
Seafood / 海鮮
Louise
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Man Ho (Admiralty)
萬豪金殿
Cantonese / 粵菜
Man Wah
文華廳
Cantonese / 粵菜
Mandarin Grill + Bar
文華扒房+酒吧
European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜
Ming Court (Mong Kok)
明閣（旺角）
Cantonese / 粵菜
Mono
Latin American / 南美洲菜
Nagamoto NEW
長本
Japanese / 日本菜
Neighborhood PROMOTION
European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜
New Punjab Club
Indian / 印度菜
Noi NEW
Italian Contemporary / 時尚意大利菜
Pang's Kitchen
彭慶記
Cantonese / 粵菜
Petrus
珀翠
French / 法國菜
Roganic
European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜
Ryota Kappou Modern
Japanese / 日本菜
Seventh Son
家全七福
Cantonese / 粵菜
Shang Palace
香宮
Cantonese / 粵菜
Spring Moon
嘉麟樓
Cantonese / 粵菜
Summer Palace
夏宮
Cantonese / 粵菜
Sushi Saito
鮨．齋藤
Sushi / 壽司
Sushi Wadatsumi
Sushi / 壽司
Takumi by Daisuke Mori
Innovative / 創新菜
The Araki
Sushi / 壽司
The Chairman NEW
大班樓
Cantonese / 粵菜
The Demon Celebrity NEW
廚魔名人坊
Cantonese / 粵菜
Tosca di Angelo
Italian / 意大利菜
Vea
Innovative / 創新菜
Whey
European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜
Xin Rong Ji
新榮記
Taizhou / 台州菜
Yardbird
Yakitori / 雞肉串燒
Yat Lok
一樂燒鵝
Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味
Yat Tung Heen
逸東軒
Cantonese / 粵菜
Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)
夜上海 (尖沙咀)
Shanghainese / 滬菜
Yong Fu
甬府
Ningbo / 寧波菜
Zest by Konishi
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Zhejiang Heen
浙江軒
Zhejiang / 浙江菜
Zuicho
瑞兆
Japanese / 日本菜
SELECTED
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
Aaharn
Thai / 泰國菜
Above & Beyond
天外天
Cantonese / 粵菜
Agora NEW
Spanish / 西班牙菜
Ami
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Bâtard
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Carbone
American-Italian / 美國意大利菜
Celestial Court
天寶閣
Cantonese / 粵菜
Chesa
瑞樵閣
Swiss / 瑞士菜
China Tang
唐人館
Cantonese / 粵菜
Chuen Kee Seafood (Hoi Pong Street)
全記海鮮 (海傍街)
Seafood / 海鮮
Clarence NEW
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Cornerstone
European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜
Cuisine Cuisine at The Mira
國金軒 (尖沙咀)
Cantonese / 粵菜
Farm House
農圃
Cantonese / 粵菜
Fat Boy
第三代肥仔
Street Food
Fishball Man (To Kwa Wan) NEW
魚蛋佬 (土瓜灣)
Street Food
Giando
Italian / 意大利菜
Golden Bauhinia Sang Kee NEW
金紫荊生記
Cantonese / 粵菜
Heimat NEW
German / 德國菜
Hing Kee
避風塘興記
Seafood / 海鮮
Ho Kee Dessert (To Kwa Wan) NEW
浩記甜品 (土瓜灣)
Street Food
Ho Lee Fook NEW
口利福
Cantonese / 粵菜
Hong Kong Cuisine NEW
壹玖捌叁
Chinese Contemporary / 時尚中國菜
Hop Yik Tai
合益泰小食
Street Food
Hung Hom Pancake NEW
紅磡雞蛋仔
Street Food
Hyde Park Garden
海德花園
Seafood / 海鮮
Involtini
Italian / 意大利菜
Ippoh
一宝
Tempura / 天婦羅
Jing Alley
井巷子
Sichuan / 川菜
Joyful Dessert House
Street Food
Kelly's Cape Bop
Street Food
Keung Kee
強記美食
Street Food
Ki Tsui
奇趣餅家
Street Food
Lei Garden (Wan Chai)
利苑酒家 (灣仔)
Cantonese / 粵菜
Little Napoli NEW
Italian / 意大利菜
Lucale
Italian / 意大利菜
Luk Yu Tea House
陸羽茶室
Cantonese / 粵菜
Mak Kee (North Point)
麥記美食（北角）
Street Food
Man Kee Cart Noodles
文記車仔麵
Street Food
Mora NEW
摩
Innovative / 創新菜
Mosu NEW
Innovative / 創新菜
Mrs. Fong Chinese Desserts NEW
方太糕品舖
Street Food
One Harbour Road
港灣壹號
Cantonese / 粵菜
Owl's
Street Food
Plaa NEW
Thai Contemporary / 時尚泰國菜
Ramato NEW
Italian / 意大利菜
Sabah NEW
莎巴
Malaysian / 馬來西亞菜
Sếp NEW
Vietnamese / 越南菜
She Wong Hei
蛇王熙
Cantonese / 粵菜
Shum Shum Desserts NEW
深深甜品
Street Food
So Kee
蘇記燉蛋
Street Food
Temple Street Beef Offal NEW
廟街牛什
Street Food
Tempura Uchitsu
廣尾內津
Tempura / 天婦羅
Testina NEW
Italian / 意大利菜
The Legacy House
彤福軒
Shun Tak / 順德菜
The Swiss Chalet
瑞士餐廳
Swiss / 瑞士菜
Toritama
酉玉
Yakitori / 雞肉串燒
Tsui Hang Village (Tsim Sha Tsui)
翠亨邨 (尖沙咀)
Cantonese / 粵菜
Tuber Umberto Bombana NEW
Italian / 意大利菜
Twist & Buckle NEW
Street Food
Wing
永
Innovative / 創新菜
Yuè (Causeway Bay) NEW
悅
Cantonese / 粵菜
Yuè (Gold Coast)
粤 (黃金海岸)
Cantonese / 粵菜
MICHELIN Green Star
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
Amber
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Mora NEW
摩
Innovative / 創新菜
Roganic
European contemporary / 時尚歐陸菜
BIB GOURMAND
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling
阿純山東餃子
Dumplings / 餃子
Ancient Moon
古月
Singaporean and Malaysian / 星馬菜
Ba Yi
巴依
Xinjiang / 新疆菜
Both Street (Yuen Long)
倆口小吃 (元朗)
Street Food
Brass Spoon (Wan Chai)
Vietnamese / 越南菜
Café Hunan (Western District)
書湘門第 (西環)
Hunanese / 湘菜
Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow
陳勤記鹵鵝飯店
Chiu Chow / 潮州菜
Chiuchow Delicacies (North Point)
潮樂園 (北角）
Chiu Chow / 潮州菜
Congee and Noodle Shop
粥麵館
Noodles and Congee / 粥麵
Din Tai Fung (Causeway Bay)
鼎泰豐 (銅鑼灣)
Shanghainese / 滬菜
Din Tai Fung (Tsim Sha Tsui)
鼎泰豐 (尖沙咀)
Shanghainese / 滬菜
Ding Ba (Choi Hung)
丁爸食府 (彩虹)
Street Food
Dragon Inn
容龍
Seafood / 海鮮
Eight Treasures
八寶清湯腩
Noodles / 麵食
Eng Kee Noodle Shop
英記麵家
Noodles / 麵食
Eton
頤東
Shun Tak / 順德菜
Fisholic (North Point) NEW
魚事者 (北角)
Street Food
Fung Shing (North Point)
鳳城 (北角)
Shun Tak / 順德菜
Glorious Cuisine
增煇藝廚
Cantonese / 粵菜
Hao Tang Hao Mian (Tai Wai)
好湯好麵 (大圍)
Noodles / 麵食
Ho To Tai
好到底
Noodles / 麵食
Ju Xing Home
聚興家
Cantonese / 粵菜
Kai Kai
佳佳甜品
Street Food
Kau Kee
九記
Noodles / 麵食
Kung Wo Beancurd Factory
公和荳品廠
Street Food
Kwan Kee Bamboo Noodles
坤記竹昇麵
Noodles / 麵食
Kwan Kee Clay Pot Rice (Queen's Road West)
坤記煲仔小菜 (皇后大道西)
Cantonese / 粵菜
Lau Sum Kee (Fuk Wing Street)
劉森記麵家 (福榮街)
Noodles / 麵食
Lin Heung Kui
蓮香居
Cantonese / 粵菜
Lucky Indonesia
好運印尼餐廳
Indonesian / 印尼菜
Mak Man Kee
麥文記
Noodles / 麵食
Megan's Kitchen
美味廚
Cantonese / 粵菜
Moon Tong Lok
滿堂樂
Street Food
Nishiki
錦
Japanese / 日本菜
Po Kee
波記
Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味
Putien (Causeway Bay)
莆田 (銅鑼灣)
Fujian / 閩菜
Sai Kwan Lo Jo NEW
西關老袓
Street Food
Samsen (Sheung Wan)
泰館
Thai / 泰國菜
Samsen (Wan Chai)
泰麵
Thai / 泰國菜
Sang Kee
生記
Cantonese / 粵菜
Saya NEW
Thai / 泰國菜
She Wong Leung
蛇王良
Cantonese / 粵菜
Shek Kee Kitchen
石記廚房
Cantonese / 粵菜
Ship Kee NEW
船記
Cantonese / 粵菜
Shugetsu Ramen (Central)
麵鮮醬油房周月 (中環)
Ramen / 拉麵
Sing Kee
星記
Cantonese / 粵菜
Sister Wah
華姐清湯腩
Noodles / 麵食
Sun Yuen Hing Kee
新園興記
Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味
Tai Wai Dining Room (Tai Wai)
大圍小館 (大圍)
Cantonese / 粵菜
Tai Wing Wah
大榮華
Cantonese / 粵菜
Tai Woo
太湖海鮮城
Cantonese / 粵菜
Tak Kee
德記
Chiu Chow / 潮州菜
Takeya
竹家
Japanese / 日本菜
Tasty (Central)
正斗粥麵專家 (中環)
Noodles and Congee / 粥麵
Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po)
添好運 (深水埗)
Dim Sum / 點心
Tin Hung
天鴻燒鵝
Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味
Trusty Congee King (Wan Chai)
靠得住 (灣仔)
Noodles and Congee / 粥麵
Tsim Chai Kee (Wellington Street)
沾仔記 (威靈頓街)
Noodles / 麵食
Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward) NEW
兩姊妹涼皮有限公司 (太子)
Street Food
Wang Fu (Central)
王府 (中環)
Dumplings / 餃子
What To Eat
吃什麼
Taiwanese / 台灣菜
Wing Lai Yuen
詠藜園
Shanghainese & Sichuan / 滬菜及川菜
Yi Jia NEW
一家
Shanghainese & Sichuan / 滬菜及川菜
Yuan is Here (Western District)
阿元來了 (西環)
Taiwanese / 台灣菜
Yue Kee
裕記
Cantonese / 粵菜
MACAU
Three MICHELIN Stars
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
Jade Dragon
譽瓏軒
Cantonese / 粤菜
Robuchon au Dôme
天巢法國餐廳
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
The Eight
8餐廳
Cantonese / 粤菜
Two MICHELIN Stars
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
Alain Ducasse at Morpheus
杜卡斯
French contemporary / 時尚法國菜
Feng Wei Ju
風味居
Hunanese & Sichuan / 湘菜及川菜
Mizumi (Macau)
泓 (澳門)
Japanese / 日本菜
Sichuan Moon
川江月
Sichuan / 川菜
Wing Lei
永利軒
Cantonese / 粤菜
One MICHELIN Star
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
Five Foot Road PROMOTION
蜀道
Sichuan / 川菜
Lai Heen
麗軒
Cantonese / 粤菜
8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana
Italian / 意大利菜
Pearl Dragon
玥龍軒
Cantonese / 粤菜
The Huaiyang Garden NEW
淮揚曉宴
Huai Yang / 淮揚菜
The Kitchen
大廚
Steakhouse / 扒房
Wing Lei Palace
永利宮
Cantonese / 粤菜
Ying
帝影樓
Cantonese / 粤菜
Zi Yat Heen
紫逸軒
Cantonese / 粤菜
SELECTED
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
A Lorcha
船屋
Portuguese / 葡國菜
Banza
百姓
Portuguese / 葡國菜
Espaço Lisboa
里斯本地帶
Portuguese / 葡國菜
Fong Kei
晃記餅家
Street Food
Il Teatro
帝雅廷
Italian / 意大利菜
Imperial Court
金殿堂
Cantonese / 粤菜
Kika
Street Food
Lord Stow's Bakery (Rua do Tassara)
安德魯餅店（戴紳禮街）
Street Food
Lung Wah Tea House
龍華茶樓
Cantonese / 粤菜
Manuel Cozinha Portuguesa
阿曼諾葡國餐
Portuguese / 葡國菜
Mok Yee Kei
莫義記
Street Food
Ngao Kei Ka Lei Chon (Macau)
牛記咖喱美食(澳門)
Noodles and Congee / 粥麵
Palace Garden NEW
御花園
Cantonese / 粤菜
SW Steakhouse NEW
永利扒房
Steakhouse / 扒房
Terrazza
庭園
Italian / 意大利菜
The Ritz-Carlton Café
麗思咖啡廳
French / 法國菜
Ving Kei (Macau)
榮記荳腐（澳門）
Street Food
Vista 38
薈景38
Sichuan / 川菜
Yi
天頤
Chinese contemporary / 時尚中國菜
Yi Shun (Macau)
義順鮮奶（澳門）
Street Food
MICHELIN Green Star
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
IFTM Educational Restaurant
澳門旅遊學院教學餐廳
Macanese / 澳門菜
BIB GOURMAND
Restaurant Name
(ENG)
Restaurant Name (CHI)
Type of Cuisine
Chan Seng Kei
陳勝記
Cantonese / 粤菜
Cheong Kei
祥記
Noodles / 麵食
Din Tai Fung (COD)
鼎泰豐 (新濠天地)
Shanghainese / 滬菜
IFTM Educational Restaurant
澳門旅遊學院教學餐廳
Macanese / 澳門菜
Lok Kei Noodles
六記粥麵
Noodles and Congee / 粥麵
Lou Kei (Fai Chi Kei)
老記 (筷子基)
Cantonese / 粤菜
O Castiço
Portuguese / 葡國菜
