Restaurant Ta Vie awarded Three MICHELIN Stars in the 15th anniversary edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau

Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
  • 15 restaurants are awarded or promoted to One, Two, or Three MICHELIN Stars
  • A total of 95 restaurants are recognised with MICHELIN Stars, with 78 in Hong Kong and 17 in Macau
  • The sustainable commitment of one new restaurant is also highlighted with the MICHELIN Green Star
  • A total of 72 food establishments are awarded a Bib Gourmand, with 65 in Hong Kong and 7 in Macau

HONG KONG, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin is pleased to present the full restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023.

(PRNewswire)

Including the Starred, Bib Gourmand, and Selected food establishments, the 2023 selection of the MICHELIN Guide features a total of 206 eateries in Hong Kong and 44 in Macau. Four restaurants, including one new, are also awarded the MICHELIN Green Star.

"Accompanied with the lift of travel restrictions, the culinary scene in Hong Kong remains vibrant and passionate, while the hospitality industry is also picking up its pace. In fact, it has not been a quiet year in Hong Kong, with lots of new projects in town, catering to diners of different nationalities and taste buds," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.

"Our inspection team is delighted to see that many veterans in Hong Kong continuously go the extra mile to strive for betterment, showing a level of refinement that does not restrict to any cuisine type; but rather, a demonstration of determination on both quality of ingredients and execution. Macau, on the other hand, flaunts the uniqueness of regional cuisine delicately presented in skilful hands with outstanding ingredients. In this 15th edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong and Macau, our inspectors were also thrilled to award the unique cuisine of restaurant Ta Vie Three MICHELIN Stars."

Restaurant Ta Vie Promoted to Three MICHELIN Stars in Hong Kong

Ta Vie, which serves innovative cuisine, is promoted to three MICHELIN Stars in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023. The mantra of Chef Hideaki Sato — "pure, simple, and seasonal" — shines in his cuisine. His passion for cooking and his experimental approach on food combinations and preparation are evidenced by his original and extraordinary creations such as the Charcoal-Grilled "Akamutsu" with Rice Crackers and Aonori Seaweed Sauce, made with top-notch ingredients mostly from his native Japan.

With this new addition to the Three MICHELIN Stars category, the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau recommends 10 restaurants worth a special journey.

2 Restaurants Newly Awarded, and 1 Restaurant Promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars in Hong Kong

Bo Innovation is a highly acclaimed restaurant that moved to a new spot in 2022. Just like art that exudes local flavours, Chef-owner Alvin Leung's playful creations are a nod to the Hong Kong food culture. The menu is inspired by Chinese elements and famous paintings like Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans.

Lai Ching Heen is renamed from the legendary Yan Toh Heen in 2022. Expansive harbour views and Hong Kong's skyline with its electric glow remain a joy to behold. All-time favourites like stuffed crab shell with crabmeat and crispy Lung Kong chicken are still offered on the menu, while their dim sum lunch is not to be missed.

Rùn is promoted from one MICHELIN Star to two MICHELIN Stars this year. With more than 20 years of experience, Chef Hung values food quality and shrewd techniques more than anything else. Seasonal ingredients from around the world are painstakingly prepared the traditional way, and then plated with modern refinement.

In total, 18 restaurants are awarded Two MICHELIN Stars in the 2023 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau.

6 Restaurants Newly Awarded, and 3 Restaurants Promoted to One MICHELIN Star in Hong Kong

6 Hong Kong restaurants are newly awarded One MICHELIN Star in this year's selection. D.H.K's owner-manager worked in some top-tier Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong, and his presence alone attracts plenty of gastronomes. The kitchen team also lives up to expectations with shrewdly executed Cantonese classics. The classic dim sum menu is worth checking out.

Godenya may be in a narrow dark alley with a discreet entrance, but this tiny self-proclaimed "sake pairing restaurant" is fully booked months ahead. There is only one omakase menu featuring kappo dishes, made with seasonal produce mostly flown in from Japan. Sake pairing is a vital part of the experience, as the chef/sake master serves each drink at a different temperature to bring out the best in each course.

Nagamoto is a Japanese restaurant helmed by Chef Teruhiko Nagamoto, with only counter seats, where all diners can watch his well-honed skills in action. Only one omakase menu is offered, with kaiseiki courses crafted out of "shun" ingredients in peak condition, embodying the chef's deep knowledge in the beauty of subtleness.

Noi's tasting menu prominently features top-notch seafood in contemporary cooking with Italian soul. Dishes are highly detailed, artfully plated, and show shrewd techniques, while a wide selection of beverages is carefully prepared.

The Chairman moved to a new address in 2022, and the elegant room comes with a generous display of lush greens. Despite the new location, the culinary vision stays the same — ingredients are mostly sourced from small suppliers and local fishermen, and signatures like steamed crab with Huadiao are still on the menu.

The Demon Celebrity is a crossover between chef Alvin Leung, also known as the "Demon Chef", and Master Fu of the now-defunct Celebrity Cuisine. The two chefs put a new spin on familiar Cantonese flavours, with collaborative efforts such as fried pork intestine stuffed with minced cuttlefish and black truffle.

3 Other Restaurants are Promoted Within the Selection and Receive One MICHELIN Star

Estro has impressed diners with authentic Neapolitan cooking by the native head chef since its opening, especially his homemade pastas such as buttoni filled with parmesan, tomato jus, and basil. Diners have a choice between the 6- and 8-course prix-fixe menu for the chef's ingenious creations.

Kappo Rin, helmed by the Japanese head chef from Sendai, specialises in multi-course omakase menus with both cooked and raw dishes, designed to bring out the natural flavours of fresh Japanese ingredients, with a unique touch of seasoning. Diners get to interact closely with the experienced chefs at the 8-seater counter.

Neighborhood is the brainchild of chef-owner Lai, a Hongkonger who was trained in the U.S. An intimate spot tucked away in an alley, the minimalistic and tasteful décor matches the short but sweet menu, with 20 tapas-style items that rotate regularly, many featuring local seafood in a no-framed unique presentation.

1 Restaurant Newly Awarded, and 1 Restaurant Promoted to One MICHELIN Star in Macau

The Huaiyang Garden is the only restaurant newly awarded with One MICHELIN Star in Macau this year. Helmed by the renowned culinary master chef Zhou, the kitchen team excels in sophisticated Huaiyang fare, incorporating fresh river fish shipped from the region twice a week, such as stir-fried shrimps with roe and tomalley, or Liangxi-style crispy eel.

Five Foot Road is promoted from a MICHELIN Selected to One MICHELIN Star restaurant. With more than 30 years of experience, the chef from Sichuan excels in presenting traditional Sichuan flavours and aromas with various seafood.

With these new additions and promotions, a total of 67 restaurants are recommended by the MICHELIN Guide's inspectors with One MICHELIN Star. 58 restaurants are in Hong Kong and 9 in Macau.

The MICHELIN Green Star Newly Awarded to Restaurant Mora in Hong Kong

Within the MICHELIN Guide restaurant selection, the MICHELIN Green Star highlights establishments at the forefront of the industry for their sustainable practices and dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments.

In addition to the two restaurants in Hong Kong (Amber, Two MICHELIN Stars and Roganic, One MICHELIN Star) and one restaurant in Macau (IFTM Educational Restaurant, Bib Gourmand) which have been awarded the MICHELIN Green Star in the previous years, 2023 sees one new Hong Kong restaurant being recognised with the MICHELIN Green Star — Mora (MICHELIN Selected).

Mora features soya beans as the core of the menu, with red meat and seafood in rather small portions. Dishes are served in tasteful portion sizes, with consciously selected local and sustainable ingredients. Working with many long-standing and reputable local produce shops, the team aims to promote local ingredients, flavours, and culture. Being a board member of a Hong Kong food bank, chef Vicky Lau is dedicated to rescuing surplus food from retailers, distributors, and manufacturers, and redistributing them to people in need.

Three New MICHELIN Guide Special Awards

This year, the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau adds three Special Awards to highlight talented professionals from the restaurant industry, shining the light on the diversity of jobs and know-hows, which, together, contribute to create exceptional gastronomic experiences.

MICHELIN Guide Service Award

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Service Award aims to highlight and encourage skilled and talented professionals who dramatically add to the customer experience. This award goes to Kit Li from two MICHELIN Starred restaurant Sichuan Moon in Macau. Kit Li, who has been working in Sichuan Moon since its opening, is smart and passionate. Equipped with excellent product knowledge and a thorough understanding in the culinary concept that André Chiang holds, she anticipates the needs of guests and interacts with them at the right time with good serving pace.

MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award, presented by Perrier-Joüet, recognises the skills, knowledge, and passion of talented sommeliers of the industry, and is given to Jacky Luk from three MICHELIN Starred restaurant Forum in Hong Kong.


Jacky Luk has been with Forum for many years and has always been humble and helpful. He is not only dedicated to an exclusive wine list with some small labels included, but also has extensive knowledge and a unique understanding on wine.

MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award, presented by AIA, recognises a young chef working in a restaurant of the selection and whose exceptional talent and great potential have impressed the inspectors. This year's award is given to Steve Lee from one MICHELIN Starred restaurant Hansik Goo in Hong Kong.

Born in 1991, Steve Lee gained years of experience in Australia, and his home country Korea, showing good talent in execution of the new menu, with Korean flavours expressively presented.

6 new establishments awarded a Bib Gourmand in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023

With the entry of 6 new Bib Gourmand food establishments in Hong Kong, the total number of restaurants and street food offering exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences in Hong Kong has reached 65; while Macau has 7.

The Bib Gourmand distinction is annually given to restaurants that offer the best value-for-money gourmet experiences. This means three courses meal (drinks not included) for a maximum price of 400 Hong Kong dollars (in Hong Kong) or 400 Pataca de Macau (in Macau).

"Since the launch of the first edition of the MICHELIN Guide in Hong Kong & Macau in 2008, we have seen tremendous growth and evolution of the local culinary scene. The total number of Bib Gourmand food establishments have almost tripled, from 26 to 72," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. "Hong Kong is a destination that is never short of talents with creativity in the industry, and we are pleased to add 6 locally-owned neighborhood stalls offering casual yet tasty bites to the Bib Gourmand selection."

6 new Bib Gourmand establishments in Hong Kong

Fisholic (North Point) is awarded a Bib Gourmand for it's famous snacks and noodles made with fish. This street food stall sells playful items like deep-fried minced fish in the guise of French fries, or fish skin nachos.

Sai Kwan Lo Jo is a takeout-only shop that carries both traditional and novelty snacks. The hand-made lai fun noodles in Sai Kwan style or deep-fried sticky rice dumpling with Iberico pork is worth its recognition of a Bib Gourmand.

Saya is a newly added Thai cuisine establishment awarded a Bib Gourmand in Hong Kong, bringing the total number of Bib Gourmand eateries serving Thai cuisine to 3 in the selection. Saya presents a menu dominated by Isan cuisine from Northeast Thailand, prepared by a Thai kitchen team. Khao Soy bursts with aromas from the coconut milk curry and chargrilled chicken. Pla Phao, salt-crusted grilled fish seasoned with lemongrass and pandan, is also good.

Ship Kee opened its doors in 2021 and prides itself on Cantonese classics from the old days. The barbecue chef honed his skills for over 40 years; his Master Woo's honey glazed BBQ pork is seasoned perfectly, tender but springy. While the dim sum chef has over 30 years of experience; presenting steamed rice rolls with shrimps and Chinese chives that look like gems under a velvety, translucent skin.

Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward) gets the Bib Gourmand distinction for its icy cold glass noodles dressed in a secret blend of chilli vinegar, topped with shredded cucumber, coriander, peas and ground peanuts.

Yi Jia serves Shanghainese and Sichuanese classics like Qili Zhuang drunken chicken in wine lees, and Sichuan boiled fish. Novelty creations such as deep-fried soufflé meringue with mango custard filling are also worth trying.

The full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023 is attached to this press release. It is also available on the MICHELIN Guide's official website and the MICHELIN Guide mobile app (available on iOS and Android). The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay locally and throughout the world.

Every hotel in the Guide is chosen for its extraordinary style, service, and personality — with options for all budgets — and each hotel can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selections for Hong Kong and Macau feature those destinations' most spectacular hotels, including sustainability pioneers like Cordis; standouts from our "Plus" collection like The Upper House and The Jervois; reliable international names like Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental; and unique, luxury boutiques like One96 and The Fleming.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now, it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

For high resolution images, please download them here.

The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023 at a glance:


Total

New

Promoted

TOTAL ESTABLISHMENTS

250

40

6

Total 3 MICHELIN Stars

10


1

Total 2 MICHELIN Stars

18

2

1

Total 1 MICHELIN Star

67

7

4

Total Bib Gourmand

72

6


Total MICHELIN Selected

83

25


Total Green Star

4

1


HONG KONG

206

37

5

3 MICHELIN Stars

7


1

2 MICHELIN Stars

13

2

1

1 MICHELIN Star

58

6

3

Bib Gourmand

65

6


MICHELIN Selected

63

23


Green Star

3

1


MACAU

44

3

1

3 MICHELIN Stars

3



2 MICHELIN Stars

5



1 MICHELIN Star

9

1

1

Bib Gourmand

7



MICHELIN Selected

20

2


Green Star

1



About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to sustainably enhancing its clients' mobility, designing, and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries, has 132,200 employees and operates 67 tire production facilities which together produced around 167 million tires in 2022. (www.michelin.com)

Our 2023 Partners
Our 2023 Partners(PRNewswire)

THE MICHELIN GUIDE HONG KONG & MACAU 2023

FULL SELECTION

HONG KONG

 Three MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana


Italian / 意大利菜

Caprice


French contemporary / 尚法國

Forum

富臨飯店

Cantonese /

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon


French contemporary / 尚法國

Sushi Shikon

志魂

Sushi / 壽司

T'ang Court

唐閣

Cantonese /

Ta Vie PROMOTION

Innovative / 創新菜

 Two MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

Amber


French contemporary / 尚法國

Arbor


Innovative / 創新菜

Bo Innovation NEW

廚魔

Innovative / 創新菜

Écriture


French contemporary / 尚法國

L'Envol


French contemporary / 尚法國

Lai Ching Heen NEW

麗晶軒

Cantonese /

Lung King Heen

龍景軒

Cantonese /

Octavium


Italian / 意大利菜

Rùn PROMOTION

Cantonese /

Sun Tung Lok

新同樂

Cantonese /

Tate


Innovative / 創新菜

Tin Lung Heen

天龍軒

Cantonese /

Ying Jee Club

營致會館

Cantonese /

 One MICHELIN Star

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

Andō


Innovative / 創新菜

Arcane


European contemporary / 尚歐陸

Beefbar


Steakhouse / 扒房

Belon


French / 法國菜

Chaat


Indian / 印度菜

D.H.K. NEW

疊囍居

Cantonese /

Duddell's

都爹利會館

Cantonese /

Épure


French contemporary / 尚法國

Estro PROMOTION


Italian / 意大利菜

Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)

福臨門 (灣仔)

Cantonese /

Fu Ho

富豪

Cantonese /

Gaddi's

吉地士

French / 法國菜

Godenya NEW


Japanese / 日本菜

Hansik Goo


Korean / 韓國菜

Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)

何洪記（銅鑼灣）

Noodles and Congee / 粥麵

I M Teppanyaki & Wine

·鐵板燒

Teppanyaki / 鐵板燒

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)

御寶軒 (尖沙咀)

Cantonese /

Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)

蘇浙滙 (灣仔)

Shanghainese / 滬菜

Kam's Roast Goose

甘牌燒鵝

Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味

Kappo Rin PROMOTION

割烹凜

Japanese / 日本菜

Liu Yuan Pavilion

留園雅

Shanghainese / 滬菜

Loaf On

六福菜館

Seafood / 海鮮

Louise


French contemporary / 尚法國

Man Ho (Admiralty)

萬豪金殿

Cantonese /

Man Wah

文華廳

Cantonese /

Mandarin Grill + Bar

文華扒房+

European contemporary / 尚歐陸

Ming Court (Mong Kok)

明閣（旺角）

Cantonese /

Mono


Latin American / 南美洲菜

Nagamoto NEW

長本

Japanese / 日本菜

Neighborhood PROMOTION


European contemporary / 尚歐陸

New Punjab Club


Indian / 印度菜

Noi NEW


Italian Contemporary / 尚意大利

Pang's Kitchen

彭慶記

Cantonese /

Petrus

珀翠

French / 法國菜

Roganic


European contemporary / 尚歐陸

Ryota Kappou Modern


Japanese / 日本菜

Seventh Son

家全七福

Cantonese /

Shang Palace

香宮

Cantonese /

Spring Moon

嘉麟樓

Cantonese /

Summer Palace

夏宮

Cantonese /

Sushi Saito

鮨．齋藤

Sushi / 壽司

Sushi Wadatsumi


Sushi / 壽司

Takumi by Daisuke Mori


Innovative / 創新菜

The Araki


Sushi / 壽司

The Chairman NEW

大班樓

Cantonese /

The Demon Celebrity NEW

廚魔名人坊

Cantonese /

Tosca di Angelo


Italian / 意大利菜

Vea


Innovative / 創新菜

Whey


European contemporary / 尚歐陸

Xin Rong Ji

新榮記

Taizhou / 台州菜

Yardbird


Yakitori / 雞肉串燒

Yat Lok

一樂燒鵝

Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味

Yat Tung Heen

逸東軒

Cantonese /

Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)

夜上海 (尖沙咀)

Shanghainese / 滬菜

Yong Fu

甬府

Ningbo / 寧波菜

Zest by Konishi


French contemporary / 尚法國

Zhejiang Heen

浙江軒

Zhejiang / 浙江菜

Zuicho

瑞兆

Japanese / 日本菜

SELECTED

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

Aaharn


Thai / 泰國菜

Above & Beyond

天外天

Cantonese /

Agora NEW


Spanish / 西班牙菜

Ami


French contemporary / 尚法國

Bâtard


French contemporary / 尚法國

Carbone


American-Italian / 美國意大利菜

Celestial Court

天寶閣

Cantonese /

Chesa

瑞樵閣

Swiss / 瑞士菜

China Tang

唐人館

Cantonese /

Chuen Kee Seafood (Hoi Pong Street)

全記海鮮 (海傍街)

Seafood / 海鮮

Clarence NEW


French contemporary / 尚法國

Cornerstone


European contemporary / 尚歐陸

Cuisine Cuisine at The Mira

國金軒 (尖沙咀)

Cantonese /

Farm House

農圃

Cantonese /

Fat Boy

第三代肥仔

Street Food

Fishball Man (To Kwa Wan) NEW

魚蛋 (土瓜灣)

Street Food

Giando


Italian / 意大利菜

Golden Bauhinia Sang Kee NEW

金紫荊生記

Cantonese /

Heimat NEW


German / 德國菜

Hing Kee

避風塘興記

Seafood / 海鮮

Ho Kee Dessert (To Kwa Wan) NEW

浩記甜品 (土瓜灣)

Street Food

Ho Lee Fook NEW

口利福

Cantonese /

Hong Kong Cuisine NEW

壹玖捌

Chinese Contemporary / 尚中國

Hop Yik Tai

合益泰小食

Street Food

Hung Hom Pancake NEW

磡雞蛋

Street Food

Hyde Park Garden

海德花園

Seafood / 海鮮

Involtini


Italian / 意大利菜

Ippoh

Tempura / 天婦羅

Jing Alley

井巷子

Sichuan / 川菜

Joyful Dessert House


Street Food

Kelly's Cape Bop


Street Food

Keung Kee

強記美

Street Food

Ki Tsui

奇趣

Street Food

Lei Garden (Wan Chai)

利苑酒家 (灣仔)

Cantonese /

Little Napoli NEW


Italian / 意大利菜

Lucale


Italian / 意大利菜

Luk Yu Tea House

陸羽茶室

Cantonese /

Mak Kee (North Point)

麥記美食（北角）

Street Food

Man Kee Cart Noodles

文記車仔麵

Street Food

Mora NEW

Innovative / 創新菜

Mosu NEW


Innovative / 創新菜

Mrs. Fong Chinese Desserts NEW

方太糕品舖

Street Food

One Harbour Road

港灣壹號

Cantonese /

Owl's


Street Food

Plaa NEW


Thai Contemporary / 尚泰國

Ramato NEW


Italian / 意大利菜

Sabah NEW

莎巴

Malaysian / 馬來西亞菜

Sếp NEW


Vietnamese / 越南菜

She Wong Hei

蛇王熙

Cantonese /

Shum Shum Desserts NEW

深深

Street Food

So Kee

蘇記燉蛋

Street Food

Temple Street Beef Offal NEW

廟街牛什

Street Food

Tempura Uchitsu

廣尾內津

Tempura / 天婦羅

Testina NEW


Italian / 意大利菜

The Legacy House

彤福軒

Shun Tak / 順德菜

The Swiss Chalet

瑞士餐廳

Swiss / 瑞士菜

Toritama

酉玉

Yakitori / 雞肉串燒

Tsui Hang Village (Tsim Sha Tsui)

翠亨邨 (尖沙咀)

Cantonese /

Tuber Umberto Bombana NEW


Italian / 意大利菜

Twist & Buckle NEW


Street Food

Wing

Innovative / 創新菜

Yuè (Causeway Bay) NEW

Cantonese /

Yuè (Gold Coast)

(黃金海岸)

Cantonese /

MICHELIN Green Star

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

Amber


French contemporary / 尚法國

Mora NEW

Innovative / 創新菜

Roganic


European contemporary / 尚歐陸

BIB GOURMAND

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling

阿純山東餃子

Dumplings / 餃子

Ancient Moon

古月

Singaporean and Malaysian / 星馬菜

Ba Yi

巴依

Xinjiang / 新疆菜

Both Street (Yuen Long)

倆口小吃 (元朗)

Street Food

Brass Spoon (Wan Chai)


Vietnamese / 越南菜

Café Hunan (Western District)

書湘門第 (西環)

Hunanese / 湘菜

Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow

陳勤記鹵鵝飯店

Chiu Chow / 潮州菜

Chiuchow Delicacies (North Point)

潮樂園 (北角）

Chiu Chow / 潮州菜

Congee and Noodle Shop

粥麵館

Noodles and Congee / 粥麵

Din Tai Fung (Causeway Bay)

鼎泰 (銅鑼灣)

Shanghainese / 滬菜

Din Tai Fung (Tsim Sha Tsui)

鼎泰 (尖沙咀)

Shanghainese / 滬菜

Ding Ba (Choi Hung)

丁爸食府 (彩虹)

Street Food

Dragon Inn

容龍

Seafood / 海鮮

Eight Treasures

八寶清湯腩

Noodles / 麵食

Eng Kee Noodle Shop

英記麵家

Noodles / 麵食

Eton

Shun Tak / 順德菜

Fisholic (North Point) NEW

魚事者 (北角)

Street Food

Fung Shing (North Point)

鳳城 (北角)

Shun Tak / 順德菜

Glorious Cuisine

增煇藝廚

Cantonese /

Hao Tang Hao Mian (Tai Wai)

好湯好麵 (大圍)

Noodles / 麵食

Ho To Tai

好到底

Noodles / 麵食

Ju Xing Home

聚興家

Cantonese /

Kai Kai

佳佳

Street Food

Kau Kee

九記

Noodles / 麵食

Kung Wo Beancurd Factory

公和荳品廠

Street Food

Kwan Kee Bamboo Noodles

坤記竹昇麵

Noodles / 麵食

Kwan Kee Clay Pot Rice (Queen's Road West)

坤記煲仔小菜 (皇后大道西)

Cantonese /

Lau Sum Kee (Fuk Wing Street)

劉森記麵家 (福榮街)

Noodles / 麵食

Lin Heung Kui

蓮香居

Cantonese /

Lucky Indonesia

好運印尼餐廳

Indonesian / 印尼菜

Mak Man Kee

麥文記

Noodles / 麵食

Megan's Kitchen

美味廚

Cantonese /

Moon Tong Lok

滿堂樂

Street Food

Nishiki

Japanese / 日本菜

Po Kee

波記

Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味

Putien (Causeway Bay)

莆田 (銅鑼灣)

Fujian / 閩菜

Sai Kwan Lo Jo NEW

西關老

Street Food

Samsen (Sheung Wan)

泰館

Thai / 泰國菜

Samsen (Wan Chai)

泰麵

Thai / 泰國菜

Sang Kee

生記

Cantonese /

Saya NEW


Thai / 泰國菜

She Wong Leung

蛇王良

Cantonese /

Shek Kee Kitchen

石記廚房

Cantonese /

Ship Kee NEW

船記

Cantonese /

Shugetsu Ramen (Central)

麵鮮醬油房周月 (中環)

Ramen / 拉麵

Sing Kee

星記

Cantonese /

Sister Wah

華姐清湯腩

Noodles / 麵食

Sun Yuen Hing Kee

新園興記

Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味

Tai Wai Dining Room (Tai Wai)

大圍小館 (大圍)

Cantonese /

Tai Wing Wah

大榮華

Cantonese /

Tai Woo

太湖海鮮城

Cantonese /

Tak Kee

德記

Chiu Chow / 潮州菜

Takeya

竹家

Japanese / 日本菜

Tasty (Central)

正斗粥麵專家 (中環)

Noodles and Congee / 粥麵

Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po)

添好運 (深水)

Dim Sum / 點心

Tin Hung

天鴻燒鵝

Cantonese Roast Meats / 燒味

Trusty Congee King (Wan Chai)

靠得住 (灣仔)

Noodles and Congee / 粥麵

Tsim Chai Kee (Wellington Street)

沾仔記 (威靈頓街)

Noodles / 麵食

Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward) NEW

姊妹涼皮有限公司 (太子)

Street Food

Wang Fu (Central)

王府 (中環)

Dumplings / 餃子

What To Eat

吃什

Taiwanese / 台灣菜

Wing Lai Yuen

詠藜園

Shanghainese & Sichuan / 滬菜及川菜

Yi Jia NEW

一家

Shanghainese & Sichuan / 滬菜及川菜

Yuan is Here (Western District)

阿元來了 (西環)

Taiwanese / 台灣菜

Yue Kee

裕記

Cantonese /

MACAU

Three MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

Jade Dragon

譽瓏軒

Cantonese / 粤菜

Robuchon au Dôme

天巢法國餐廳

French contemporary / 尚法國

The Eight

8餐廳

Cantonese / 粤菜

Two MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus

杜卡斯

French contemporary / 尚法國

Feng Wei Ju

風味居

Hunanese & Sichuan / 湘菜及川菜

Mizumi (Macau)

(澳門)

Japanese / 日本菜

Sichuan Moon

川江月

Sichuan / 川菜

Wing Lei

永利軒

Cantonese / 粤菜

One MICHELIN Star

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

Five Foot Road PROMOTION

蜀道

Sichuan / 川菜

Lai Heen

麗軒

Cantonese / 粤菜

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana


Italian / 意大利菜

Pearl Dragon

玥龍

Cantonese / 粤菜

The Huaiyang Garden NEW

淮揚曉宴

Huai Yang / 淮揚菜

The Kitchen

大廚

Steakhouse / 扒房

Wing Lei Palace

永利宮

Cantonese / 粤菜

Ying

帝影樓

Cantonese / 粤菜

Zi Yat Heen

紫逸軒

Cantonese / 粤菜

SELECTED

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

A Lorcha

船屋

Portuguese / 葡國菜

Banza

百姓

Portuguese / 葡國菜

Espaço Lisboa

里斯本地帶

Portuguese / 葡國菜

Fong Kei

晃記

Street Food

Il Teatro

帝雅廷

Italian / 意大利菜

Imperial Court

金殿堂

Cantonese / 粤菜

Kika


Street Food

Lord Stow's Bakery (Rua do Tassara)

安德魯餅店（戴紳禮街

Street Food

Lung Wah Tea House

龍華茶樓

Cantonese / 粤菜

Manuel Cozinha Portuguesa

阿曼諾葡國餐

Portuguese / 葡國菜

Mok Yee Kei

莫義記

Street Food

Ngao Kei Ka Lei Chon (Macau)

牛記咖喱美食(澳門)

Noodles and Congee / 粥麵

Palace Garden NEW

御花園

Cantonese / 粤菜

SW Steakhouse NEW

永利扒房

Steakhouse / 扒房

Terrazza

庭園

Italian / 意大利菜

The Ritz-Carlton Café

麗思咖

French / 法國菜

Ving Kei (Macau)

榮記荳腐（澳門）

Street Food

Vista 38

薈景38

Sichuan / 川菜

Yi

Chinese contemporary / 尚中國

Yi Shun (Macau)

義順鮮奶（澳門）

Street Food

 MICHELIN Green Star

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

IFTM Educational Restaurant

澳門旅遊學院教學餐

Macanese / 澳門菜

BIB GOURMAND

Restaurant Name

(ENG)

Restaurant Name (CHI)

Type of Cuisine

Chan Seng Kei

陳勝記

Cantonese / 粤菜

Cheong Kei

祥記

Noodles / 麵食

Din Tai Fung (COD)

鼎泰 (新濠天地)

Shanghainese / 滬菜

IFTM Educational Restaurant

澳門旅遊學院教學餐

Macanese / 澳門菜

Lok Kei Noodles

六記粥麵

Noodles and Congee / 粥麵

Lou Kei (Fai Chi Kei)

老記 (筷子基)

Cantonese / 粤菜

O Castiço


Portuguese / 葡國菜

