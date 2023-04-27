Displace Wins Gold For Most Innovative Tech Company In 2023 Stevie American Business Awards

Designer of world's first truly wireless TV also wins Bronze Stevie Award in startup of the year category

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Displace , an in-home entertainment startup, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year – Up to 100 Employees category in the 21st annual Stevie American Business Awards today. In addition, Displace won a Bronze Stevie® award in the Startup of the Year – Consumer Products Industries category.

"We continue to innovate and envision a world with multiple displays on people's walls." Displace CEO Balaji Krishnan

Displace is the designer and manufacturer of the world's first truly wireless TV. Displace TVs solve many of the common problems associated with flat-screen television, which are unwieldy, tedious to mount, cluttered with wires and utilize antiquated remote controls.

Displace TVs are super lightweight (less than 20 lbs), transportable and can be used in combination with multiple Displace TVs to form any sized TV. The 55" 4K TVs are powered by a proprietary hot-swappable battery system and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required, using Displace's proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. Displace TVs are primarily controlled by natural hand gesture movements, in addition to touch and voice interfaces.

"The Stevie Awards have highlighted industry-changing technology and breakthroughs for more than two decades and we are honored to win in two categories," said Displace founder and CEO Balaji Krishnan. "It's especially gratifying to read the judges' comments and see that some judges believe we have the potential to become a household name. Displace continues to innovate and we envision a world with multiple displays on people's walls, effectively creating the next true ambient computing platform with the potential applications being limitless."

Judges of 2023 Stevie American Business Awards had the following to say about Displace:

"Displace's innovative product concept of a truly wireless TV that can be easily placed on any surface using active-loop vacuum technology and hand gestures is impressive. The company's proprietary hot-swappable battery system, facial recognition, and computer vision technology add to the product's uniqueness. The pre-orders from different organizations and positive media coverage at CES are indicative of the product's potential."

"Great submission and an incredible product! I'm very impressed by these 55" 4K TVs, that are lightweight, transportable and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required. Overall, incredible product and great innovation!"

"Seeing a company making something completely new in such a consolidated market as TV is fantastic."

"Really innovative product idea. Displace shows great potential and the ability to become a household name."

The Stevies® are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes. The American Business Awards® are open to all organizations operating in the United States and feature a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace.

About Displace

Established in 2022, Displace is an in-home entertainment startup and makers of the first truly wireless TV that has no wires, no ports and is run by hot-swappable batteries. Unlike anything else on the market, Displace's 55" 4K TVs are super lightweight, transportable and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required, using proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. Multiple Displace 55" 4K TVs can be snapped together to create any size TV – such as combining four TVs to create a 110" TV with 8K resolution or even a massive 220" TV with 16K resolution. Unlike other TVs, a Displace TV can be controlled primarily with hand gestures to easily browse and play content using proprietary computer vision technology that allows content to be moved seamlessly from room to room.

